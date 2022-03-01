Nxesi unveils latest step towards quotas for foreign workers
- The National Labour Migration Policy is the beginning of the quota process says labour lawyer Patrick Deale.
- The policy covers labour migration governance and management to and from South Africa.
Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi on Monday released the National Labour Migration Policy for public comment.
Nxesi said the proposed policy aimed to address South Africans’ expectations regarding access to work opportunities given rising unemployment and a perception that foreign nationals are distorting labour market access.
The policy covers labour migration governance and management to and from South Africa.
Nxesi added that the policy together with proposed legislation, will introduce quotas on the total number of documented foreign nationals with work visas that can be employed in major economic sectors such as Agriculture, Hospitality and Tourism as well as Construction.
The type of jobs they're looking at with this bill are the lower barriers of entry type jobs, the more labour-intensive type jobs where there are a mass of South Africans who are unemployed trying to get into the market.Patrick Deale, Labour Lawyer and Commercial Mediator - Deale Attorneys
This is an early part of a process which will result in quotas in due course.Patrick Deale, Labour Lawyer and Commercial Mediator - Deale Attorneys
Before getting to setting quotas the various sectors will be consulted.Patrick Deale, Labour Lawyer and Commercial Mediator - Deale Attorneys
Minister T.W Nxesi @NxesiThulas briefs media on the Draft National Labour Migration Policy #NationalLabourMigrationPolicySA 🎥 @GovermentZAhttps://t.co/Dls9H84Aih pic.twitter.com/YCkKdBQtOJ— Department of Employment and Labour (@deptoflabour) February 28, 2022
RELATED:'Don't be distracted by politicians who blame foreigners for SA's jobs crisis'
