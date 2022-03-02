[WATCH] Young Brits with no military training join fight to defend Ukraine





British volunteers are enlisting to fight against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

A video (scroll down to watch) of a young man enlisting in Ukraine’s newly formed International Legion at the embassy in London is making its way around the internet.

“They look like they need help,” says the man in the video. “We're young, strong, fit men. We can help, so why not?"

The man, who says he has never received military training, seems to realise the danger of what he is doing.

"As soon as you get off the train in Ukraine your life is on the line. You're not guaranteed to make it back.”

© irikbik/123rf.com

Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen – skip to 4:30).

Maybe you’ve got 10 years of gaming experience online, but maybe you shouldn’t be flying a plane or driving a tank… Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire