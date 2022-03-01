Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:50
Music with Mi Casa (J'Something)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
J-Something J-Something - Frontman at MiCasa
Today at 15:20
Video Game Addiction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Josh Ramsey
Today at 15:50
Western Cape has quantified losses to Education
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Debbie Shafer
Today at 17:20
Cricket
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Manthorp
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Nxesi unveils latest step towards introducing quotas for foreign workers Africa is joined by labour lawyer Patrick Deale to reflect on the Labour minister's proposed National Labour Migration Policy 1 March 2022 10:24 AM
'We're not paying the cost of petrol, we're paying the cost of inefficiency' Refilwe Moloto shares her thoughts on this week's fuel hikes in her daily IFQSAT segment on Breakfast with Refilwe 1 March 2022 9:56 AM
NGO uplifts grandmothers and elderly caregivers who keep SA's communities intact Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Jane Simmonds, the founder of goGOGOgo. 1 March 2022 9:53 AM
View all Local
Popcru: Don't fill Sitole's post before tackling root causes of SAPS instability Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Popcru spokesperson Richard Mamabolo. 28 February 2022 3:35 PM
SA's high turnover of police commissioners shows how politicised job is: analyst Presenter Lester Kiewit chats to independent security analyst Ziyanda Stuurman. 28 February 2022 11:54 AM
'Hill-Lewis wants to take Cape Town forward but CoCT old guard holding him back' Presenter Lester Kiewit chats to CT mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, the ANC's Xolani Sotashe, and Fadiel Adams of the Cape Coloured Cong... 28 February 2022 11:07 AM
View all Politics
'If we don’t have fuel to sell in South Africa, then the price is a moot point' Refilwe Moloto asks Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association CEO Peter Morgan if a new fuel pricing model is the silver bullet we need. 1 March 2022 10:50 AM
How to build a business – a practical guide Bruce Whitfield interviews Nic Haralambous about his book "Business Builder’s Toolkit: A Practical Handbook for Business Leaders". 28 February 2022 7:47 PM
RCL Foods (Mageu, Bobtail, 5 Star Maize Meal) increases revenues to R17.1bn The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews RCL Foods Group CFO Rob Field about his company’s results and food inflation. 28 February 2022 7:31 PM
View all Business
Two SA hotels voted onto 2022 list of 'Most Romantic in the World' Sara-Jayne King chats to Werner Krause, GM of Franschhoek's La Residence, about what makes the luxury hotel stand out. 26 February 2022 2:36 PM
A play for our era: Sandra Prinsloo on SA premiere of Life & Times of Michael K SA acting icon Sandra Prinsloo shares her experience of working with puppets in the adaptation of JM Coetzee's novel with SJ King. 26 February 2022 12:50 PM
Your pension fund will soon be able to invest more of your money offshore Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram explains why the Section 28 announcement contained in the Budget Speech, is a huge move. 24 February 2022 9:33 PM
View all Lifestyle
Simon Ince (62) swims across False Bay - 33kms of shark-infested water Lester Kiewit interviews Ince about his record-breaking swim. 23 February 2022 11:34 AM
Kamila Valieva doping scandal is damaging the Winter Olympics - Ross Tucker Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Sports Scientist, Ross Tucker. 16 February 2022 5:50 PM
Could SA rugby pay cap stand in way of Eben Etzebeth signing with the Sharks? Lester Kiewit speaks to Heinz Schenk, sports journalist at Sports24 about whether there should be pay caps for top rugby stars. 15 February 2022 1:17 PM
View all Sport
A play for our era: Sandra Prinsloo on SA premiere of Life & Times of Michael K SA acting icon Sandra Prinsloo shares her experience of working with puppets in the adaptation of JM Coetzee's novel with SJ King. 26 February 2022 12:50 PM
Top fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King shares her top pick of entertainment to keep you busy in the Mother City this weekend. 26 February 2022 9:38 AM
Viewers threaten to boycott DStv - again - over new streaming rules Presenter Mike Wills chats to MyBroadband journalist Hanno Labuschagne. 23 February 2022 4:46 PM
View all Entertainment
'The look on their faces tells the whole story' - African students fleeing war Refilwe Moloto speaks to Ezeogidi Lovina Chioma at Mgbemila Agency in Hungary which is supporting African students fleeing Ukraine 1 March 2022 9:26 AM
Being off SWIFT will paralyse Russian trade - Ashburton Investments The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Patrice Rassou, Chief Investment Officer at Ashburton Investments. 28 February 2022 6:27 PM
'SA ambassador to Ukraine not leaving bunker until all compatriots are out' Mike Wills interviews Lorraine Blauw, a representative of the South African Ukrainian Committee. 28 February 2022 4:01 PM
View all World
Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 22 February 2022 9:05 PM
Angola recovers looted assets worth R166 billion Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 15 February 2022 4:54 PM
Bushiri extradition: Malawian court rules on witnesses flying from SA to testify Africa Melane chats to journo Yvonne Sundu about the ruling expected today regarding self-proclaimed prophet and his wife Mary. 8 February 2022 10:57 AM
View all Africa
Couple of things could play in SA’s favour – economist Dawie Roodt Mike Wills interviews Efficient Group Chief Economist Dawie Roodt. 28 February 2022 4:39 PM
Putin doesn’t control himself anymore – Ukrainian Ambassador to South Africa Mandy Wiener interviewed Liubov Abravitova, the Ukrainian Ambassador to South Africa. 25 February 2022 1:47 PM
Political Analyst Nikola Mirkovic on his country’s invasion of Ukraine Refilwe Moloto interviews Russian political analyst Nikola Mirkovic. 25 February 2022 12:27 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'We're not paying the cost of petrol, we're paying the cost of inefficiency'

1 March 2022 9:56 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
fuel hike
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
IFQSAT

Refilwe Moloto shares her thoughts on this week's fuel hikes in her daily IFQSAT segment on Breakfast with Refilwe

- The price of both grades of petrol price will be hiked by R1.46 a litre on Wednesday.

- Diesel will increase by between R1.44 and R1.48 a litre for the different grades while illuminating paraffin price goes up by R1.21 a litre.

- But we're not paying for the cost of petrol, says Moloto, but rather the cost of inefficiency.

© bizoon/123rf.com

RELATED: 'If we don’t have fuel to sell in South Africa, then the price is a moot point'

Why is the cost burden so heavy for South Africans, asks CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto?

The Breakfast Show presenter shared her thoughts on this week's fuel hike in the daily I Feel Quite Strongly ABout That (IFQSAT) segment on Tuesday.

From Wednesday, the price of both grades of petrol price will be hiked by R1.46 a litre.

Moloto says using 'cost recovery' as the reason for the increase is a fallacy.

Within that R21 a litre, the basic cost price is only a third, of that R21, it's R9.3 - so what is the cost that is being recovered.

Refilwe Moloto

The cost that we keep recovering is the inefficiency, inefficiency is highly costly in this country.

Refilwe Moloto

The inefficiencies of the operation of the petrol industry are what we are recovering in the other R11 out of R21 of the fuel price.

Refilwe Moloto

For as long as we're not getting efficiencies out of the public and private part of the service, that just gets passed on to the consumer and gets called 'cost recovery'

Refilwe Moloto

Click below to listen to Refilwe's conversation with researcher and economist, Dr Dale McKinley about the impact of the fuel hike on ordinary South Africans.

RELATED:Fuel prices will increase this Wednesday - here's by how much




1 March 2022 9:56 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
fuel hike
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
IFQSAT

More from Local

Nxesi unveils latest step towards introducing quotas for foreign workers

1 March 2022 10:24 AM

Africa is joined by labour lawyer Patrick Deale to reflect on the Labour minister's proposed National Labour Migration Policy

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NGO uplifts grandmothers and elderly caregivers who keep SA's communities intact

1 March 2022 9:53 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Jane Simmonds, the founder of goGOGOgo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'The look on their faces tells the whole story' - African students fleeing war

1 March 2022 9:26 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Ezeogidi Lovina Chioma at Mgbemila Agency in Hungary which is supporting African students fleeing Ukraine

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Red Tape: Transport Minister dragging feet over signing of key air service deals

1 March 2022 8:31 AM

Africa Melane is joined by the DA's Gillion Bosman to talk about national red tape as an obstacle for Western Cape tourism.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Staff at Khayelitsha District Hospital overburdened due to heavy caseload

1 March 2022 8:13 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the provincial health department's Dr. Saadiq Kariem.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Newlands swimming pool to reopen mid-March after R22m revamp project

28 February 2022 4:56 PM

Presenter Mike Wills chats to the City of Cape Town's Patricia van der Ross.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'SA ambassador to Ukraine not leaving bunker until all compatriots are out'

28 February 2022 4:01 PM

Mike Wills interviews Lorraine Blauw, a representative of the South African Ukrainian Committee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Public sector unions lose latest round of wage dispute following ConCourt ruling

28 February 2022 12:55 PM

Mandy Weiner is joined by Reuben Maleka, spokesperson of the Public Servants Association after Monday's ConCourt ruling

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Blood donation saved this man's life - WC blood service in appeal for donors

28 February 2022 12:15 PM

Lester speaks to Dr Gregory Bellairs, CEO and Medical Director of the Western Cape Blood Service. 

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Everyone is scared' - African student describes situation at Ukrainian border

28 February 2022 11:07 AM

Medical student Vukile Dlamini from Eswatini is among thousands of Africans trying to escape war-torn Ukraine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'We're not paying the cost of petrol, we're paying the cost of inefficiency'

Local

Public sector unions lose latest round of wage dispute following ConCourt ruling

Local

'If we don’t have fuel to sell in South Africa, then the price is a moot point'

Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

Gauteng court sentences man to 18 years in jail raping daughter

1 March 2022 11:06 AM

WATCH LIVE: EFF leader Malema in court for firearm case

1 March 2022 10:55 AM

NDSASA admits to holding motorists to ransom with protest over booking system

1 March 2022 10:42 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA