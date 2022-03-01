Albert Fritz axed as MEC after report confirms 'serious sexual misconduct'





Albert Fritz has been fired from his job as the Western Cape's Community Safety MEC

An independent probe has found that there is sufficient credibility in the allegations of sexual misconduct against him

Premier Alan Winde says the report was submitted to me on Sunday evening

He says there is sufficient evidence against Fritz to warrant a criminal investigation

FILE: Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz. Picture: @AlbertFritz_/Twitter

Suspended Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has now been removed from the post with immediate effect and could face criminal charges.

Fritz has been axed after the conclusion of an independent report into allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says it is clear that Fritz is not a fit and proper person to hold any position in his executive council after having gone through the report carefully.

Advocate Jennifer Williams was appointed as the independent legal counsel to conduct the external investigation into the veracity of the sexual misconduct claims against Fritz.

The independent investigation found that there is sufficient credibility in the allegations of sexual misconduct against Fritz.

It also found sufficient evidence of Fritz creating an environment that is "conducive to sexual harassment, or alternatively, taking advantage of young women sexually".

It further found sufficient credibility in the allegations of alcohol abuse against the former MEC.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Premier Winde says he is extremely angry at what appears to be verifiable incidences of serious sexual misconduct by Fritz, in circumstances which in and of themselves were inappropriate.

That it is by someone who has been tasked to protect our youth and our communities, is to me unfathomable. It is a shocking violation of his oath of office and the principles of our constitutional democracy. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

This is the starkest reminder of the pervasiveness of gender-based violence at all levels of our society, and that every single one of us – from President, to Premier, from CEO, to father, mother, brother, sister or friend – have a role to play to end it. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

Winde says provincial officials acknowledge the bravery of the complainants who came forward, who have suffered immense anxiety.

"It's important that the manner in which these allegations are dealt with does not disempower them", he adds.

Winde will be meeting with the complainants on Tuesday to offer his support should they elect to pursue criminal charges.

Up until now, the complainants have not laid criminal charges. Advocate Williams believes that the nature of the allegations is such that a third person cannot lay criminal charges on behalf of the complainants.

It is our view that there is sufficient evidence to warrant a criminal investigation. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier