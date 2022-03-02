'We cannot take it any further' - DA washes its hands of Fritz sex scandal
- Albert Fritz has been fired as WC Community Safety MEC over allegations of sexual assault made by young women who worked in his office.
- On Tuesday he tendered his resignation to the DA as both a member and acting provincial leader.
The Democratic Alliance in the Western Cape has confirmed that it will be taking no further action in respect of disgraced former member Albert Fritz.
It's after former acting provincial leader Fritz yesterday (Tuesday) notified the party of his resignation from the post and as a member of the party.
Earlier in the day, he had been fired as Western Cape Community Safety MEC after a report found 'sufficient credibility' in allegations of sexual assault made against him.
DA provincial chair Jaco Londt says in respect of the allegations against Fritz, the party cannot take any further action.
He has removed himself from the DA so he doesn't fall under the rules [of the party] anymore and unfortunately, we cannot take it any further.Jaco Londt, Provincial Chairperson - DA Western Cape
As the Premier indicated, he is encouraging the original complainants that they must go and open cases at the SAPS.Jaco Londt, Provincial Chairperson - DA Western Cape
Meanwhile, a call for nominations for an interim provincial leader for the Democratic Alliance in the Western Cape will be made in the next few days the party has confirmed.
We must elect an interim provincial leader at the next meeting of the Provincial Council.Jaco Londt, Provincial Chairperson - DA Western Cape
Any interested member of the party in the Western Cape can put their name forward.Jaco Londt, Provincial Chairperson - DA Western Cape
RELATED:'Sexual harassment in the DA is not new' - labour lawyer
RELATED:'He's not fit to serve in my cabinet' - Albert Fritz fired over sex allegations
More from Local
A generational curse: Gang life is family life for some youth in Cape Town
Lester speaks to Edward Keenan Jacobs founder of Boys will be Joys and Coordinator of Ntsika yeThemba project at The Justice Desk.Read More
'An aircraft was shot down near our apartment' - SA students caught up in war
Lester speaks to students Thembeka Mthombeni and Kelebogile Makoro who have escaped the war in Ukraine and are in Poland.Read More
'Sexual harassment in the DA is not new' - labour lawyer
Refilwe Moloto speaks to two experts about the ways in which employers should deal with allegations of sexual abuse at work.Read More
Bosasa saw ANC's Mantashe as a brilliant connection, says state capture report
The recently released report has made findings on Mantashe and the favours he received from the controversial company.Read More
Ramaphosa dodges state capture bullet as report makes no findings against him
The commission was empowered to look into allegations of state capture and widespread corruption in the public sector.Read More
Agrizzi reveals Watson believed he was 'bulletproof' - state capture report
Gavin Watson's former chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi revealed details about his boss's relationship with the ANC.Read More
Zuma rejects findings in latest instalment of state capture report - foundation
In a statement released by his foundation early on Wednesday morning, former President Jacob Zuma insists that he was denied an opportunity to give his side of the story on a neutral platform.Read More
How Bosasa engineered the ANC’s poll victory to keep coining it
The Zondo commission of inquiry said that it would have been catastrophic for the company if the African National Congress lost the general election.Read More
Zondo Commission says Nomvula Mokonyane must be probed for Bosasa corruption
Lies and contradictions in Nomvula Mokonyane's testimony at the state capture commission meant she must be prosecuted, said the report.Read More