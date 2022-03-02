Boy, 9, embarks on 2500km solo trip - Googled 'How to get on plane unnoticed'





An investigation is underway in Brazil after a 9-year-old boy was able to travel on his own, on a plane, nearly 2 000 miles without ID, a ticket or any luggage.

Emanuel Marques de Oliveira was reported missing by his distraught parents on Saturday morning when they woke up to find the boy gone from the family home in Manaus.

“I woke up at 5:30 a.m., went to his room, and saw that he was sleeping normally,” she told Newsflash. “I fiddled with my mobile phone a little and got up again, at 7:30 a.m., and that is when I realized that he was no longer in his bedroom and I started to panic.”

It turns out Emanuel had decided to embark on a solo adventure and traveled 1 677 miles on a Latam flight from the northwest of the country, to the city of Guarulhos, in Sao Paulo before being identified by the authorities.

He'd Googled, 'How to get on a plane unnoticed'. Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

He flew 1 700 miles without a ticket, no ID, no travel documents, no luggage. Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

He's crafty, he's clever, he's committed. Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape

