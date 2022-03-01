'We're not paying the cost of petrol, we're paying the cost of inefficiency'
- The price of both grades of petrol price will be hiked by R1.46 a litre on Wednesday.
- Diesel will increase by between R1.44 and R1.48 a litre for the different grades while illuminating paraffin price goes up by R1.21 a litre.
- But we're not paying for the cost of petrol, says Moloto, but rather the cost of inefficiency.
RELATED: 'If we don’t have fuel to sell in South Africa, then the price is a moot point'
Why is the cost burden so heavy for South Africans, asks CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto?
The Breakfast Show presenter shared her thoughts on this week's fuel hike in the daily I Feel Quite Strongly ABout That (IFQSAT) segment on Tuesday.
From Wednesday, the price of both grades of petrol price will be hiked by R1.46 a litre.
Moloto says using 'cost recovery' as the reason for the increase is a fallacy.
Within that R21 a litre, the basic cost price is only a third, of that R21, it's R9.3 - so what is the cost that is being recovered.Refilwe Moloto
The cost that we keep recovering is the inefficiency, inefficiency is highly costly in this country.Refilwe Moloto
The inefficiencies of the operation of the petrol industry are what we are recovering in the other R11 out of R21 of the fuel price.Refilwe Moloto
For as long as we're not getting efficiencies out of the public and private part of the service, that just gets passed on to the consumer and gets called 'cost recovery'Refilwe Moloto
Click below to listen to Refilwe's conversation with researcher and economist, Dr Dale McKinley about the impact of the fuel hike on ordinary South Africans.
RELATED:Fuel prices will increase this Wednesday - here's by how much
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_75673859_petrol-gun-with-car.html?vti=m993gdgat0cfop4jap-1-12
More from Local
Nxesi unveils latest step towards introducing quotas for foreign workers
Africa is joined by labour lawyer Patrick Deale to reflect on the Labour minister's proposed National Labour Migration PolicyRead More
NGO uplifts grandmothers and elderly caregivers who keep SA's communities intact
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Jane Simmonds, the founder of goGOGOgo.Read More
'The look on their faces tells the whole story' - African students fleeing war
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Ezeogidi Lovina Chioma at Mgbemila Agency in Hungary which is supporting African students fleeing UkraineRead More
Red Tape: Transport Minister dragging feet over signing of key air service deals
Africa Melane is joined by the DA's Gillion Bosman to talk about national red tape as an obstacle for Western Cape tourism.Read More
Staff at Khayelitsha District Hospital overburdened due to heavy caseload
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the provincial health department's Dr. Saadiq Kariem.Read More
Newlands swimming pool to reopen mid-March after R22m revamp project
Presenter Mike Wills chats to the City of Cape Town's Patricia van der Ross.Read More
'SA ambassador to Ukraine not leaving bunker until all compatriots are out'
Mike Wills interviews Lorraine Blauw, a representative of the South African Ukrainian Committee.Read More
Public sector unions lose latest round of wage dispute following ConCourt ruling
Mandy Weiner is joined by Reuben Maleka, spokesperson of the Public Servants Association after Monday's ConCourt rulingRead More
Blood donation saved this man's life - WC blood service in appeal for donors
Lester speaks to Dr Gregory Bellairs, CEO and Medical Director of the Western Cape Blood Service.Read More