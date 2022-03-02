'Sexual harassment in the DA is not new' - labour lawyer





- Albert Fritz has been fired as WC Community Safety MEC over allegations of sexual assault made by young women who worked in his office.

- How should employers deal with allegations of sexual abuse or misconduct in the workplace asks Refilwe Moloto.

Disgraced DA member Albert Fritz has resigned from the party while claiming sex allegations made against him are 'a political orchestration to assassinate my character'.

The allegations made by several women have seen him fired from his role in provincial government.

The former Western Cape Community Safety MEC was dismissed from the position on Tuesday after an independent report found 'sufficient credibility' in the allegations of sexual assault made against him.

It's alleged staffers of Fritz plied young women with alcohol during working visits to small towns, as part of a 'grooming' process.

On Wednesday, the ANC said the investigation into Fritz was covered in a veil of secrecy and questioned why questioned why Premier Alan Winde has not released the full report.

Refilwe Moloto asks two experts about what the law says when it comes to dealing with allegations of sexual abuse at in the workplace.

Labour lawyer Natasha Moni says there is 'a plethora' of case precedent with regards to how to handle sexual harassment.

The employer carries the weight of vicarious liability, carries the weight of damages that have been incurred by the victim of a perpetrator that you haven't stopped. Natasha Moni, Labour attorney - Moni Attorneys Incorporated

I always advise employers up front to have their [sexual harrassment] policies in place. Natasha Moni, Labour attorney - Moni Attorneys Incorporated

Sexual harassment, especially in the DA, and any political party is not new, it's been going on for some time. Natasha Moni, Labour attorney - Moni Attorneys Incorporated

Rape Crisis' Ronel Koekemoer says often people are reluctant to report sexual harassment at work because of an imbalance of power between the victim and the perpetrator.

These men are celebrities or they are in financial positions of power so they are already at a level of being able to do what they want with relative impunity. Ronel Koekemoer, Counselling Coordinator - Rape Crisis

In a public statement released on Tuesday, Fritz he denied all the allegations against him, claiming "that the alleged misconduct simply did not take place".

