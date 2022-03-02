'An aircraft was shot down near our apartment' - SA students caught up in war
Thousands of Africans have been documenting their struggles in fleeing Ukraine using social media and the hashtag #AfricansinUkraine
On Wednesday Russian forces landed in Ukraine's second-biggest city, triggering immediate clashes in the streets of Kharkiv.
Two South African medical students at university in Ukraine have told of the fear they felt trying to escape from Kyiv as bombs went off around them.
Thembeka Mthombeni from Mpumalanga, and Kelebogile Makoro from Pretoria managed to cross the border into Poland on Sunday.
They're among thousands of Africans who've been trying to flee the war-torn country since Russia invaded Ukraine last week.
There was nothing planned, no place for South Africans to meet, you were on your own.Thembeka Mthombeni, student
Our bodies went into survival mode.Thembeka Mthombeni
On Monday, South Africa's Ambassador to Ukraine admitted that many Africans had experienced racial discrimination by Ukrainian border officials.
Andre Groenewald told CapeTalk, "it's been happening for a couple of days" and said he had spoken directly with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Ukraine objecting to the treatment of Africans at the borders.
There was a lot of police brutality and racism.Thembeka Mthombeni, Student
Everybody is terrified, sirens going off constantly, stampedes...everybody is scared, pushing each other.Kelebogile Makoro, Student
Thembeka says the minute the first bombs began to fall last week, she had grabbed her documents and prepared to leave.
I called my parents and said the bombing is happening.Thembeka Mthombeni, Student
Friday morning an aircraft was shot down near our apartmentThembeka Mthombeni, Student
On Wednesday morning Russian forces landed in Ukraine's second-biggest city, triggering immediate clashes in the streets of Kharkiv.
It comes as US President Joe Biden branded Vladimir Putin a "dictator", and warned the sanction campaign to cripple the Russian economy would continue.
