SA ranks in top 10 countries with most cybercrime victims





New research has confirmed that more education is needed in South Africa on cybersecurity risks

According to a new report, South Africa is among the top 10 countries that are most vulernable to cyberthreats

Photo by Kaitlyn Baker on Unsplash

South Africa features in the top 10 list of countries that have the most cybercrime in the world, according to new data from cybersecurity firm Surfshark.

South Africa is the only African country to make the list and sits in sixth place.

The United Kingdom tops the list of countries hardest hit by cybercrime, followed by the US, Canada, and Belgium.

Germany, Mexico, France and India also feature on the list.

Surfshark found that South Africa experienced the highest year-over-year increase in cybercrime between 2019 and 2020, with a 277% growth.

Surfshark research project manager Povilas Junas says the data shows that phishing scams are the most common cybercrimes in SA.

Phishing is a type of social engineering where a scammer sends a fraudulent message designed to trick a person into revealing more personal information.

Junas says greater awareness is needed about digital security and the risks of cybercrime in South Africa.

We actually dig the data from credible sources including the FBI, we crunch the numbers from there but also we have numbers from our own data Surfshark alert database. Povilas Junas, Research Project Manager - Surfshark

South Africa is amongst the top 10 but we saw the highest increase year-on-year by almost 300% between 2020 and 2019. Povilas Junas, Research Project Manager - Surfshark

So far, for the second year in a row, the most popular cybercrime is phishing, which is when someone tries to impersonate someone else... and tries to get additional information from you, let's say a password for your bank account or for your email to conduct further crime. Povilas Junas, Research Project Manager - Surfshark

We also see that the majority of crimes so far are being done to obtain data rather than actual money and they are using that data to engineer further crime. Povilas Junas, Research Project Manager - Surfshark