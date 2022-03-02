Zuma rejects findings in latest instalment of state capture report - foundation
JOHANNESBURG - The Jacob Zuma Foundation has responded to the latest installment of the Zondo Commission's report, saying that the former president rejected the findings and that they were not even worth the paper they were written on.
In a statement released by his foundation early on Wednesday morning, Zuma insists that he was denied an opportunity to give his side of the story on a neutral platform.
It was Zuma though who appointed Judge Raymond Zondo to chair the inquiry into state capture.
The former president said that he would consult with his legal team to decide on his next step.
To : All Media & Interested parties— JGZuma Foundation (Official) (@JGZ_Foundation) March 1, 2022
Subject: Latest State Capture Report
Below please find a self explanatory statement.#WenzenuZuma pic.twitter.com/ZTctZ8rGKS
This article first appeared on EWN : Zuma rejects findings in latest instalment of state capture report - foundation
Source : AFP
