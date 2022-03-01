JSE aims to cut red tape, attract foreign investment amid Russia market turmoil
The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) posted its results for the full year ended 31 December 2021 on Tuesday.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of R1.06 billion matched the prior year, it reported.
EBITDA margin was "healthy" at 41% (in 2020 it was 42%).
JSE CEO Leila Fourie noted however, that the record low interest rate environment did impact net profit, with headline earnings per share slipping 6% to 878.9 cents.
JSE delivers resilient financial performance under challenging conditions.— JSE (@JSE_Group) March 1, 2022
Read more: https://t.co/ve8MEcrZnk pic.twitter.com/9xjCYN46Ss
Bruce Whitfield interviewed Fourie, starting off by asking for her comment on the news that the PSG Group intends to delist.
RELATED: PSG Group to delist from JSE: We get no benefit from being listed says CEO
I think the point here, what is important is that unbundling is common to unlock shareholder value and to narrow their discount.Leila Fourie, CEO - Johannesburg Stock Exchange
We have seen, in the recent past, South Africa listed entities underperforming in their price formation, relative to their net asset value. This is a cyclical and a country sovereign-related matter...Leila Fourie, CEO - Johannesburg Stock Exchange
... but what we are seeing at the moment is a shift in international investor sentiment off the back of the Russia crisis... which could very well improve and narrow the discount of listed entities on the exchange.Leila Fourie, CEO - Johannesburg Stock Exchange
Fourie says there is a decline in the number of small-, mid-cap and fledgling listings.
Despite the delisting of big outfits like SAB, Distell and now PSG, taking a big picture outlook changes the perspective she says.
Since 1993 the value of market cap has increased 40 times on the JSE, so certainly we have to do more for the small-cap, and more to increase the pipeline...Leila Fourie, CEO - Johannesburg Stock Exchange
... but the large listed entities are growing in value, so I suppose the real question is: What are we doing about this?Leila Fourie, CEO - Johannesburg Stock Exchange
A critical element is cutting red tape, Fourie acknowledges.
The JSE made some changes last year and is now looking at an additional set of changes she says.
We are going to be engaging the market and asking for feedback. Those changes may range from creating a new tech board, changing listings requirements... We've also introduced a private market... which will not have the same level of listings oversight and regulation...Leila Fourie, CEO - Johannesburg Stock Exchange
We are also looking to attract international listings.Leila Fourie, CEO - Johannesburg Stock Exchange
The Russian displacement as an alternative emerging market will have a tail effect in the investment profile... especially if major indices take a step to exclude Russian exposures. South Africa will automatically, overnight, increase from what is currently just about 3% to take up a large part of what Russia represented.Leila Fourie, CEO - Johannesburg Stock Exchange
Listen to Fourie detail what South Africa needs to do to take advantage of investment sentiment right now:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/cooldesign/cooldesign1207/cooldesign120700217/14405637-stock-exchange-graph.jpg
More from Business
SA startup raises R750 million to expand crypto business
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani, co-founder and CEO of VALR.com.Read More
It's all about Bosasa: Part 3 of state capture report made public
The report comprises of four parts all focusing on Bosasa.Read More
Don't get suckered into unwittingly paying double home insurance by your bank!
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler relates the horror story of a home loan client who was 'gaslighted' by his bank - on The Money ShowRead More
PSG Group to delist from JSE: We get no benefit from being listed says CEO
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Piet Mouton about the the PSG Group's decision to unbundle its stakes in companies like Curro.Read More
SA manufacturing sector recovering, but surging oil prices a growing threat
Bruce Whitfield interviews Senior Economist Miyelani Maluleke about the encouraging rise in the Absa PMI as global risks increase.Read More
South Africa dependent on Russia and Ukraine for wheat – Agri SA
Mandy Wiener interviews Christo Van Der Rheede, Executive Director at Agri SA.Read More
'If we don’t have fuel to sell in South Africa, then the price is a moot point'
Refilwe Moloto asks Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association CEO Peter Morgan if a new fuel pricing model is the silver bullet we need.Read More
How to build a business – a practical guide
Bruce Whitfield interviews Nic Haralambous about his book "Business Builder’s Toolkit: A Practical Handbook for Business Leaders".Read More
RCL Foods (Mageu, Bobtail, 5 Star Maize Meal) increases revenues to R17.1bn
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews RCL Foods Group CFO Rob Field about his company’s results and food inflation.Read More
More from Politics
'He's not fit to serve in my cabinet' - Albert Fritz fired over sex allegations
Mandy Wiener speaks to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about the firing of Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert FritzRead More
Albert Fritz axed as MEC after report confirms 'serious sexual misconduct'
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says suspended MEC Albert Fritz has been removed from the provincial executive cabinet.Read More
Popcru: Don't fill Sitole's post before tackling root causes of SAPS instability
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Popcru spokesperson Richard Mamabolo.Read More
SA's high turnover of police commissioners shows how politicised job is: analyst
Presenter Lester Kiewit chats to independent security analyst Ziyanda Stuurman.Read More
'Hill-Lewis wants to take Cape Town forward but CoCT old guard holding him back'
Presenter Lester Kiewit chats to CT mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, the ANC's Xolani Sotashe, and Fadiel Adams of the Cape Coloured Congress.Read More
ANC warns against taking sides in Ukraine-Russia conflict
In a statement on Sunday, the ruling party said it was concerned by the escalating violence and called on both sides to resume peace talks.Read More
UPDATE: Betty's Bay baboon allegedly shot by resident is euthanised
Overstrand Mayor Dr Annelie Rabie has called on anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.Read More
Top cop Sitole's contract terminated 'by mutual agreement' - Ramaphosa
Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole is on his way out 'in the best interests of the country' announced President Cyril Ramaphosa.Read More
Putin doesn’t control himself anymore – Ukrainian Ambassador to South Africa
Mandy Wiener interviewed Liubov Abravitova, the Ukrainian Ambassador to South Africa.Read More