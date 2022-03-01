Ukrainian sailor sinks his Russian boss’s R117 million superyacht





Police in Spain have arrested Ukrainian sailor Taras Ostapchuk after he partly sank his boss’s R117 million superyacht which was anchored on the island of Mallorca.

Ostapchuk opened numerous valves to intentionally flood the luxury yacht.

The yacht belongs to Alexander Mijeev, CEO of Russian weapons manufacturer Rosoboronexport.

My boss is a criminal who sells weapons that kill the Ukrainian people. Taras Ostapchuk to Spanish police upon his arrest

Ostapchuk – who intends to return to Ukraine to fight - told the judge he did not regret his actions and that he would do it again if he could.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen – skip to 2:38).