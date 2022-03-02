'Russian people panicking as payment system sanctions cause breakdown in trust'

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:50
Finance: How to start your side hustle / small business
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Brend Badenhorst - Founder & Professional Business Coach at MY SME
Today at 05:10
Significance of Prince Misuzulu Kazwelithini's coronation court ruling
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Siyabonga Ntombela - Politics Department at University Of Kwazulu-Natal
Today at 06:10
How data can help avoid hearing loss
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Wim Delva - founder, and co-director of Wimmy, leading data science specialists in health
Today at 06:25
Office of the Tax Ombud ready to assist taxpayers battling with SARS
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Gert van Heerden
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursday - holograms
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kirsty Bisset - Managing Director at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: How does e-hailing service Bolt screen/vet their drivers ?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Vhatuka Mbelengwa - chair of Public Private Transport Association
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Getting to know the who’s who in the latest edition of “The Big Issue”
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lorenzo Davids - CEO at Development Impact Fund
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Irina Filatova
Today at 09:15
Alien wasp invasion: how to contact COCT’s invasive species unit
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Eddie Andrews
Dr Carine Marks - Director at Western Cape Poison Information Centre
Today at 09:20
Salga crossing
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Africa Melane
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
What does SA law say about going to fight in Ukraine?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Helmoed Heitman - Military and Defence Analyst at ...
Today at 10:15
Tax on 100% fruit juice - Fruit Juice Assoc of SA reax
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rudi Richards
Today at 10:45
Red tide: what happens if toxic shellfish are consumed?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 11:05
Job Reservation
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Botha - HR expert and COO at Global Business Solutions
James Chapman
Today at 15:35
SALGA national conference (see crossing instruction sheet)
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Africa Melane
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Woolies repatriating R1bn from Australia to invest in SA food, fashion business Bruce Whitifield interviews Group CEO Roy Bagattini about Woolworths Holdings' latest results. 2 March 2022 7:35 PM
'How is ANC going to pay back the public money it abused in election campaigns?' Bruce Whitfield talks to Paul Hoffman, Accountability Now Director, about the revelations in Part 3 of the State Capture report 2 March 2022 7:03 PM
SA teen with big dreams scores world's highest marks in two Cambridge exams Presenter Amy MacIver chats to Jade Reynolds. 2 March 2022 4:32 PM
View all Local
[WATCH] Mantashe: I will be taking the Zondo report on judicial review Presenter Mike Wills chats to Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo. 2 March 2022 6:52 PM
EC court set to watch video evidence in Malema firearm case Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Newzroom Afrika reporter Sipha Khema. 2 March 2022 2:04 PM
ANC WC wants answers over claims DA bigwigs knew about Fritz conduct for years Presenter Mike Wills chats to the ANC's Cameron Dugmore. 2 March 2022 12:22 PM
View all Politics
Drop in profits for Cashbuild as it rebuilds looted stores and DIY trend slows The Money Show talks to CEO Werner de Jager about Cashbuild's results for the six months ended 26 December 2021. 2 March 2022 9:32 PM
'Russian people panicking as payment system sanctions cause breakdown in trust' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ghita Erling, CEO of the Payments Association of SA (Pasa). 2 March 2022 8:57 PM
Sanctions - how to cancel a country When business tools become political weapons 2 March 2022 7:15 PM
View all Business
Vegetarians 14% less likely to develop cancer, according to new research Presenter Mike Wills chats to Cody Watling from the University of Oxford. 2 March 2022 6:08 PM
Treasury considers 'sugar tax' on 100% fruit juice Lester Kiewit interviews Lawrence Mbalati of the Healthy Living Alliance. 2 March 2022 11:40 AM
How to survive record fuel prices Refilwe Moloto asks Certified Financial Planner Ester Ochse (FNB Money Management) for tips on using less fuel. 2 March 2022 8:59 AM
View all Lifestyle
Simon Ince (62) swims across False Bay - 33kms of shark-infested water Lester Kiewit interviews Ince about his record-breaking swim. 23 February 2022 11:34 AM
Kamila Valieva doping scandal is damaging the Winter Olympics - Ross Tucker Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Sports Scientist, Ross Tucker. 16 February 2022 5:50 PM
Could SA rugby pay cap stand in way of Eben Etzebeth signing with the Sharks? Lester Kiewit speaks to Heinz Schenk, sports journalist at Sports24 about whether there should be pay caps for top rugby stars. 15 February 2022 1:17 PM
View all Sport
A play for our era: Sandra Prinsloo on SA premiere of Life & Times of Michael K SA acting icon Sandra Prinsloo shares her experience of working with puppets in the adaptation of JM Coetzee's novel with SJ King. 26 February 2022 12:50 PM
Top fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King shares her top pick of entertainment to keep you busy in the Mother City this weekend. 26 February 2022 9:38 AM
Viewers threaten to boycott DStv - again - over new streaming rules Presenter Mike Wills chats to MyBroadband journalist Hanno Labuschagne. 23 February 2022 4:46 PM
View all Entertainment
'Russian people panicking as payment system sanctions cause breakdown in trust' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ghita Erling, CEO of the Payments Association of SA (Pasa). 2 March 2022 8:57 PM
Distrust is now society’s default emotion - Edelman SA Trust Barometer 2022 Mandy Wiener is joined by Edelman South Africa which has released the local findings of its 2022 Trust Barometer report. 2 March 2022 3:39 PM
Boy, 9, embarks on 2500km solo trip - Googled 'How to get on plane unnoticed' Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe. 2 March 2022 11:02 AM
View all World
Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 22 February 2022 9:05 PM
Angola recovers looted assets worth R166 billion Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 15 February 2022 4:54 PM
Bushiri extradition: Malawian court rules on witnesses flying from SA to testify Africa Melane chats to journo Yvonne Sundu about the ruling expected today regarding self-proclaimed prophet and his wife Mary. 8 February 2022 10:57 AM
View all Africa
Don't get suckered into unwittingly paying double home insurance by your bank! Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler relates the horror story of a home loan client who was 'gaslighted' by his bank - on The Money Show 1 March 2022 7:43 PM
'If we don’t have fuel to sell in South Africa, then the price is a moot point' Refilwe Moloto asks Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association CEO Peter Morgan if a new fuel pricing model is the silver bullet we need. 1 March 2022 10:50 AM
Being off SWIFT will paralyse Russian trade - Ashburton Investments The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Patrice Rassou, Chief Investment Officer at Ashburton Investments. 28 February 2022 6:27 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
World

'Russian people panicking as payment system sanctions cause breakdown in trust'

2 March 2022 8:57 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Russia
Ukraine
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
SWIFT
Payments Association of South Africa
Sanctions
Pasa
Russia invades Ukraine
Swift banking system
Sanctions against Russia
Ghita Erling
global banking
international payment system

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ghita Erling, CEO of the Payments Association of SA (Pasa).
© alfexe/123rf.com

I think we take for granted the lubrication that payment systems provide in an economy. You take that lubrication out... and things grind to a halt fairly severely, fairly quickly..

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

The ordinary person living in Russia is finding life a lot more cumbersome as sanctions curb the ability to carry out simple daily financial transactions.

If you think almost everything we do in South Africa - whether it's drawing cash from an ATM, paying for goods at a supermarket, getting your salary paid to you - is through the payment system... and that's not to mention the trillions per annum that go through the systems run by the Reserve Bank that allow you to transact on the money markets...

Ghita Erling, CEO - Payments Association of SA

Western nations quickly took action to remove select banks in Russia from the Swift international payments system after the country invaded Ukraine.

Now clients can't use their cards on Google Pay and Apple Pay anymore either.

Related stories:

Russia cut from global banking payment system 'Swift' as part of new sanctions

Being off SWIFT will paralyse Russian trade - Ashburton Investments

Bruce Whitfield interviews Ghita Erling, CEO of the Payments Association of South Africa (Pasa).

The most notable sanction was the highly-publicised action to remove seven Russian banks from Swift says Erling.

The world is making it a lot more difficult for Russia to transact across its borders. Russia does have its own in-country systems and its own in-country card system, but anything that's touching the more international environment has come under sanction.

Ghita Erling, CEO - Payments Association of SA

The best way to think of Swift is as the pipeline that allows payment messages to flow between banks... if you managed to withdraw funds, it would make sure that your South African bank is going to owe for example, the American bank whose ATM you used.

Ghita Erling, CEO - Payments Association of SA

Erling says Visa and Mastercard have also prevented the use of their cards for the banks concerned.

If you bank with one of the sanctioned banks and you've got a Visa card and you were using Applepay, your Visa card might work in Russia but certainly not outside Russia, and your Applepay is not working in Russia so now suddenly your bank may not allow you to transact on that card.

Ghita Erling, CEO - Payments Association of SA

She says it's the combinations of the sanctions that are so powerful.

In addition to acting through the payments system, there's also been a freezing of Russian funds... They can't be accessed no matter how you get to them and what payment system you try to use.

Ghita Erling, CEO - Payments Association of SA

The other factor we're seeing play out is a breakdown in trust in the system because you as a Russian individual may not know whether the card in your wallet is still going to work for a given payment or not. That causes a level of panic and people trying to withdraw their money into cash...

Ghita Erling, CEO - Payments Association of SA

For the person in the street I think the economy becomes more cash-based... The other impacts include the rouble being worth less... From a government point of view it means that Russia can't necessarily access their foreign currency holdings... so the broader financial system impacts are much bigger than purely the payment system impacts.

Ghita Erling, CEO - Payments Association of SA

Listen to the discussion on The Money Show:




2 March 2022 8:57 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Russia
Ukraine
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
SWIFT
Payments Association of South Africa
Sanctions
Pasa
Russia invades Ukraine
Swift banking system
Sanctions against Russia
Ghita Erling
global banking
international payment system

More from Business

Drop in profits for Cashbuild as it rebuilds looted stores and DIY trend slows

2 March 2022 9:32 PM

The Money Show talks to CEO Werner de Jager about Cashbuild's results for the six months ended 26 December 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woolies repatriating R1bn from Australia to invest in SA food, fashion business

2 March 2022 7:35 PM

Bruce Whitifield interviews Group CEO Roy Bagattini about Woolworths Holdings' latest results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sanctions - how to cancel a country

2 March 2022 7:15 PM

When business tools become political weapons

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'How is ANC going to pay back the public money it abused in election campaigns?'

2 March 2022 7:03 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Paul Hoffman, Accountability Now Director, about the revelations in Part 3 of the State Capture report

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Treasury considers 'sugar tax' on 100% fruit juice

2 March 2022 11:40 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Lawrence Mbalati of the Healthy Living Alliance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Agrizzi reveals Watson believed he was 'bulletproof' - state capture report

2 March 2022 9:02 AM

Gavin Watson's former chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi revealed details about his boss's relationship with the ANC.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to survive record fuel prices

2 March 2022 8:59 AM

Refilwe Moloto asks Certified Financial Planner Ester Ochse (FNB Money Management) for tips on using less fuel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How Bosasa engineered the ANC’s poll victory to keep coining it

2 March 2022 7:20 AM

The Zondo commission of inquiry said that it would have been catastrophic for the company if the African National Congress lost the general election.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zondo Commission says Nomvula Mokonyane must be probed for Bosasa corruption

2 March 2022 6:51 AM

Lies and contradictions in Nomvula Mokonyane's testimony at the state capture commission meant she must be prosecuted, said the report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

It's likely Zuma broke the law with Bosasa - third state capture report release

1 March 2022 11:22 PM

The report also says there are "reasonable grounds" to suspect that Jacob Zuma was in breach of his obligations as president.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

Distrust is now society’s default emotion - Edelman SA Trust Barometer 2022

2 March 2022 3:39 PM

Mandy Wiener is joined by Edelman South Africa which has released the local findings of its 2022 Trust Barometer report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Boy, 9, embarks on 2500km solo trip - Googled 'How to get on plane unnoticed'

2 March 2022 11:02 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Young Brits with no military training join fight to defend Ukraine

2 March 2022 10:42 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Climate crisis is irreversible, and about to get worse – UN report

1 March 2022 5:05 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Brave Ukrainian 'go f**ck yourself' soldiers are alive and well

1 March 2022 2:18 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ukrainian sailor sinks his Russian boss’s R117 million superyacht

1 March 2022 11:55 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'The look on their faces tells the whole story' - African students fleeing war

1 March 2022 9:26 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Ezeogidi Lovina Chioma at Mgbemila Agency in Hungary which is supporting African students fleeing Ukraine

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Being off SWIFT will paralyse Russian trade - Ashburton Investments

28 February 2022 6:27 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Patrice Rassou, Chief Investment Officer at Ashburton Investments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'SA ambassador to Ukraine not leaving bunker until all compatriots are out'

28 February 2022 4:01 PM

Mike Wills interviews Lorraine Blauw, a representative of the South African Ukrainian Committee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Local NGO assisting SA students caught in Russia-Ukraine conflict

28 February 2022 1:42 PM

Presenter Amy MacIver chats to Gilbert Martin, founder and CEO of We Are South Africans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'How is ANC going to pay back the public money it abused in election campaigns?'

Business Politics Local

[WATCH] Mantashe: I will be taking the Zondo report on judicial review

Politics

ANC WC wants answers over claims DA bigwigs knew about Fritz conduct for years

Politics

EWN Highlights

MultiChoice pulls Russia's RT channel from DStv

2 March 2022 9:12 PM

Lamola: Claims that judiciary is captured are unfounded

2 March 2022 8:35 PM

DA, GOOD Party call for prosecution of those implicated in Zondo report

2 March 2022 8:27 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA