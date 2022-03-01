'If we don’t have fuel to sell in South Africa, then the price is a moot point'
-
With South Africa’s refineries shutting down, fuel supply is not a given. Independent wholesalers do not have strategic stocks, and South Africa is increasingly dependent on imports
-
Refiners are increasing in size, and these mega-refineries are selling fuel at a lower cost than South Africa can make it
-
Reviewing the fuel price cannot decrease the price consumers pay by much
RELATED: 'We're not paying the cost of petrol, we're paying the cost of inefficiency'
Fuel prices will go up by record amounts at midnight.
Petrol prices rise by R1.46 a litre while diesel prices will rise by between R1.44 and R1.48 a litre.
The price of illuminating paraffin will increase by R1.21 per litre.
With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, South African consumers should brace for even higher fuel prices in the coming months.
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana and Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe recently met to look at the fuel pricing model and whether it can be overhauled.
There is no increase this year in the fuel levy or the Road Accident Fund (RAF) levy.
Refilwe Moloto asked Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association CEO Peter Morgan if a new fuel pricing model is the silver bullet longsuffering consumers need (scroll up to listen).
Our major concern is not about the intention to review the fuel price, it’s about the sustainability of this industry. If we don’t have any product to sell, then the price is a moot point…Peter Morgan, CEO - Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association
We’re becoming a country without refining… a country that relies on imports… at the mercy of global markets… Independent wholesalers don’t have any strategic stocks…Peter Morgan, CEO - Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association
If we look at the pricing model… the Basic Fuel Price currently is R9.03…Peter Morgan, CEO - Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association
It’s all about cost… refineries are getting bigger and bigger… We have small refineries… These mega-refineries can sell it cheaper than we’re making it… The guys with crude have realised that beneficiation is the answer...Peter Morgan, CEO - Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association
There is a need to review the fuel price, but you need it to… reflect us as an economy that is going to import product… Reviewing the fuel price… all you have left is R3.22 a litre of administered prices… There’s no fat to be cut! …Peter Morgan, CEO - Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_111558388_empty-fuel-tank.html?term=empty%2Bfuel%2Bgauge&vti=odzfiusmfoyi3rxno4-1-96
More from Business
How to build a business – a practical guide
Bruce Whitfield interviews Nic Haralambous about his book "Business Builder’s Toolkit: A Practical Handbook for Business Leaders".Read More
RCL Foods (Mageu, Bobtail, 5 Star Maize Meal) increases revenues to R17.1bn
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews RCL Foods Group CFO Rob Field about his company’s results and food inflation.Read More
Bidvest trading profits jump 25% - revenue up 13% to R50 billion
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bidvest CEO Mpumi Madisa.Read More
Being off SWIFT will paralyse Russian trade - Ashburton Investments
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Patrice Rassou, Chief Investment Officer at Ashburton Investments.Read More
Couple of things could play in SA’s favour – economist Dawie Roodt
Mike Wills interviews Efficient Group Chief Economist Dawie Roodt.Read More
The Infrastructure Program as a catalyst to unlock local industrial capacity
"The next 12 months presents an ideal opportunity to re-imagine the infrastructure landscape," writes Lulama Tlakula (Absa CIB).Read More
Nilotiqa founder wants to take SA-made natural haircare range to world
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Thokozile Mangwiro, the founder of Nilotiqa.Read More
Two SA hotels voted onto 2022 list of 'Most Romantic in the World'
Sara-Jayne King chats to Werner Krause, GM of Franschhoek's La Residence, about what makes the luxury hotel stand out.Read More
Russian invasion of Ukraine will hit pockets (and stomachs) here in South Africa
Mandy Wiener interviews Efficient Group Chief Economist Dawie Scholtz.Read More
More from Opinion
Being off SWIFT will paralyse Russian trade - Ashburton Investments
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Patrice Rassou, Chief Investment Officer at Ashburton Investments.Read More
Couple of things could play in SA’s favour – economist Dawie Roodt
Mike Wills interviews Efficient Group Chief Economist Dawie Roodt.Read More
Putin doesn’t control himself anymore – Ukrainian Ambassador to South Africa
Mandy Wiener interviewed Liubov Abravitova, the Ukrainian Ambassador to South Africa.Read More
Political Analyst Nikola Mirkovic on his country’s invasion of Ukraine
Refilwe Moloto interviews Russian political analyst Nikola Mirkovic.Read More
Russian invasion of Ukraine: Does SA as Brics member have a responsibility?
Mandy Wiener interviews Steven Gruzd of the SA Institute of International Relations.Read More
It is shocking how tone-deaf MultiChoice has become – TV critic
Lester Kiewit interviews independent television critic Thinus Ferreira.Read More
'SA’s history with USSR may be affecting position on Russia invasion of Ukraine'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Dzvinka Kachur of the Centre for Sustainability Transitions at Stellenbosch University.Read More
[WATCH] Do Wimpy's 'cultural misunderstanding' TV adverts work?
While the scenario might be funny, the ads' relationship to the brand is tenuous - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money ShowRead More
DStv to put an end to password sharing on 22 March
Lester Kiewit from The Morning Review speaks his mind.Read More