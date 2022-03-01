SA manufacturing sector recovering, but surging oil prices a growing threat





The country's manufacturing sector is steadily recovering from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, but how will the fallout from the Ukraine crisis affect this?

The Absa Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 58.6 points in February from 57.1 points in January.

Significantly, it remains above the 50-point mark that separates expansion from contraction.

At the same time oil prices are still coming in at above $100 a barrel, and South Africa is set for a massive fuel price hike at midnight.

Bruce Whitfield describes the PMI as a useful barometer for the appetite for risk of manufacturers in South Africa.

He asks Senior Absa Economist Miyelani Maluleke about the significance of this February number edging towards the 60 mark.

It's a pretty strong reading... but we should point out that it's still an environment with a lot of risk out there. Miyelani Maluleke, Senior Economist - Absa

The Russia-Ukraine situation is obviously quite important... We not only have strong, direct trade links with those two countries, but the extent to which this affects global economic growth... and (already strained) global supply chains... is going to impact the manufacturing sector and the South African economy more broadly. Miyelani Maluleke, Senior Economist - Absa

It's a concern... Even before the Russia-Ukraine situation, cost pressures had been rising quite materially in the manufacturing sector... rising shipping costs... rising cost of raw materials... Miyelani Maluleke, Senior Economist - Absa

... with this almost R1.50 a litre increase... and higher oil prices, the risks that we see are another increase in April.. It's just going to add more pressure... Miyelani Maluleke, Senior Economist - Absa

What we've been seeing so far is that although the cost pressures are pretty strong on the production side, we haven't seen a huge amount of that being passed on to consumers so far... but as the risks grows... we could see this reflecting in consumer price inflation over the coming months... Miyelani Maluleke, Senior Economist - Absa

