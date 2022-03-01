'If we don’t have fuel to sell in South Africa, then the price is a moot point'

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:50
Music with Mi Casa (J'Something)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
J-Something J-Something - Frontman at MiCasa
Today at 15:20
Video Game Addiction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Josh Ramsey
Today at 15:50
Western Cape has quantified losses to Education
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Debbie Shafer
Today at 17:20
Cricket
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Manthorp
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Nxesi unveils latest step towards introducing quotas for foreign workers Africa is joined by labour lawyer Patrick Deale to reflect on the Labour minister's proposed National Labour Migration Policy 1 March 2022 10:24 AM
'We're not paying the cost of petrol, we're paying the cost of inefficiency' Refilwe Moloto shares her thoughts on this week's fuel hikes in her daily IFQSAT segment on Breakfast with Refilwe 1 March 2022 9:56 AM
NGO uplifts grandmothers and elderly caregivers who keep SA's communities intact Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Jane Simmonds, the founder of goGOGOgo. 1 March 2022 9:53 AM
View all Local
Popcru: Don't fill Sitole's post before tackling root causes of SAPS instability Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Popcru spokesperson Richard Mamabolo. 28 February 2022 3:35 PM
SA's high turnover of police commissioners shows how politicised job is: analyst Presenter Lester Kiewit chats to independent security analyst Ziyanda Stuurman. 28 February 2022 11:54 AM
'Hill-Lewis wants to take Cape Town forward but CoCT old guard holding him back' Presenter Lester Kiewit chats to CT mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, the ANC's Xolani Sotashe, and Fadiel Adams of the Cape Coloured Cong... 28 February 2022 11:07 AM
View all Politics
'If we don’t have fuel to sell in South Africa, then the price is a moot point' Refilwe Moloto asks Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association CEO Peter Morgan if a new fuel pricing model is the silver bullet we need. 1 March 2022 10:50 AM
How to build a business – a practical guide Bruce Whitfield interviews Nic Haralambous about his book "Business Builder’s Toolkit: A Practical Handbook for Business Leaders". 28 February 2022 7:47 PM
RCL Foods (Mageu, Bobtail, 5 Star Maize Meal) increases revenues to R17.1bn The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews RCL Foods Group CFO Rob Field about his company’s results and food inflation. 28 February 2022 7:31 PM
View all Business
Two SA hotels voted onto 2022 list of 'Most Romantic in the World' Sara-Jayne King chats to Werner Krause, GM of Franschhoek's La Residence, about what makes the luxury hotel stand out. 26 February 2022 2:36 PM
A play for our era: Sandra Prinsloo on SA premiere of Life & Times of Michael K SA acting icon Sandra Prinsloo shares her experience of working with puppets in the adaptation of JM Coetzee's novel with SJ King. 26 February 2022 12:50 PM
Your pension fund will soon be able to invest more of your money offshore Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram explains why the Section 28 announcement contained in the Budget Speech, is a huge move. 24 February 2022 9:33 PM
View all Lifestyle
Simon Ince (62) swims across False Bay - 33kms of shark-infested water Lester Kiewit interviews Ince about his record-breaking swim. 23 February 2022 11:34 AM
Kamila Valieva doping scandal is damaging the Winter Olympics - Ross Tucker Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Sports Scientist, Ross Tucker. 16 February 2022 5:50 PM
Could SA rugby pay cap stand in way of Eben Etzebeth signing with the Sharks? Lester Kiewit speaks to Heinz Schenk, sports journalist at Sports24 about whether there should be pay caps for top rugby stars. 15 February 2022 1:17 PM
View all Sport
A play for our era: Sandra Prinsloo on SA premiere of Life & Times of Michael K SA acting icon Sandra Prinsloo shares her experience of working with puppets in the adaptation of JM Coetzee's novel with SJ King. 26 February 2022 12:50 PM
Top fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King shares her top pick of entertainment to keep you busy in the Mother City this weekend. 26 February 2022 9:38 AM
Viewers threaten to boycott DStv - again - over new streaming rules Presenter Mike Wills chats to MyBroadband journalist Hanno Labuschagne. 23 February 2022 4:46 PM
View all Entertainment
'The look on their faces tells the whole story' - African students fleeing war Refilwe Moloto speaks to Ezeogidi Lovina Chioma at Mgbemila Agency in Hungary which is supporting African students fleeing Ukraine 1 March 2022 9:26 AM
Being off SWIFT will paralyse Russian trade - Ashburton Investments The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Patrice Rassou, Chief Investment Officer at Ashburton Investments. 28 February 2022 6:27 PM
'SA ambassador to Ukraine not leaving bunker until all compatriots are out' Mike Wills interviews Lorraine Blauw, a representative of the South African Ukrainian Committee. 28 February 2022 4:01 PM
View all World
Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 22 February 2022 9:05 PM
Angola recovers looted assets worth R166 billion Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 15 February 2022 4:54 PM
Bushiri extradition: Malawian court rules on witnesses flying from SA to testify Africa Melane chats to journo Yvonne Sundu about the ruling expected today regarding self-proclaimed prophet and his wife Mary. 8 February 2022 10:57 AM
View all Africa
Couple of things could play in SA’s favour – economist Dawie Roodt Mike Wills interviews Efficient Group Chief Economist Dawie Roodt. 28 February 2022 4:39 PM
Putin doesn’t control himself anymore – Ukrainian Ambassador to South Africa Mandy Wiener interviewed Liubov Abravitova, the Ukrainian Ambassador to South Africa. 25 February 2022 1:47 PM
Political Analyst Nikola Mirkovic on his country’s invasion of Ukraine Refilwe Moloto interviews Russian political analyst Nikola Mirkovic. 25 February 2022 12:27 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

'If we don’t have fuel to sell in South Africa, then the price is a moot point'

1 March 2022 10:50 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Fuel prices
Refilwe Moloto
fuel levies
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
fuel pricing model
basic fuel price
Peter Morgan
Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association

Refilwe Moloto asks Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association CEO Peter Morgan if a new fuel pricing model is the silver bullet we need.

  • With South Africa’s refineries shutting down, fuel supply is not a given. Independent wholesalers do not have strategic stocks, and South Africa is increasingly dependent on imports

  • Refiners are increasing in size, and these mega-refineries are selling fuel at a lower cost than South Africa can make it

  • Reviewing the fuel price cannot decrease the price consumers pay by much

© David Bodescu/123rf.com

RELATED: 'We're not paying the cost of petrol, we're paying the cost of inefficiency'

Fuel prices will go up by record amounts at midnight.

Petrol prices rise by R1.46 a litre while diesel prices will rise by between R1.44 and R1.48 a litre.

The price of illuminating paraffin will increase by R1.21 per litre.

With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, South African consumers should brace for even higher fuel prices in the coming months.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana and Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe recently met to look at the fuel pricing model and whether it can be overhauled.

There is no increase this year in the fuel levy or the Road Accident Fund (RAF) levy.

Refilwe Moloto asked Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association CEO Peter Morgan if a new fuel pricing model is the silver bullet longsuffering consumers need (scroll up to listen).

Our major concern is not about the intention to review the fuel price, it’s about the sustainability of this industry. If we don’t have any product to sell, then the price is a moot point…

Peter Morgan, CEO - Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association

We’re becoming a country without refining… a country that relies on imports… at the mercy of global markets… Independent wholesalers don’t have any strategic stocks…

Peter Morgan, CEO - Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association

If we look at the pricing model… the Basic Fuel Price currently is R9.03…

Peter Morgan, CEO - Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association

It’s all about cost… refineries are getting bigger and bigger… We have small refineries… These mega-refineries can sell it cheaper than we’re making it… The guys with crude have realised that beneficiation is the answer...

Peter Morgan, CEO - Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association

There is a need to review the fuel price, but you need it to… reflect us as an economy that is going to import product… Reviewing the fuel price… all you have left is R3.22 a litre of administered prices… There’s no fat to be cut! …

Peter Morgan, CEO - Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association



1 March 2022 10:50 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Fuel prices
Refilwe Moloto
fuel levies
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
fuel pricing model
basic fuel price
Peter Morgan
Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association

More from Business

How to build a business – a practical guide

28 February 2022 7:47 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Nic Haralambous about his book "Business Builder’s Toolkit: A Practical Handbook for Business Leaders".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

RCL Foods (Mageu, Bobtail, 5 Star Maize Meal) increases revenues to R17.1bn

28 February 2022 7:31 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews RCL Foods Group CFO Rob Field about his company’s results and food inflation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bidvest trading profits jump 25% - revenue up 13% to R50 billion

28 February 2022 6:40 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bidvest CEO Mpumi Madisa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Being off SWIFT will paralyse Russian trade - Ashburton Investments

28 February 2022 6:27 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Patrice Rassou, Chief Investment Officer at Ashburton Investments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Couple of things could play in SA’s favour – economist Dawie Roodt

28 February 2022 4:39 PM

Mike Wills interviews Efficient Group Chief Economist Dawie Roodt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Infrastructure Program as a catalyst to unlock local industrial capacity

28 February 2022 2:37 PM

"The next 12 months presents an ideal opportunity to re-imagine the infrastructure landscape," writes Lulama Tlakula (Absa CIB).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nilotiqa founder wants to take SA-made natural haircare range to world

27 February 2022 12:40 PM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Thokozile Mangwiro, the founder of Nilotiqa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Two SA hotels voted onto 2022 list of 'Most Romantic in the World'

26 February 2022 2:36 PM

Sara-Jayne King chats to Werner Krause, GM of Franschhoek's La Residence, about what makes the luxury hotel stand out.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Russian invasion of Ukraine will hit pockets (and stomachs) here in South Africa

25 February 2022 2:59 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Efficient Group Chief Economist Dawie Scholtz.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] EC farmer using army of goats to fight against invasive alien plants

25 February 2022 11:50 AM

Presenter Amy MacIver chats to Pieter Bosman, the co-owner of Goat Army Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Being off SWIFT will paralyse Russian trade - Ashburton Investments

28 February 2022 6:27 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Patrice Rassou, Chief Investment Officer at Ashburton Investments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Couple of things could play in SA’s favour – economist Dawie Roodt

28 February 2022 4:39 PM

Mike Wills interviews Efficient Group Chief Economist Dawie Roodt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Putin doesn’t control himself anymore – Ukrainian Ambassador to South Africa

25 February 2022 1:47 PM

Mandy Wiener interviewed Liubov Abravitova, the Ukrainian Ambassador to South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Political Analyst Nikola Mirkovic on his country’s invasion of Ukraine

25 February 2022 12:27 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Russian political analyst Nikola Mirkovic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Russian invasion of Ukraine: Does SA as Brics member have a responsibility?

24 February 2022 12:36 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Steven Gruzd of the SA Institute of International Relations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

It is shocking how tone-deaf MultiChoice has become – TV critic

24 February 2022 11:15 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews independent television critic Thinus Ferreira.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'SA’s history with USSR may be affecting position on Russia invasion of Ukraine'

24 February 2022 9:51 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Dzvinka Kachur of the Centre for Sustainability Transitions at Stellenbosch University.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Do Wimpy's 'cultural misunderstanding' TV adverts work?

23 February 2022 8:00 PM

While the scenario might be funny, the ads' relationship to the brand is tenuous - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DStv to put an end to password sharing on 22 March

23 February 2022 10:37 AM

Lester Kiewit from The Morning Review speaks his mind.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'South Africa should now move on from Covid-19 and end restrictions'

22 February 2022 3:45 PM

Mike Wills interviews Jeremy Nel, an infectious diseases specialist at Wits University.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'We're not paying the cost of petrol, we're paying the cost of inefficiency'

Local

Public sector unions lose latest round of wage dispute following ConCourt ruling

Local

'If we don’t have fuel to sell in South Africa, then the price is a moot point'

Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

Gauteng court sentences man to 18 years in jail raping daughter

1 March 2022 11:06 AM

WATCH LIVE: EFF leader Malema in court for firearm case

1 March 2022 10:55 AM

NDSASA admits to holding motorists to ransom with protest over booking system

1 March 2022 10:42 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA