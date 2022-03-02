'We cannot take it any further' - DA washes its hands of Fritz sex scandal





- Albert Fritz has been fired as WC Community Safety MEC over allegations of sexual assault made by young women who worked in his office.

- On Tuesday he tendered his resignation to the DA as both a member and acting provincial leader.

FILE: Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz. Picture: Albert Fritz/Twitter

The Democratic Alliance in the Western Cape has confirmed that it will be taking no further action in respect of disgraced former member Albert Fritz.

It's after former acting provincial leader Fritz yesterday (Tuesday) notified the party of his resignation from the post and as a member of the party.

Earlier in the day, he had been fired as Western Cape Community Safety MEC after a report found 'sufficient credibility' in allegations of sexual assault made against him.

DA provincial chair Jaco Londt says in respect of the allegations against Fritz, the party cannot take any further action.

He has removed himself from the DA so he doesn't fall under the rules [of the party] anymore and unfortunately, we cannot take it any further. Jaco Londt, Provincial Chairperson - DA Western Cape

As the Premier indicated, he is encouraging the original complainants that they must go and open cases at the SAPS. Jaco Londt, Provincial Chairperson - DA Western Cape

Meanwhile, a call for nominations for an interim provincial leader for the Democratic Alliance in the Western Cape will be made in the next few days the party has confirmed.

We must elect an interim provincial leader at the next meeting of the Provincial Council. Jaco Londt, Provincial Chairperson - DA Western Cape

Any interested member of the party in the Western Cape can put their name forward. Jaco Londt, Provincial Chairperson - DA Western Cape

