ANC's Dugmore stands by decision to attend event hosted by Russian Consulate





Cameron Dugmore and other ANC members have come under fire for rubbing shoulders with Russian diplomats at a recent event

A function was apparently hosted by the Russian Consulate in Cape Town on Monday night

Dugmore has defended his decision to attend the event after a video of him surfaced on social media

He says the ANC's official position is that there needs to be a resolution to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine

The ANC's Cameron Dugmore says he accepted the invitation to attend an event hosted by the Russian Consulate in Cape Town before Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Dugmore says he stands by his decision to honour the invitation amid backlash on social media.

He and other ANC officials have come under fire for attending the cocktail event which apparently took place on Monday after the attack on Ukraine.

It's understood that the event was aimed at celebrating 30 years of diplomatic relations between Russia and South Africa.

Several videos have surfaced online showing Dugmore speaking at the function.

ANC MPL, @camerondugmore sipping champagne with the Russians tonight while they kill Ukrainian civilians. The words of the Ukrainian soldiers to the Russian navy on Snake Island come to mind right now. pic.twitter.com/T401v44McX — Dean Macpherson (@DeanMacpherson) February 28, 2022

The ANC nails its colours to the mast, breaking bread at the Russian consulate in Cape Town tonight, marking 30 years of SA/Russian ties. ANC WC leader, Cameron Dugmore takes a dig at the DA too. #RussiaUkraineWar pic.twitter.com/VSfTXIxafb — Graeme Raubenheimer (@GraemeRauby) February 28, 2022

He says the ANC's official position is that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine must come to an end.

"I can assure you that there is a huge debate going on within the organisation, within our branches around our approach", he tells CapeTalk.

"If I receive an invitation from the Ukrainians tomorrow, I would definitely honour that invitation", Dugmore adds.

We had been invited to an event which was to focus on the relationship between the South African government and the Russian Federation over the last 30 years. I had accepted the invitation previously... and so I attended. Cameron Dugmore, ANC MPL and Leader of the Official Opposition - Western Cape Provincial Legislature

The position of the ANC on this matter is clear that our president is doing everything through his association with Brics and at other multilateral levels to ensure that there is peace and that there is a ceasefire and a de-escalation of the hostilities. Cameron Dugmore, ANC MPL and Leader of the Official Opposition - Western Cape Provincial Legislature

I, as the leader of the opposition, don't have mandates to talk broadly around the intricacies of this issue so it was an invitation that I had honoured. If I receive an invitation from the Ukrainians tomorrow, I would definitely honour that invitation. Cameron Dugmore, ANC MPL and Leader of the Official Opposition - Western Cape Provincial Legislature