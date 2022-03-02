Boy, 9, embarks on 2500km solo trip - Googled 'How to get on plane unnoticed'
- Every weekday morning, UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist joins Refilwe Moloto on Breakfast with Refilwe to unpack the stories making headlines around the globe
An investigation is underway in Brazil after a 9-year-old boy was able to travel on his own, on a plane, nearly 2 000 miles without ID, a ticket or any luggage.
Emanuel Marques de Oliveira was reported missing by his distraught parents on Saturday morning when they woke up to find the boy gone from the family home in Manaus.
“I woke up at 5:30 a.m., went to his room, and saw that he was sleeping normally,” she told Newsflash. “I fiddled with my mobile phone a little and got up again, at 7:30 a.m., and that is when I realized that he was no longer in his bedroom and I started to panic.”
It turns out Emanuel had decided to embark on a solo adventure and traveled 1 677 miles on a Latam flight from the northwest of the country, to the city of Guarulhos, in Sao Paulo before being identified by the authorities.
He'd Googled, 'How to get on a plane unnoticed'.Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
He flew 1 700 miles without a ticket, no ID, no travel documents, no luggage.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape
He's crafty, he's clever, he's committed.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape
RELATED: Women switched at birth - DNA test reveals devastating truth 57 years later
RELATED: Woman plays prank on new homeowner, leaves spine-chilling note 'written' by doll
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/khunaspix/khunaspix1501/khunaspix150100180/36029759-passenger-jet-plane-take-off-fron-airport-runway-with-beautiful-light-of-sun-rising-behind.jpg
More from World
[WATCH] Young Brits with no military training join fight to defend Ukraine
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
Climate crisis is irreversible, and about to get worse – UN report
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Brave Ukrainian 'go f**ck yourself' soldiers are alive and well
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Ukrainian sailor sinks his Russian boss’s R117 million superyacht
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
'The look on their faces tells the whole story' - African students fleeing war
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Ezeogidi Lovina Chioma at Mgbemila Agency in Hungary which is supporting African students fleeing UkraineRead More
Being off SWIFT will paralyse Russian trade - Ashburton Investments
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Patrice Rassou, Chief Investment Officer at Ashburton Investments.Read More
'SA ambassador to Ukraine not leaving bunker until all compatriots are out'
Mike Wills interviews Lorraine Blauw, a representative of the South African Ukrainian Committee.Read More
Local NGO assisting SA students caught in Russia-Ukraine conflict
Presenter Amy MacIver chats to Gilbert Martin, founder and CEO of We Are South Africans.Read More
'Everyone is scared' - African student describes situation at Ukrainian border
Medical student Vukile Dlamini from Eswatini is among thousands of Africans trying to escape war-torn Ukraine.Read More