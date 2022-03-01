Climate crisis is irreversible, and about to get worse – UN report





The climate crisis is irreversible, concludes a report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (United Nations).

“Places where people live and work may cease to exist,” said Professor Debra Roberts of the IPCC.

“Ecosystems and species that we've all grown up with and that are central to our cultures and inform our languages may disappear.”

The IPCC is the world’s leading group of climate researchers.

Our addiction to fossil fuels is suicidal.

According to the report, the climate crisis is worse than even the most pessimistic previous assessments.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres referred to the IPCC report as an “atlas of human suffering”.

