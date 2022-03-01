PSG Group to delist from JSE: We get no benefit from being listed says CEO
The PSG Group has announced its intention to delist from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).
This will start with unbundling its stakes in PSG Konsult, Curro, Kaap Agri, CA&S and 25.1% of Stadio says PSG.
The company will then repurchase its shares from its shareholders (save for selected individuals) for R23 per share in cash.
PSG’s shares rocketed as much as 30.7% to a record R106.99 in response to the news, reports BusinessLIVE.
Bruce Whitfield interviewed CEO Piet Mouton about the PSG Group's decision.
Mouton says the driving reason is the discount at which the company has been trading for the past five years.
It really has to do with life cycle of the companies underneath and what you want to do, but the truth of the matter is that trading at a discount negates one of the biggest reasons to be listed...Piet Mouton, CEO - PSG Group
... and that is to be able to access the equity markets when needed. If you trade at a 30%-plus discount, if you raise R100 today, it's worth R70 tomorrow.Piet Mouton, CEO - PSG Group
Mouton says PSG has spent a lot of time trying to come up with solutions, with the first step being to unbundle its stake in Capitec two years ago.
He strongly believes they can achieve more in the private market.
We thought with the next move we're going to make we'll solve both - we'll unlock the value and make sure that we take PSG private, that we're not exposed to the listed environment anymore because we get no benefit from it.Piet Mouton, CEO - PSG Group
We're excited about the prospects of those unlisted companies and hopefully we can build them into being meaningful companies... and maybe bring one or two of them to the market in years to come.Piet Mouton, CEO - PSG Group
Listen to Mouton explain PSG's motivation for delisting in detail below:
Source : Eyewitness News
