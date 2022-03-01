Streaming issues? Report here
Albert Fritz given 24 hours to explain why he should remain a member of the DA

1 March 2022
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Albert Fritz fired
Albert Fritz DA

Mandy Wiener is joined by Helen Zille, to discuss the DA's response to the sacking of Albert Fritz from local government.
  • WC Premier Alan Winde confirms he has fired former **Community Safety MEC **Albert Fritz with immediate effect

- Fritz was suspended in January over allegations of sexual assault made by young women who worked in his office.

- The DA says it's given Fritz 24 hours to explain why he shouldn't be suspended from the party.

FILE: MEC Albert Fritz. Picture: EWN

Former DA leader Helen Zille says the party has given disgraced member Albert Fritz 24 hours to explain why he should not be suspended from the party.

Fritz was fired from his post as Western Cape Community Safety MEC on Tuesday with immediate effect.

It's after an independent investigation found there was sufficient credibility in allegations of sexual misconduct made against him by several women earlier this year.

We have given Mr Fritz 24 hours to motivate why he should not be suspended.

Helen Zille, Chairperson - Federal Council of the Democratic Alliance

The Federal Executive will then consider that and then take a decision on suspension.

Helen Zille, Chairperson - Federal Council of the Democratic Alliance

Zille explains that the party is legally required to give Fritz time to motivate for his non-suspension.

You cannot act against anybody, even when you have a document like we do, without giving him the right of response.

Helen Zille, Chairperson - Federal Council of the Democratic Alliance

No matter how angry you are, you have to follow the rules.

Helen Zille, Chairperson - Federal Council of the Democratic Alliance

Alan Winde told CapeTalk's Mandy Wiener that the report also found sufficient evidence to warrant criminal charges to be bought again Fritz and said that the complainants are currently contemplating their legal options.

RELATED: 'He's not fit to serve in my cabinet' - Albert Fritz fired over sex allegations




