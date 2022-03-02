A generational curse: Gang life is family life for some youth in Cape Town
- How do we break the cycle of intergenerational violence plauging so many families in Cape Town asks Lester Kiewit?
- Edward Keenan Jacobs, is the founder of local NPO Boys will be Joys and says many young gangsters are simply following in the footsteps of their fathers, uncles and grandfathers
Having generations of gang members in a single family is not uncommon in Cape Town says CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit.
"It makes it almost seem acceptable for young men to join gangs, but how do we break that cycle" asks the Morning Review presenter.
On Wednesday, Kiewit was joined by Edward Keenan Jacobs, founder of local NPO Boys will be Joys and coordinator of the Ntsika yeThemba project at The Justice Desk.
Gang violence is a cycle and is often handed down through generationsEdward Keenan Jacobs, Founder - Boys will be Joys
Absent fathers, harmful ideas of masculinity, poor nourishment, loneliness, isolation, insecurity all filter into how we conceive of ourselves as young men.Edward Keenan Jacobs, Founder - Boys will be Joys
Earlier this week in the Cape Flats suburb of Manenberg a young man was shot and killed in gang violence.
One of the suspected shooters was apparently related to a man recently sentenced to 60 years behind bars for double murder.
It's claimed his father was also a long-time gang member and a senior member in The Numbers Gang.
The research shows that healthy role models are essential in stopping that violence early.Edward Keenan Jacobs, Founder - Boys will be Joys
Jacobs says the timing is crucial when it comes to the work he does.
If we don't get to them early enough, it's always going to be us trying to react rather than prevent it.Edward Keenan Jacobs, Founder - Boys will be Joys
