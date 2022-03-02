Treasury considers 'sugar tax' on 100% fruit juice
South African Treasury is considering adding pure fruit juices to the list of drinks taxed under the Health Promotion Levy or “sugar tax” as it is more commonly known.
The sugar tax, implemented in 2017, does not currently apply to beverages with natural or intrinsic sugars such as pure juice.
The government is, for the first time, hiking the levy.
It will increase the tax on beverages with more than four grams of sugar per 100ml from 2.21c/g to 2.31c/g from 1 April 2022.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Lawrence Mbalati of the Healthy Living Alliance (scroll up to listen).
Sugar in liquid form is problematic… You use three to six oranges to make one glass of fruit juice, and you leave behind the fibre… Eating the fruit, you wouldn’t have a problem…Lawrence Mbalati, Healthy Living Alliance
Some 100% fruit juices contain more sugar than soft drinks… We always thought it was the healthier option…Lawrence Mbalati, Healthy Living Alliance
The country has a huge scourge of diabetes and obesity… We have been bringing it to the attention of Treasury…Lawrence Mbalati, Healthy Living Alliance
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_120882626_glass-of-orange-juice-isolated-on-white-background-with-copy-space.html?vti=m75f3x77xk1i5w5w5w-2-58
More from Business
Agrizzi reveals Watson believed he was 'bulletproof' - state capture report
Gavin Watson's former chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi revealed details about his boss's relationship with the ANC.Read More
How to survive record fuel prices
Refilwe Moloto asks Certified Financial Planner Ester Ochse (FNB Money Management) for tips on using less fuel.Read More
How Bosasa engineered the ANC’s poll victory to keep coining it
The Zondo commission of inquiry said that it would have been catastrophic for the company if the African National Congress lost the general election.Read More
Zondo Commission says Nomvula Mokonyane must be probed for Bosasa corruption
Lies and contradictions in Nomvula Mokonyane's testimony at the state capture commission meant she must be prosecuted, said the report.Read More
It's likely Zuma broke the law with Bosasa - third state capture report release
The report also says there are "reasonable grounds" to suspect that Jacob Zuma was in breach of his obligations as president.Read More
SA startup raises R750 million to expand crypto business
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani, co-founder and CEO of VALR.com.Read More
JSE aims to cut red tape, attract foreign investment amid Russia market turmoil
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Leila Fourie after the Johannesburg Stock Exchange posts its full-year results.Read More
It's all about Bosasa: Part 3 of state capture report made public
The report comprises of four parts all focusing on Bosasa.Read More
Don't get suckered into unwittingly paying double home insurance by your bank!
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler relates the horror story of a home loan client who was 'gaslighted' by his bank - on The Money ShowRead More
More from Lifestyle
Alien wasps are invading Cape Town
Mike Wills interviews entomologist Dr Ruan Veldtman of the SA National Biodiversity Institute.Read More
How to build a business – a practical guide
Bruce Whitfield interviews Nic Haralambous about his book "Business Builder’s Toolkit: A Practical Handbook for Business Leaders".Read More
Two SA hotels voted onto 2022 list of 'Most Romantic in the World'
Sara-Jayne King chats to Werner Krause, GM of Franschhoek's La Residence, about what makes the luxury hotel stand out.Read More
A play for our era: Sandra Prinsloo on SA premiere of Life & Times of Michael K
SA acting icon Sandra Prinsloo shares her experience of working with puppets in the adaptation of JM Coetzee's novel with SJ King.Read More
Your pension fund will soon be able to invest more of your money offshore
Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram explains why the Section 28 announcement contained in the Budget Speech, is a huge move.Read More
Is it still possible for the average person to retire, and how do we get there?
How do we make sure we get to enjoy the fruits of our labour? Bruce Whitfield interviews personal financial adviser Warren Ingram.Read More
Need extra cash? Quit smoking and save R18 000 a year
Ditching sugary drinks and cigarettes is good for your financial health, says Susan Steward of Budget Insurance.Read More