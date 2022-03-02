Treasury considers 'sugar tax' on 100% fruit juice





South African Treasury is considering adding pure fruit juices to the list of drinks taxed under the Health Promotion Levy or “sugar tax” as it is more commonly known.

The sugar tax, implemented in 2017, does not currently apply to beverages with natural or intrinsic sugars such as pure juice.

The government is, for the first time, hiking the levy.

It will increase the tax on beverages with more than four grams of sugar per 100ml from 2.21c/g to 2.31c/g from 1 April 2022.

© xamtiw/123rf.com

Lester Kiewit interviewed Lawrence Mbalati of the Healthy Living Alliance (scroll up to listen).

Sugar in liquid form is problematic… You use three to six oranges to make one glass of fruit juice, and you leave behind the fibre… Eating the fruit, you wouldn’t have a problem… Lawrence Mbalati, Healthy Living Alliance

Some 100% fruit juices contain more sugar than soft drinks… We always thought it was the healthier option… Lawrence Mbalati, Healthy Living Alliance