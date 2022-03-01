SA manufacturing sector recovering, but surging oil prices a growing threat

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA startup raises R750 million to expand crypto business The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani, co-founder and CEO of VALR.com. 1 March 2022 9:20 PM
It's all about Bosasa: Part 3 of state capture report made public The report comprises of four parts all focusing on Bosasa. 1 March 2022 8:03 PM
Don't get suckered into unwittingly paying double home insurance by your bank! Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler relates the horror story of a home loan client who was 'gaslighted' by his bank - on The Money Show 1 March 2022 7:43 PM
View all Local
JSE aims to cut red tape, attract foreign investment amid Russia market turmoil Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Leila Fourie after the Johannesburg Stock Exchange posts its full-year results. 1 March 2022 8:28 PM
'He's not fit to serve in my cabinet' - Albert Fritz fired over sex allegations Mandy Wiener speaks to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about the firing of Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz 1 March 2022 12:36 PM
Albert Fritz axed as MEC after report confirms 'serious sexual misconduct' Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says suspended MEC Albert Fritz has been removed from the provincial executive cabinet. 1 March 2022 12:25 PM
View all Politics
PSG Group to delist from JSE: We get no benefit from being listed says CEO Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Piet Mouton about the the PSG Group's decision to unbundle its stakes in companies like Curro. 1 March 2022 7:18 PM
SA manufacturing sector recovering, but surging oil prices a growing threat Bruce Whitfield interviews Senior Economist Miyelani Maluleke about the encouraging rise in the Absa PMI as global risks increase. 1 March 2022 6:55 PM
South Africa dependent on Russia and Ukraine for wheat – Agri SA Mandy Wiener interviews Christo Van Der Rheede, Executive Director at Agri SA. 1 March 2022 3:28 PM
View all Business
Alien wasps are invading Cape Town Mike Wills interviews entomologist Dr Ruan Veldtman of the SA National Biodiversity Institute. 1 March 2022 4:25 PM
How to build a business – a practical guide Bruce Whitfield interviews Nic Haralambous about his book "Business Builder’s Toolkit: A Practical Handbook for Business Leaders". 28 February 2022 7:47 PM
Two SA hotels voted onto 2022 list of 'Most Romantic in the World' Sara-Jayne King chats to Werner Krause, GM of Franschhoek's La Residence, about what makes the luxury hotel stand out. 26 February 2022 2:36 PM
View all Lifestyle
Simon Ince (62) swims across False Bay - 33kms of shark-infested water Lester Kiewit interviews Ince about his record-breaking swim. 23 February 2022 11:34 AM
Kamila Valieva doping scandal is damaging the Winter Olympics - Ross Tucker Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Sports Scientist, Ross Tucker. 16 February 2022 5:50 PM
Could SA rugby pay cap stand in way of Eben Etzebeth signing with the Sharks? Lester Kiewit speaks to Heinz Schenk, sports journalist at Sports24 about whether there should be pay caps for top rugby stars. 15 February 2022 1:17 PM
View all Sport
A play for our era: Sandra Prinsloo on SA premiere of Life & Times of Michael K SA acting icon Sandra Prinsloo shares her experience of working with puppets in the adaptation of JM Coetzee's novel with SJ King. 26 February 2022 12:50 PM
Top fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King shares her top pick of entertainment to keep you busy in the Mother City this weekend. 26 February 2022 9:38 AM
Viewers threaten to boycott DStv - again - over new streaming rules Presenter Mike Wills chats to MyBroadband journalist Hanno Labuschagne. 23 February 2022 4:46 PM
View all Entertainment
Climate crisis is irreversible, and about to get worse – UN report Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 1 March 2022 5:05 PM
Brave Ukrainian 'go f**ck yourself' soldiers are alive and well Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 1 March 2022 2:18 PM
Ukrainian sailor sinks his Russian boss’s R117 million superyacht Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 1 March 2022 11:55 AM
View all World
Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 22 February 2022 9:05 PM
Angola recovers looted assets worth R166 billion Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 15 February 2022 4:54 PM
Bushiri extradition: Malawian court rules on witnesses flying from SA to testify Africa Melane chats to journo Yvonne Sundu about the ruling expected today regarding self-proclaimed prophet and his wife Mary. 8 February 2022 10:57 AM
View all Africa
Don't get suckered into unwittingly paying double home insurance by your bank! Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler relates the horror story of a home loan client who was 'gaslighted' by his bank - on The Money Show 1 March 2022 7:43 PM
'If we don’t have fuel to sell in South Africa, then the price is a moot point' Refilwe Moloto asks Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association CEO Peter Morgan if a new fuel pricing model is the silver bullet we need. 1 March 2022 10:50 AM
Being off SWIFT will paralyse Russian trade - Ashburton Investments The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Patrice Rassou, Chief Investment Officer at Ashburton Investments. 28 February 2022 6:27 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

SA manufacturing sector recovering, but surging oil prices a growing threat

1 March 2022 6:55 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Russia
Ukraine
The Money Show
Oil prices
Bruce Whitfield
Absa
Manufacturing
Manufacturing sector
Absa PMI
PMI
Miyelani Maluleke
Russian invasion of Ukraine
business conditions

Bruce Whitfield interviews Senior Economist Miyelani Maluleke about the encouraging rise in the Absa PMI as global risks increase.

The country's manufacturing sector is steadily recovering from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, but how will the fallout from the Ukraine crisis affect this?

The Absa Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 58.6 points in February from 57.1 points in January.

Significantly, it remains above the 50-point mark that separates expansion from contraction.

At the same time oil prices are still coming in at above $100 a barrel, and South Africa is set for a massive fuel price hike at midnight.

© bizoon/123rf.com

Bruce Whitfield describes the PMI as a useful barometer for the appetite for risk of manufacturers in South Africa.

He asks Senior Absa Economist Miyelani Maluleke about the significance of this February number edging towards the 60 mark.

It's a pretty strong reading... but we should point out that it's still an environment with a lot of risk out there.

Miyelani Maluleke, Senior Economist - Absa

The Russia-Ukraine situation is obviously quite important... We not only have strong, direct trade links with those two countries, but the extent to which this affects global economic growth... and (already strained) global supply chains... is going to impact the manufacturing sector and the South African economy more broadly.

Miyelani Maluleke, Senior Economist - Absa

Related stories:

Oil prices top $100 a barrel as world reacts to Russian invasion of Ukraine

Fuel prices will increase this Wednesday - here's by how much

It's a concern... Even before the Russia-Ukraine situation, cost pressures had been rising quite materially in the manufacturing sector... rising shipping costs... rising cost of raw materials...

Miyelani Maluleke, Senior Economist - Absa

... with this almost R1.50 a litre increase... and higher oil prices, the risks that we see are another increase in April.. It's just going to add more pressure...

Miyelani Maluleke, Senior Economist - Absa

What we've been seeing so far is that although the cost pressures are pretty strong on the production side, we haven't seen a huge amount of that being passed on to consumers so far... but as the risks grows... we could see this reflecting in consumer price inflation over the coming months...

Miyelani Maluleke, Senior Economist - Absa

Listen to the discussion on The Money Show:




1 March 2022 6:55 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Russia
Ukraine
The Money Show
Oil prices
Bruce Whitfield
Absa
Manufacturing
Manufacturing sector
Absa PMI
PMI
Miyelani Maluleke
Russian invasion of Ukraine
business conditions

More from Business

SA startup raises R750 million to expand crypto business

1 March 2022 9:20 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani, co-founder and CEO of VALR.com.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

JSE aims to cut red tape, attract foreign investment amid Russia market turmoil

1 March 2022 8:28 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Leila Fourie after the Johannesburg Stock Exchange posts its full-year results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

It's all about Bosasa: Part 3 of state capture report made public

1 March 2022 8:03 PM

The report comprises of four parts all focusing on Bosasa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Don't get suckered into unwittingly paying double home insurance by your bank!

1 March 2022 7:43 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler relates the horror story of a home loan client who was 'gaslighted' by his bank - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

PSG Group to delist from JSE: We get no benefit from being listed says CEO

1 March 2022 7:18 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Piet Mouton about the the PSG Group's decision to unbundle its stakes in companies like Curro.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa dependent on Russia and Ukraine for wheat – Agri SA

1 March 2022 3:28 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Christo Van Der Rheede, Executive Director at Agri SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'If we don’t have fuel to sell in South Africa, then the price is a moot point'

1 March 2022 10:50 AM

Refilwe Moloto asks Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association CEO Peter Morgan if a new fuel pricing model is the silver bullet we need.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to build a business – a practical guide

28 February 2022 7:47 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Nic Haralambous about his book "Business Builder’s Toolkit: A Practical Handbook for Business Leaders".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

RCL Foods (Mageu, Bobtail, 5 Star Maize Meal) increases revenues to R17.1bn

28 February 2022 7:31 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews RCL Foods Group CFO Rob Field about his company’s results and food inflation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bidvest trading profits jump 25% - revenue up 13% to R50 billion

28 February 2022 6:40 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bidvest CEO Mpumi Madisa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

SA startup raises R750 million to expand crypto business

1 March 2022 9:20 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani, co-founder and CEO of VALR.com.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

It's all about Bosasa: Part 3 of state capture report made public

1 March 2022 8:03 PM

The report comprises of four parts all focusing on Bosasa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Don't get suckered into unwittingly paying double home insurance by your bank!

1 March 2022 7:43 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler relates the horror story of a home loan client who was 'gaslighted' by his bank - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alien wasps are invading Cape Town

1 March 2022 4:25 PM

Mike Wills interviews entomologist Dr Ruan Veldtman of the SA National Biodiversity Institute.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA ranks in top 10 countries with most cybercrime victims

1 March 2022 2:34 PM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Surfshark research project manager Povilas Junas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Albert Fritz given 24 hours to explain why he should remain a member of the DA

1 March 2022 1:01 PM

Mandy Wiener is joined by Helen Zille, to discuss the DA's response to the sacking of Albert Fritz from local government.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'He's not fit to serve in my cabinet' - Albert Fritz fired over sex allegations

1 March 2022 12:36 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about the firing of Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Community of murdered Klawer teen feels they've been let down and forgotten

1 March 2022 12:09 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Pastor Damaris Kiewiet who is counselling the family of murdered teen Jerobejin Van Wyk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nxesi unveils latest step towards quotas for foreign workers

1 March 2022 10:24 AM

Africa is joined by labour lawyer Patrick Deale to reflect on the Labour minister's proposed National Labour Migration Policy

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We're not paying the cost of petrol, we're paying the cost of inefficiency'

1 March 2022 9:56 AM

Refilwe Moloto shares her thoughts on this week's fuel hikes in her daily IFQSAT segment on Breakfast with Refilwe

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

It's all about Bosasa: Part 3 of state capture report made public

Business Local

Ukrainian sailor sinks his Russian boss’s R117 million superyacht

World

'He's not fit to serve in my cabinet' - Albert Fritz fired over sex allegations

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

UN: 440 civilians killed in South Sudan clashes

1 March 2022 7:50 PM

SA’s working class calls on govt to help ease the burden amid fuel hikes

1 March 2022 6:48 PM

Malema, Snyman plead not guilty in firearm discharge trial

1 March 2022 6:43 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA