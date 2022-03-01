JSE aims to cut red tape, attract foreign investment amid Russia market turmoil





The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) posted its results for the full year ended 31 December 2021 on Tuesday.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of R1.06 billion matched the prior year, it reported.

EBITDA margin was "healthy" at 41% (in 2020 it was 42%).

JSE CEO Leila Fourie noted however, that the record low interest rate environment did impact net profit, with headline earnings per share slipping 6% to 878.9 cents.

JSE delivers resilient financial performance under challenging conditions.

Bruce Whitfield interviewed Fourie, starting off by asking for her comment on the news that the PSG Group intends to delist.

I think the point here, what is important is that unbundling is common to unlock shareholder value and to narrow their discount. Leila Fourie, CEO - Johannesburg Stock Exchange

We have seen, in the recent past, South Africa listed entities underperforming in their price formation, relative to their net asset value. This is a cyclical and a country sovereign-related matter... Leila Fourie, CEO - Johannesburg Stock Exchange

... but what we are seeing at the moment is a shift in international investor sentiment off the back of the Russia crisis... which could very well improve and narrow the discount of listed entities on the exchange. Leila Fourie, CEO - Johannesburg Stock Exchange

Fourie says there is a decline in the number of small-, mid-cap and fledgling listings.

Despite the delisting of big outfits like SAB, Distell and now PSG, taking a big picture outlook changes the perspective she says.

Since 1993 the value of market cap has increased 40 times on the JSE, so certainly we have to do more for the small-cap, and more to increase the pipeline... Leila Fourie, CEO - Johannesburg Stock Exchange

... but the large listed entities are growing in value, so I suppose the real question is: What are we doing about this? Leila Fourie, CEO - Johannesburg Stock Exchange

A critical element is cutting red tape, Fourie acknowledges.

The JSE made some changes last year and is now looking at an additional set of changes she says.

We are going to be engaging the market and asking for feedback. Those changes may range from creating a new tech board, changing listings requirements... We've also introduced a private market... which will not have the same level of listings oversight and regulation... Leila Fourie, CEO - Johannesburg Stock Exchange

We are also looking to attract international listings. Leila Fourie, CEO - Johannesburg Stock Exchange

The Russian displacement as an alternative emerging market will have a tail effect in the investment profile... especially if major indices take a step to exclude Russian exposures. South Africa will automatically, overnight, increase from what is currently just about 3% to take up a large part of what Russia represented. Leila Fourie, CEO - Johannesburg Stock Exchange

Listen to Fourie detail what South Africa needs to do to take advantage of investment sentiment right now: