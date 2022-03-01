SA startup raises R750 million to expand crypto business





Local company VALR.com has raised R773 million ($50 million) in what it calls "Africa's largest-ever crypto funding round".

The capital injection of this Series B equity funding round brings the value of the company to R3.7 billion, says VALR in a statement.

The cryptocurrency exchange has has seen its valuation grow more than tenfold since it raised its R52 million ($3.4 million) Series A round of funding in July 2020.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani, the co-founder and CEO of VALR.com.

Ehsani says the capital raise is a vote of confidence in both Africa as a continent, and in crypto as an industry.

"I think we've been very lucky. It's not easy for a South African company to raise $50 million."

99.3% of the money came from outside South Africa's borders... It's some of the largest asset managers in the world that have invested... Farzam Ehsani, Co-founder and CEO - VALR.com

The geographical space and the industry we're in are converging very beautifully! Farzam Ehsani, Co-founder and CEO - VALR.com

We started talking to investors in October and we concluded the round at the beginning of the year, so it took about three months to raise the funds. Farzam Ehsani, Co-founder and CEO - VALR.com

While crypto is still in its early days, Farzam says, investors are seeing that its future bright.

