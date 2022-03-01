Ukrainian sailor sinks his Russian boss’s R117 million superyacht
Police in Spain have arrested Ukrainian sailor Taras Ostapchuk after he partly sank his boss’s R117 million superyacht which was anchored on the island of Mallorca.
Ostapchuk opened numerous valves to intentionally flood the luxury yacht.
The yacht belongs to Alexander Mijeev, CEO of Russian weapons manufacturer Rosoboronexport.
RELATED: Brave Ukrainian 'go fk yourself' soldiers are alive and well
My boss is a criminal who sells weapons that kill the Ukrainian people.Taras Ostapchuk to Spanish police upon his arrest
Ostapchuk – who intends to return to Ukraine to fight - told the judge he did not regret his actions and that he would do it again if he could.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen – skip to 2:38).
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_30471339_luxury-large-super-or-mega-motor-yacht-in-the-blue-ocean-.html?vti=mreueqzb6x9rrfrj06-1-2
More from World
Climate crisis is irreversible, and about to get worse – UN report
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Brave Ukrainian 'go f**ck yourself' soldiers are alive and well
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
'The look on their faces tells the whole story' - African students fleeing war
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Ezeogidi Lovina Chioma at Mgbemila Agency in Hungary which is supporting African students fleeing UkraineRead More
Being off SWIFT will paralyse Russian trade - Ashburton Investments
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Patrice Rassou, Chief Investment Officer at Ashburton Investments.Read More
'SA ambassador to Ukraine not leaving bunker until all compatriots are out'
Mike Wills interviews Lorraine Blauw, a representative of the South African Ukrainian Committee.Read More
Local NGO assisting SA students caught in Russia-Ukraine conflict
Presenter Amy MacIver chats to Gilbert Martin, founder and CEO of We Are South Africans.Read More
'Everyone is scared' - African student describes situation at Ukrainian border
Medical student Vukile Dlamini from Eswatini is among thousands of Africans trying to escape war-torn Ukraine.Read More
SA's Ambassador speaks on racism against Black Africans trying to escape Ukraine
Lester Kiewit crosses live to South African Ambassador in Ukraine, Andre Groenewald speaking from an underground cellar.Read More
Russia cut from global banking payment system 'Swift' as part of new sanctions
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.Read More