'If we don’t have fuel to sell in South Africa, then the price is a moot point'





With South Africa’s refineries shutting down, fuel supply is not a given. Independent wholesalers do not have strategic stocks, and South Africa is increasingly dependent on imports

Refiners are increasing in size, and these mega-refineries are selling fuel at a lower cost than South Africa can make it

Reviewing the fuel price cannot decrease the price consumers pay by much

© David Bodescu/123rf.com

RELATED: 'We're not paying the cost of petrol, we're paying the cost of inefficiency'

Fuel prices will go up by record amounts at midnight.

Petrol prices rise by R1.46 a litre while diesel prices will rise by between R1.44 and R1.48 a litre.

The price of illuminating paraffin will increase by R1.21 per litre.

With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, South African consumers should brace for even higher fuel prices in the coming months.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana and Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe recently met to look at the fuel pricing model and whether it can be overhauled.

There is no increase this year in the fuel levy or the Road Accident Fund (RAF) levy.

Refilwe Moloto asked Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association CEO Peter Morgan if a new fuel pricing model is the silver bullet longsuffering consumers need (scroll up to listen).

Our major concern is not about the intention to review the fuel price, it’s about the sustainability of this industry. If we don’t have any product to sell, then the price is a moot point… Peter Morgan, CEO - Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association

We’re becoming a country without refining… a country that relies on imports… at the mercy of global markets… Independent wholesalers don’t have any strategic stocks… Peter Morgan, CEO - Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association

If we look at the pricing model… the Basic Fuel Price currently is R9.03… Peter Morgan, CEO - Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association

It’s all about cost… refineries are getting bigger and bigger… We have small refineries… These mega-refineries can sell it cheaper than we’re making it… The guys with crude have realised that beneficiation is the answer... Peter Morgan, CEO - Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association