'Latest state capture report shows ANC depends on corruption for its survival'
- Part 3 of the state capture report has been made public and it focuses heavily on Bosasa's dodgy dealings with the state
- The facilities company offered bribes in exchange for lucrative government contracts
- Outa's Rudi Heyneke says action must be taken against politicians and government officials implicated in the report
The third installment of the state capture report has been released and it deals solely with Bosasa's corrupt business dealings with the government.
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to fire all the government officials, ministers, and members of Parliament who received kickbacks from Bosasa.
Outa's transport portfolio manager Rudi Heyneke says the latest report has shown how much the ANC depends on bribery and corruption for its financial and political survival.
The report recommends that some ANC leaders and government officials be investigated for corruption.
Implicated parties include Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe, former Minister Nomvula Mokonyane, former president Jacob Zuma, and former member of Parliament Vincent Smith.
"We must put pressure on the current President to say, Mr. President, please remove these alleged corrupt officials from your Cabinet. Get them out of Parliament. We cannot let these people be part of the oversight role in South Africa", Heyneke says.
The findings show us that the ruling party is corrupt to the core... There are indications that the ANC could not survive financially if it wasn't for funds like this that they received from Bosasa and gratification received from Bosasa... In the next report, I think we will see the same thing happening with funds from EOH.Rudi Heyneke, Transport Portfolio Manager - Outa
Members of the Executive, senior members of government departments, members of Parliament, they are corrupt to the bone. I think corruption is part of their DNA and they cannot survive financially and they cannot survive in the political world without these kind of actions.Rudi Heyneke, Transport Portfolio Manager - Outa
This report is shocking and sad, and it must make the South African taxpayer and citizens furious to see what happened with our money.Rudi Heyneke, Transport Portfolio Manager - Outa
We've seen that state capture appears in different forms and shapes... it's not all about the Guptas... It was all about greed, power, and money.Rudi Heyneke, Transport Portfolio Manager - Outa
More from Politics
EC court set to watch video evidence in Malema firearm case
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Newzroom Afrika reporter Sipha Khema.Read More
ANC WC wants answers over claims DA bigwigs knew about Fritz conduct for years
Presenter Mike Wills chats to the ANC's Cameron Dugmore.Read More
ANC's Dugmore stands by decision to attend event hosted by Russian Consulate
Presenter Mike Wills chats to the ANC's Cameron Dugmore.Read More
Bosasa saw ANC's Mantashe as a brilliant connection, says state capture report
The recently released report has made findings on Mantashe and the favours he received from the controversial company.Read More
Ramaphosa dodges state capture bullet as report makes no findings against him
The commission was empowered to look into allegations of state capture and widespread corruption in the public sector.Read More
How Bosasa engineered the ANC’s poll victory to keep coining it
The Zondo commission of inquiry said that it would have been catastrophic for the company if the African National Congress lost the general election.Read More
JSE aims to cut red tape, attract foreign investment amid Russia market turmoil
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Leila Fourie after the Johannesburg Stock Exchange posts its full-year results.Read More
'He's not fit to serve in my cabinet' - Albert Fritz fired over sex allegations
Mandy Wiener speaks to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about the firing of Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert FritzRead More
Albert Fritz axed as MEC after report confirms 'serious sexual misconduct'
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says suspended MEC Albert Fritz has been removed from the provincial executive cabinet.Read More