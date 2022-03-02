How to survive record fuel prices
Fuel has never been as expensive as it is right now.
At midnight petrol prices rose by R1.46 a litre while diesel prices went up by between R1.44 and R1.48 a litre.
If you filled up on Tuesday, you might have saved about R60; peanuts when compared to the average monthly fuel expense.
Refilwe Moloto asked Certified Financial Planner Ester Ochse (FNB Money Management) for tips on using less fuel (scroll up to listen).
I quite like your idea of going down hills in neutral [said in jest] …Ester Ochse, Certified Financial Planner - FNB Money Management
In the tiniest of nutshells:
-
Organise lift clubs
-
Work remotely (again)
-
Stagger working hours
-
Work four days per week
-
Shop online more
-
Get a more fuel-efficient car
-
Drive less aggressively
