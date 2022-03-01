'We're not paying the cost of petrol, we're paying the cost of inefficiency'





- The price of both grades of petrol price will be hiked by R1.46 a litre on Wednesday.

- Diesel will increase by between R1.44 and R1.48 a litre for the different grades while illuminating paraffin price goes up by R1.21 a litre.

- But we're not paying for the cost of petrol, says Moloto, but rather the cost of inefficiency.

Why is the cost burden so heavy for South Africans, asks CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto?

The Breakfast Show presenter shared her thoughts on this week's fuel hike in the daily I Feel Quite Strongly ABout That (IFQSAT) segment on Tuesday.

Moloto says using 'cost recovery' as the reason for the increase is a fallacy.

Within that R21 a litre, the basic cost price is only a third, of that R21, it's R9.3 - so what is the cost that is being recovered. Refilwe Moloto

The cost that we keep recovering is the inefficiency, inefficiency is highly costly in this country. Refilwe Moloto

The inefficiencies of the operation of the petrol industry are what we are recovering in the other R11 out of R21 of the fuel price. Refilwe Moloto

For as long as we're not getting efficiencies out of the public and private part of the service, that just gets passed on to the consumer and gets called 'cost recovery' Refilwe Moloto

Click below to listen to Refilwe's conversation with researcher and economist, Dr Dale McKinley about the impact of the fuel hike on ordinary South Africans.

