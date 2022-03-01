Community of murdered Klawer teen feels they've been let down and forgotten
- Warning: The following story contains graphic details.
- Murdered Klawer teenager Jerobejin van Wyk was laid to rest on Saturday.
The Western Cape community where a 13-year-old boy was brutally murdered is struggling to come to terms with what's happened.
Jerobejin Van Wyk from Klawer was laid to rest on Saturday almost a month after his remains were discovered in a drain on property belonging to his alleged killer.
Pastor Damaris Kiewit is counselling the victim's family, she told CapeTalk that the community feel as if they've been forgotten.
It's the sense of being forgotten, of 'they don't care about us'.Pastor Damaris Kiewit
The anger, it's devastating and the pain.Pastor Damaris Kiewit
There was no-one politically who rallied around this family providing proper support.Pastor Damaris Kiewit
56-year-old Klawer resident Daniel Smith has been charged with murder, kidnapping, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and defeating the ends of justice.
Snit has confessed to his lawyer Santi Human that he killed 13-year-old Jerobijin van Wyk. The boy and his friend were believed to be picking fruit and Smit after picking mangoes.
Kiewit says Van Wyk's mother is struggling to find closure.
She doesn't actually know what it was she buried.Pastor Damaris Kiewit
The kids [are thinking] will they be next.Pastor Damaris Kiewit
RELATED:'The boys were picking mangos when Smit gave chase and ran Jerobijin over'
Source : Lauren Isaacs/Eyewitness News
