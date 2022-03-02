SA teen with big dreams scores world's highest marks in two Cambridge exams
- First-year student Jade Reynolds says she hopes to study abroad after completing her undergrad studies at UCT
- The young student achieved the highest marks in the world for two subjects in the Cambridge International exams last year
- She managed to achieve her stellar results while completing the grade 11 and grade 12 syllabus concurrently through homeschooling
- She left traditional schooling at the end of grade 10 to homeschool through Cambridge International
Cape Town-born student Jade Reynolds obtained the highest marks in the world for two subjects in the Cambridge International exam last year.
Reynolds achieved 97% for accounting and 98% for biology in the November 2021 examination while homeschooling in Durban.
The young student completed the syllabuses for grades 11 and 12 in one year and still managed to score such impressive results.
Reynolds says she devoted herself to her homeschooling last year. "I had to really take charge of my own studies", she tells CapeTalk.
The teen says she left mainstream schooling at the end of grade 10 because she didn't like the academic competitiveness and "pressurised environment".
"I didn't cope well with the anxiety, that's why I had to leave normal school", she explains.
It was way less pressurised, no competition, I could just do my own thing and I didn't feel so stressed.Jade Reynolds
Reynolds secured a scholarship to study at the University of Cape Town (UCT) and says she is settling in well.
She is studying towards a Bachelor of Social Science in Psychology and wants to pursue a career in neuropsychology overseas.
Her goal is to complete her postgraduate studies abroad.
Oh my gosh, [it took] a lot studying... I literally studied every day all day... I was literally just trying to get As for everything and do well enough to get into varsity so it was a big shock.Jade Reynolds
I was literally just trying to get As for everything.Jade Reynolds
I do sleep, I'm just very good at planning and organising. So, I had a schedule and a calendar and made sure that I got things done.Jade Reynolds
Since Cambridge is international, there are more resources to do it by yourself... I had tutors but I didn't have a teacher... So I had to really take charge of my own studies and there are a lot more resources available online.Jade Reynolds
Source : https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=823785981440027&set=a.101579430327356
