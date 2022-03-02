Distrust is now society’s default emotion - Edelman SA Trust Barometer 2022





- Edelman South Africa has released the findings of the 2022 Trust Barometer report

- It reveals that 69% of South Africans surveyed have lost trust in government and the media

Distrust is now society’s default emotion.

That's just one of the key findings of the Edelman SA Trust Barometer 2022.

The report also revealed that fake news concerns are at an all-time high and that NGOs and businesses top the list of the most trusted institutions.

clickhere to read the full report:

We've seen trust losses for media and the government, but trust gains for businesses NGO. Karena Crerar, Managing director - Edelman South Africa

This shows us that we are sitting at a position of societal instability, we need all four institutions to be operating at their best to be able to achieve the most for society. Karena Crerar, Managing director - Edelman South Africa

We know that trustful societies perform a lot better. Karena Crerar, Managing director - Edelman South Africa

