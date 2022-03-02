EC court set to watch video evidence in Malema firearm case
- The firearm discharge trial against EFF leader Julius Malema is underway in the East London Magistrates Court
- Day 2 of the trial has been off to a slow start as Malema's lawyer calls for the rejection of a witness's evidence
- Newzroom Afrika reporter Sipha Khema says a flat-screen TV has been brought into the courtroom to view footage
The East London Magistrates Court is expected to watch key footage of EFF leader Julius Malema allegedly firing a rifle during a 2018 rally at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane.
Malema and his co-accused bodyguard, Adriaan Snyman, are facing charges of illegal possession of firearms, contravention of the Firearms Control Act, the illegal possession of ammunition, and reckless endangerment to persons or property.
They have pleaded not guilty to all charges.
RELATED: WATCH: Did Julius Malema fire a rifle in public or was it a simulation?
It's believed that the court will watch a video of the alleged shooting incident.
However, Malema's lawyer, advocate Laurance Hodes, has called into question the credibility of the footage.
Hodes has already suggested to the court that the video may have been altered, reports Newzroom Afrika's Sipha Khema.
Earlier on Tuesday, the court called its first witness for the day Henry Stander, Regional Manager EC Private Security (PSIRA).
Hodes accused Stander of giving evidence that was not contained in his witness statement, which led to a brief adjournment.
It's unclear whether the trial will be concluded this week after several delays and postponements.
RELATED: 'We are charging Julius Malema with discharging a firearm in public'
They have also brought in a TV screen, so I'm assuming we will be seeing visual evidence... which would be the said video that was trending on social media where it was stated that the EFF leader Julius Malema was allegedly discharging an automatic rifle.Sipha Khema, Reporter - Newzroom Afrika
Yesterday, whenever the prosecutor referenced that video, there was a bit of resistance coming from.. advocate Hodes who said that making reference to a video that could have even been altered should not be the case, what they should be doing dealing with here is facts.Sipha Khema, Reporter - Newzroom Afrika
So we are waiting to see what exactly we will be seeing on those screens as part of the evidence brought forward by the state.Sipha Khema, Reporter - Newzroom Afrika
During Stander's testimony, the defence objected to some of the evidence that was brought forward and that he presented, stating that this was nowhere in his original statement or the statement that the defence got.Sipha Khema, Reporter - Newzroom Afrika
