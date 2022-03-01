SA manufacturing sector recovering, but surging oil prices a growing threat
The country's manufacturing sector is steadily recovering from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, but how will the fallout from the Ukraine crisis affect this?
The Absa Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 58.6 points in February from 57.1 points in January.
Significantly, it remains above the 50-point mark that separates expansion from contraction.
At the same time oil prices are still coming in at above $100 a barrel, and South Africa is set for a massive fuel price hike at midnight.
Bruce Whitfield describes the PMI as a useful barometer for the appetite for risk of manufacturers in South Africa.
He asks Senior Absa Economist Miyelani Maluleke about the significance of this February number edging towards the 60 mark.
It's a pretty strong reading... but we should point out that it's still an environment with a lot of risk out there.Miyelani Maluleke, Senior Economist - Absa
The Russia-Ukraine situation is obviously quite important... We not only have strong, direct trade links with those two countries, but the extent to which this affects global economic growth... and (already strained) global supply chains... is going to impact the manufacturing sector and the South African economy more broadly.Miyelani Maluleke, Senior Economist - Absa
Related stories:
Oil prices top $100 a barrel as world reacts to Russian invasion of Ukraine
Fuel prices will increase this Wednesday - here's by how much
It's a concern... Even before the Russia-Ukraine situation, cost pressures had been rising quite materially in the manufacturing sector... rising shipping costs... rising cost of raw materials...Miyelani Maluleke, Senior Economist - Absa
... with this almost R1.50 a litre increase... and higher oil prices, the risks that we see are another increase in April.. It's just going to add more pressure...Miyelani Maluleke, Senior Economist - Absa
What we've been seeing so far is that although the cost pressures are pretty strong on the production side, we haven't seen a huge amount of that being passed on to consumers so far... but as the risks grows... we could see this reflecting in consumer price inflation over the coming months...Miyelani Maluleke, Senior Economist - Absa
Listen to the discussion on The Money Show:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/bizoon/bizoon1602/bizoon160200048/52676686-d%C3%A9tail-d-une-main-tenant-une-pompe-%C3%A0-carburant-dans-une-station.jpg
More from Business
SA startup raises R750 million to expand crypto business
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani, co-founder and CEO of VALR.com.Read More
JSE aims to cut red tape, attract foreign investment amid Russia market turmoil
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Leila Fourie after the Johannesburg Stock Exchange posts its full-year results.Read More
It's all about Bosasa: Part 3 of state capture report made public
The report comprises of four parts all focusing on Bosasa.Read More
Don't get suckered into unwittingly paying double home insurance by your bank!
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler relates the horror story of a home loan client who was 'gaslighted' by his bank - on The Money ShowRead More
PSG Group to delist from JSE: We get no benefit from being listed says CEO
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Piet Mouton about the the PSG Group's decision to unbundle its stakes in companies like Curro.Read More
South Africa dependent on Russia and Ukraine for wheat – Agri SA
Mandy Wiener interviews Christo Van Der Rheede, Executive Director at Agri SA.Read More
'If we don’t have fuel to sell in South Africa, then the price is a moot point'
Refilwe Moloto asks Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association CEO Peter Morgan if a new fuel pricing model is the silver bullet we need.Read More
How to build a business – a practical guide
Bruce Whitfield interviews Nic Haralambous about his book "Business Builder’s Toolkit: A Practical Handbook for Business Leaders".Read More
RCL Foods (Mageu, Bobtail, 5 Star Maize Meal) increases revenues to R17.1bn
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews RCL Foods Group CFO Rob Field about his company’s results and food inflation.Read More
More from Local
SA startup raises R750 million to expand crypto business
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani, co-founder and CEO of VALR.com.Read More
It's all about Bosasa: Part 3 of state capture report made public
The report comprises of four parts all focusing on Bosasa.Read More
Don't get suckered into unwittingly paying double home insurance by your bank!
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler relates the horror story of a home loan client who was 'gaslighted' by his bank - on The Money ShowRead More
Alien wasps are invading Cape Town
Mike Wills interviews entomologist Dr Ruan Veldtman of the SA National Biodiversity Institute.Read More
SA ranks in top 10 countries with most cybercrime victims
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Surfshark research project manager Povilas Junas.Read More
Albert Fritz given 24 hours to explain why he should remain a member of the DA
Mandy Wiener is joined by Helen Zille, to discuss the DA's response to the sacking of Albert Fritz from local government.Read More
'He's not fit to serve in my cabinet' - Albert Fritz fired over sex allegations
Mandy Wiener speaks to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about the firing of Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert FritzRead More
Community of murdered Klawer teen feels they've been let down and forgotten
Lester Kiewit speaks to Pastor Damaris Kiewiet who is counselling the family of murdered teen Jerobejin Van Wyk.Read More
Nxesi unveils latest step towards quotas for foreign workers
Africa is joined by labour lawyer Patrick Deale to reflect on the Labour minister's proposed National Labour Migration PolicyRead More