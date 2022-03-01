Alien wasps are invading Cape Town
The City of Cape Town is battling invasive alien German Wasps and European Paper Wasps.
The City has four operational teams on standby to help remove the wasps.
Click here for Cape Town’s wasp reporting tool.
Use the tool to report sightings of these two species and to arrange for a removal team (weekdays between 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM).
Mike Wills interviews entomologist Dr Ruan Veldtman of the SA National Biodiversity Institute (scroll up to listen).
The wasps have been keeping us busy… It’s seasonal… These wasps are alien and invasive. They can really increase their numbers and spread uncontrolled… They don’t have competitors…Dr Ruan Veldtman, entomologist - SA National Biodiversity Institute
The stings are painful… Wasps can sting repeatedly… If you disturb a German wasp nest you can initiate a response from 200 wasps… dangerous never mind painful… they must use protective gear and warn the public when they remove the wasps because it can be life-threatening.Dr Ruan Veldtman, entomologist - SA National Biodiversity Institute
