Brave Ukrainian 'go f**ck yourself' soldiers are alive and well
Ukraine's Snake Island soldiers are alive and well, according to the country’s navy.
The soldiers repelled two attacks before running out of ammunition and finding shelter.
An audiotape of the exchange between the Ukrainian soldiers and a Russian warship went viral on Friday.
Communications with the island were severed and at the time it was believed that the soldiers were killed.
I am a Russian military ship. Put down arms immediately to avoid bloodshed… You will be hit by a bomb strike… Acknowledge!Russian warship to Ukrainian soldiers
Russian warship, go f**ck yourself!Ukranian soldiers to Russian warship
Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen – skip to 5:12).
Snake Island was one of the first places that came under bombardment from Russian soldiers… They were awarded posthumous honours by President Zelensky because it was thought they all perished…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
They are alive and well… They held their ground and put up a fight, but ultimately the island was bombed to hell, and they took shelter…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_145564805_ukraine-flag-painted-on-a-clenched-fist-strength-protest-concept.html?vti=lpdr48z77be5fekxlz-2-7
