ANC WC wants answers over claims DA bigwigs knew about Fritz conduct for years
- The ANC's Cameron Dugmore says DA leaders must be taken to task over the Albert Fritz sexual misconduct saga
- According to Dugmore, Fritz has been implicated in sexual misconduct dating back as far as 2012
- He says the claims have only surfaced now due to DA factionalism
- Fritz stepped down as a DA member and Western Cape party leader on Tuesday shortly after he was axed as MEC
The ANC in the Western Cape says senior DA leaders in the province must be held to account over claims that they knew about sexual misconduct allegations against Albert Fritz for several years.
Fritz was fired from his post as MEC for Community Safety on Tuesday after an independent report confirmed the veracity of the sexual misconduct claims levelled against him.
He also stepped down as a member of the DA and party leader in the Western Cape.
RELATED: 'He's not fit to serve in my cabinet' - Albert Fritz fired over sex allegations
"We are glad that Albert Fritz has been removed, we've also taken note of his stepping down", the ANC's Cameron Dugmore says.
However, Dugmore says several other members of the DA must be taken to task amid rumours that they knew about the allegations dating as far back as 2012.
"Helen Zille needs to account, Bonginkosi Madikizela needs to account, Patricia de Lille needs to account because we believe that those leaders in the DA knew about this", Dugmore tells CapeTalk.
RELATED: Albert Fritz axed as MEC after report confirms 'serious sexual misconduct'
Alan Winde served in the cabinet with Fritz in 2012, Helen Zille appointed Fritz, did he [Winde] not hear any rumours? The information that we are getting is that this was an open secret within DA circles and only now, because of factional DA reasons, have these issues actually come to light.Cameron Dugmore, ANC MPL and Leader of the Official Opposition - Western Cape Provincial Legislature
The information that we were getting is that these allegations actually came from 2012, some of them, at least when Albert Fritz was the MEC for Social Development.Cameron Dugmore, ANC MPL and Leader of the Official Opposition - Western Cape Provincial Legislature
Up to now, no one has actually seen the report, no one except the premier has been informed about the terms of reference.Cameron Dugmore, ANC MPL and Leader of the Official Opposition - Western Cape Provincial Legislature
So by curtailing this inquiry... allegations about 2012 and what happened then clearly have not been looked at.Cameron Dugmore, ANC MPL and Leader of the Official Opposition - Western Cape Provincial Legislature
