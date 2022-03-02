Streaming issues? Report here
No Items to show
[WATCH] Young Brits with no military training join fight to defend Ukraine

2 March 2022 10:42 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Britain
Russia
Ukraine
British
TikTok
Russia invades Ukraine
Russian invasion of Ukraine

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

British volunteers are enlisting to fight against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

A video (scroll down to watch) of a young man enlisting in Ukraine’s newly formed International Legion at the embassy in London is making its way around the internet.

“They look like they need help,” says the man in the video. “We're young, strong, fit men. We can help, so why not?"

The man, who says he has never received military training, seems to realise the danger of what he is doing.

"As soon as you get off the train in Ukraine your life is on the line. You're not guaranteed to make it back.”

© irikbik/123rf.com

RELATED: Ukrainian sailor sinks his Russian boss’s R117 million superyacht

Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen – skip to 4:30).

Maybe you’ve got 10 years of gaming experience online, but maybe you shouldn’t be flying a plane or driving a tank…

Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

On the positive side, maybe this is a moment for a younger generation, who’ve never had to deal with this… saying I need to think where I want to stand on the side of history…

Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
@skynews Leon Dawson, a #British national with no links to #Ukraine and no #military experience is preparing to put his life on the line to fight #Russia ♬ original sound - Sky News



