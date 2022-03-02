[WATCH] Young Brits with no military training join fight to defend Ukraine
British volunteers are enlisting to fight against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
A video (scroll down to watch) of a young man enlisting in Ukraine’s newly formed International Legion at the embassy in London is making its way around the internet.
“They look like they need help,” says the man in the video. “We're young, strong, fit men. We can help, so why not?"
The man, who says he has never received military training, seems to realise the danger of what he is doing.
"As soon as you get off the train in Ukraine your life is on the line. You're not guaranteed to make it back.”
RELATED: Ukrainian sailor sinks his Russian boss’s R117 million superyacht
Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen – skip to 4:30).
Maybe you’ve got 10 years of gaming experience online, but maybe you shouldn’t be flying a plane or driving a tank…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
On the positive side, maybe this is a moment for a younger generation, who’ve never had to deal with this… saying I need to think where I want to stand on the side of history…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
@skynews Leon Dawson, a #British national with no links to #Ukraine and no #military experience is preparing to put his life on the line to fight #Russia ♬ original sound - Sky News
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_167475546_ukrainian-and-united-kingdom-flags-waving-on-the-wall-of-house.html?vti=ncutnw99rml39n9el4-1-1
More from World
Boy, 9, embarks on 2500km solo trip - Googled 'How to get on plane unnoticed'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe.Read More
Climate crisis is irreversible, and about to get worse – UN report
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Brave Ukrainian 'go f**ck yourself' soldiers are alive and well
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Ukrainian sailor sinks his Russian boss’s R117 million superyacht
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
'The look on their faces tells the whole story' - African students fleeing war
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Ezeogidi Lovina Chioma at Mgbemila Agency in Hungary which is supporting African students fleeing UkraineRead More
Being off SWIFT will paralyse Russian trade - Ashburton Investments
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Patrice Rassou, Chief Investment Officer at Ashburton Investments.Read More
'SA ambassador to Ukraine not leaving bunker until all compatriots are out'
Mike Wills interviews Lorraine Blauw, a representative of the South African Ukrainian Committee.Read More
Local NGO assisting SA students caught in Russia-Ukraine conflict
Presenter Amy MacIver chats to Gilbert Martin, founder and CEO of We Are South Africans.Read More
'Everyone is scared' - African student describes situation at Ukrainian border
Medical student Vukile Dlamini from Eswatini is among thousands of Africans trying to escape war-torn Ukraine.Read More