Zuma rejects findings in latest instalment of state capture report - foundation

'We cannot take it any further' - DA washes its hands of Fritz sex scandal Mandy Wiener speaks to Jaco Londt, DA Western Cape Provincial Chairperson about the resignation of Albert Fritz. 2 March 2022 1:00 PM
A generational curse: Gang life is family life for some youth in Cape Town Lester speaks to Edward Keenan Jacobs founder of Boys will be Joys and Coordinator of Ntsika yeThemba project at The Justice Desk. 2 March 2022 12:22 PM
'An aircraft was shot down near our apartment' - SA students caught up in war Lester speaks to students Thembeka Mthombeni and Kelebogile Makoro who have escaped the war in Ukraine and are in Poland. 2 March 2022 11:30 AM
EC court set to watch video evidence in Malema firearm case Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Newzroom Afrika reporter Sipha Khema. 2 March 2022 2:04 PM
ANC WC wants answers over claims DA bigwigs knew about Fritz conduct for years Presenter Mike Wills chats to the ANC's Cameron Dugmore. 2 March 2022 12:22 PM
ANC's Dugmore stands by decision to attend event hosted by Russian Consulate Presenter Mike Wills chats to the ANC's Cameron Dugmore. 2 March 2022 11:38 AM
Treasury considers 'sugar tax' on 100% fruit juice Lester Kiewit interviews Lawrence Mbalati of the Healthy Living Alliance. 2 March 2022 11:40 AM
Agrizzi reveals Watson believed he was 'bulletproof' - state capture report Gavin Watson's former chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi revealed details about his boss's relationship with the ANC. 2 March 2022 9:02 AM
How to survive record fuel prices Refilwe Moloto asks Certified Financial Planner Ester Ochse (FNB Money Management) for tips on using less fuel. 2 March 2022 8:59 AM
Don't get suckered into unwittingly paying double home insurance by your bank! Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler relates the horror story of a home loan client who was 'gaslighted' by his bank - on The Money Show 1 March 2022 7:43 PM
Alien wasps are invading Cape Town Mike Wills interviews entomologist Dr Ruan Veldtman of the SA National Biodiversity Institute. 1 March 2022 4:25 PM
How to build a business – a practical guide Bruce Whitfield interviews Nic Haralambous about his book "Business Builder’s Toolkit: A Practical Handbook for Business Leaders". 28 February 2022 7:47 PM
Simon Ince (62) swims across False Bay - 33kms of shark-infested water Lester Kiewit interviews Ince about his record-breaking swim. 23 February 2022 11:34 AM
Kamila Valieva doping scandal is damaging the Winter Olympics - Ross Tucker Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Sports Scientist, Ross Tucker. 16 February 2022 5:50 PM
Could SA rugby pay cap stand in way of Eben Etzebeth signing with the Sharks? Lester Kiewit speaks to Heinz Schenk, sports journalist at Sports24 about whether there should be pay caps for top rugby stars. 15 February 2022 1:17 PM
A play for our era: Sandra Prinsloo on SA premiere of Life & Times of Michael K SA acting icon Sandra Prinsloo shares her experience of working with puppets in the adaptation of JM Coetzee's novel with SJ King. 26 February 2022 12:50 PM
Top fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King shares her top pick of entertainment to keep you busy in the Mother City this weekend. 26 February 2022 9:38 AM
Viewers threaten to boycott DStv - again - over new streaming rules Presenter Mike Wills chats to MyBroadband journalist Hanno Labuschagne. 23 February 2022 4:46 PM
Boy, 9, embarks on 2500km solo trip - Googled 'How to get on plane unnoticed' Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe. 2 March 2022 11:02 AM
[WATCH] Young Brits with no military training join fight to defend Ukraine Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 2 March 2022 10:42 AM
Climate crisis is irreversible, and about to get worse – UN report Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 1 March 2022 5:05 PM
Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 22 February 2022 9:05 PM
Angola recovers looted assets worth R166 billion Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 15 February 2022 4:54 PM
Bushiri extradition: Malawian court rules on witnesses flying from SA to testify Africa Melane chats to journo Yvonne Sundu about the ruling expected today regarding self-proclaimed prophet and his wife Mary. 8 February 2022 10:57 AM
Don't get suckered into unwittingly paying double home insurance by your bank! Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler relates the horror story of a home loan client who was 'gaslighted' by his bank - on The Money Show 1 March 2022 7:43 PM
'If we don’t have fuel to sell in South Africa, then the price is a moot point' Refilwe Moloto asks Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association CEO Peter Morgan if a new fuel pricing model is the silver bullet we need. 1 March 2022 10:50 AM
Being off SWIFT will paralyse Russian trade - Ashburton Investments The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Patrice Rassou, Chief Investment Officer at Ashburton Investments. 28 February 2022 6:27 PM
Zuma rejects findings in latest instalment of state capture report - foundation

2 March 2022 8:20 AM
by Mia Lindeque
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
State Capture
Jacob Zuma Foundation
state capture report
state capture inquiry
Zondo commission

In a statement released by his foundation early on Wednesday morning, former President Jacob Zuma insists that he was denied an opportunity to give his side of the story on a neutral platform.

JOHANNESBURG - The Jacob Zuma Foundation has responded to the latest installment of the Zondo Commission's report, saying that the former president rejected the findings and that they were not even worth the paper they were written on.

In a statement released by his foundation early on Wednesday morning, Zuma insists that he was denied an opportunity to give his side of the story on a neutral platform.

It was Zuma though who appointed Judge Raymond Zondo to chair the inquiry into state capture.

The former president said that he would consult with his legal team to decide on his next step.


This article first appeared on EWN : Zuma rejects findings in latest instalment of state capture report - foundation




'We cannot take it any further' - DA washes its hands of Fritz sex scandal

2 March 2022 1:00 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Jaco Londt, DA Western Cape Provincial Chairperson about the resignation of Albert Fritz.

A generational curse: Gang life is family life for some youth in Cape Town

2 March 2022 12:22 PM

Lester speaks to Edward Keenan Jacobs founder of Boys will be Joys and Coordinator of Ntsika yeThemba project at The Justice Desk.

'An aircraft was shot down near our apartment' - SA students caught up in war

2 March 2022 11:30 AM

Lester speaks to students Thembeka Mthombeni and Kelebogile Makoro who have escaped the war in Ukraine and are in Poland.

'Sexual harassment in the DA is not new' - labour lawyer

2 March 2022 10:39 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to two experts about the ways in which employers should deal with allegations of sexual abuse at work.

Bosasa saw ANC's Mantashe as a brilliant connection, says state capture report

2 March 2022 9:48 AM

The recently released report has made findings on Mantashe and the favours he received from the controversial company.

Ramaphosa dodges state capture bullet as report makes no findings against him

2 March 2022 9:30 AM

The commission was empowered to look into allegations of state capture and widespread corruption in the public sector.

Agrizzi reveals Watson believed he was 'bulletproof' - state capture report

2 March 2022 9:02 AM

Gavin Watson's former chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi revealed details about his boss's relationship with the ANC.

How Bosasa engineered the ANC’s poll victory to keep coining it

2 March 2022 7:20 AM

The Zondo commission of inquiry said that it would have been catastrophic for the company if the African National Congress lost the general election.

Zondo Commission says Nomvula Mokonyane must be probed for Bosasa corruption

2 March 2022 6:51 AM

Lies and contradictions in Nomvula Mokonyane's testimony at the state capture commission meant she must be prosecuted, said the report.

It's likely Zuma broke the law with Bosasa - third state capture report release

1 March 2022 11:22 PM

The report also says there are "reasonable grounds" to suspect that Jacob Zuma was in breach of his obligations as president.

'An aircraft was shot down near our apartment' - SA students caught up in war

Local

ANC WC wants answers over claims DA bigwigs knew about Fritz conduct for years

Politics

[WATCH] Young Brits with no military training join fight to defend Ukraine

World

Police brutality and racism: Two SA students recall experience fleeing from Kyiv

2 March 2022 12:52 PM

Fighting rages in Ukraine as Russian troops claim city

2 March 2022 12:30 PM

Dirco denies there being confusion on response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

2 March 2022 11:56 AM

