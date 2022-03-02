'Latest state capture report shows ANC depends on corruption for its survival'





Part 3 of the state capture report has been made public and it focuses heavily on Bosasa's dodgy dealings with the state

The facilities company offered bribes in exchange for lucrative government contracts

Outa's Rudi Heyneke says action must be taken against politicians and government officials implicated in the report

Nomvula Mokonyane at Bosasa boss Gavin Watson’s memorial service in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/Eyewitness News.

The third installment of the state capture report has been released and it deals solely with Bosasa's corrupt business dealings with the government.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to fire all the government officials, ministers, and members of Parliament who received kickbacks from Bosasa.

Outa's transport portfolio manager Rudi Heyneke says the latest report has shown how much the ANC depends on bribery and corruption for its financial and political survival.

The report recommends that some ANC leaders and government officials be investigated for corruption.

Implicated parties include Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe, former Minister Nomvula Mokonyane, former president Jacob Zuma, and former member of Parliament Vincent Smith.

"We must put pressure on the current President to say, Mr. President, please remove these alleged corrupt officials from your Cabinet. Get them out of Parliament. We cannot let these people be part of the oversight role in South Africa", Heyneke says.

The findings show us that the ruling party is corrupt to the core... There are indications that the ANC could not survive financially if it wasn't for funds like this that they received from Bosasa and gratification received from Bosasa... In the next report, I think we will see the same thing happening with funds from EOH. Rudi Heyneke, Transport Portfolio Manager - Outa

Members of the Executive, senior members of government departments, members of Parliament, they are corrupt to the bone. I think corruption is part of their DNA and they cannot survive financially and they cannot survive in the political world without these kind of actions. Rudi Heyneke, Transport Portfolio Manager - Outa

This report is shocking and sad, and it must make the South African taxpayer and citizens furious to see what happened with our money. Rudi Heyneke, Transport Portfolio Manager - Outa

We've seen that state capture appears in different forms and shapes... it's not all about the Guptas... It was all about greed, power, and money. Rudi Heyneke, Transport Portfolio Manager - Outa