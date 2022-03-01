'He's not fit to serve in my cabinet' - Albert Fritz fired over sex allegations





- WC Premier Alan Winde confirms he has fired Albert Fritz with immediate effect

- Fritz was suspended in January over allegations of sexual assault made by young women who worked in his office.

FILE: Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz. Picture: Albert Fritz/Twitter

Suspended Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has now been removed from the post with immediate effect.

This after the completion of an independent investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct reportedly against young women recruited to work for his office.

Premier Alan Winde told CapeTalk's Mandy Wiener that the investigator had interviewed 18 witnesses 'from both sides'.

Winde went on to say that after reading the investigator's report, he met with Fritz on Tuesday morning.

There's sufficient credibility in the allegations of sexual misconduct, there's sufficient credibility in the allegations of alcohol abuse... Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

As well as sufficient evidence that Mr Fritz created an environment conducive to enabling sexual harassment. Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

He is not a fit and proper person to be serving in my cabinet. Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

Winde says the report also found there was sufficient evidence to warrant criminal charges to be bought again Fritz and added that the complainants are currently contemplating legal action.

He was informed this morning that he was no longer a member of the cabinet. Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

I'm angry and I'm disappointed. Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

