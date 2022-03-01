South Africa dependent on Russia and Ukraine for wheat – Agri SA





Russia’s invasion of Ukraine may impact the availability of food, particularly wheat, in South Africa, warns Agri SA.

The two warring countries are among the largest producers of grains in the world.

South Africa does not produce enough wheat for its needs.

Ukraine is one of the largest grain exporters in the world. © yanadjana/123rf.com

Related articles:

Mandy Wiener interviewed Christo Van Der Rheede, Executive Director at Agri SA (scroll up to listen – skip to 5:29).

Russia is one of the biggest exporters of wheat to the rest of the world. Ukraine is in the third position… South Africa depends on wheat imports from those two countries… We’re worried, if this conflict continues, it will… lead to the scarcity of wheat in the South African market… Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director - Agri SA

Russia is one of the biggest producers of fertiliser… a big concern… Christo van der Rheede, Executive Director - Agri SA