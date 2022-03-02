Drop in profits for Cashbuild as it rebuilds looted stores and DIY trend slows

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:50
Finance: How to start your side hustle / small business
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Brend Badenhorst - Founder & Professional Business Coach at MY SME
Today at 05:10
Significance of Prince Misuzulu Kazwelithini's coronation court ruling
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Siyabonga Ntombela - Politics Department at University Of Kwazulu-Natal
Today at 06:10
How data can help avoid hearing loss
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Wim Delva - founder, and co-director of Wimmy, leading data science specialists in health
Today at 06:25
Office of the Tax Ombud ready to assist taxpayers battling with SARS
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Gert van Heerden
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursday - holograms
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kirsty Bisset - Managing Director at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: How does e-hailing service Bolt screen/vet their drivers ?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Vhatuka Mbelengwa - chair of Public Private Transport Association
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Getting to know the who’s who in the latest edition of “The Big Issue”
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lorenzo Davids - CEO at Development Impact Fund
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Irina Filatova
Today at 09:15
Alien wasp invasion: how to contact COCT’s invasive species unit
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Eddie Andrews
Dr Carine Marks - Director at Western Cape Poison Information Centre
Today at 09:20
Salga crossing
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Africa Melane
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
What does SA law say about going to fight in Ukraine?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Helmoed Heitman - Military and Defence Analyst at ...
Today at 10:15
Tax on 100% fruit juice - Fruit Juice Assoc of SA reax
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rudi Richards
Today at 10:45
Red tide: what happens if toxic shellfish are consumed?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 11:05
Job Reservation
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Botha - HR expert and COO at Global Business Solutions
James Chapman
Today at 15:35
SALGA national conference (see crossing instruction sheet)
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Africa Melane
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Woolies repatriating R1bn from Australia to invest in SA food, fashion business Bruce Whitifield interviews Group CEO Roy Bagattini about Woolworths Holdings' latest results. 2 March 2022 7:35 PM
'How is ANC going to pay back the public money it abused in election campaigns?' Bruce Whitfield talks to Paul Hoffman, Accountability Now Director, about the revelations in Part 3 of the State Capture report 2 March 2022 7:03 PM
SA teen with big dreams scores world's highest marks in two Cambridge exams Presenter Amy MacIver chats to Jade Reynolds. 2 March 2022 4:32 PM
View all Local
[WATCH] Mantashe: I will be taking the Zondo report on judicial review Presenter Mike Wills chats to Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo. 2 March 2022 6:52 PM
EC court set to watch video evidence in Malema firearm case Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Newzroom Afrika reporter Sipha Khema. 2 March 2022 2:04 PM
ANC WC wants answers over claims DA bigwigs knew about Fritz conduct for years Presenter Mike Wills chats to the ANC's Cameron Dugmore. 2 March 2022 12:22 PM
View all Politics
Drop in profits for Cashbuild as it rebuilds looted stores and DIY trend slows The Money Show talks to CEO Werner de Jager about Cashbuild's results for the six months ended 26 December 2021. 2 March 2022 9:32 PM
'Russian people panicking as payment system sanctions cause breakdown in trust' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ghita Erling, CEO of the Payments Association of SA (Pasa). 2 March 2022 8:57 PM
Sanctions - how to cancel a country When business tools become political weapons 2 March 2022 7:15 PM
View all Business
Vegetarians 14% less likely to develop cancer, according to new research Presenter Mike Wills chats to Cody Watling from the University of Oxford. 2 March 2022 6:08 PM
Treasury considers 'sugar tax' on 100% fruit juice Lester Kiewit interviews Lawrence Mbalati of the Healthy Living Alliance. 2 March 2022 11:40 AM
How to survive record fuel prices Refilwe Moloto asks Certified Financial Planner Ester Ochse (FNB Money Management) for tips on using less fuel. 2 March 2022 8:59 AM
View all Lifestyle
Simon Ince (62) swims across False Bay - 33kms of shark-infested water Lester Kiewit interviews Ince about his record-breaking swim. 23 February 2022 11:34 AM
Kamila Valieva doping scandal is damaging the Winter Olympics - Ross Tucker Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Sports Scientist, Ross Tucker. 16 February 2022 5:50 PM
Could SA rugby pay cap stand in way of Eben Etzebeth signing with the Sharks? Lester Kiewit speaks to Heinz Schenk, sports journalist at Sports24 about whether there should be pay caps for top rugby stars. 15 February 2022 1:17 PM
View all Sport
A play for our era: Sandra Prinsloo on SA premiere of Life & Times of Michael K SA acting icon Sandra Prinsloo shares her experience of working with puppets in the adaptation of JM Coetzee's novel with SJ King. 26 February 2022 12:50 PM
Top fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King shares her top pick of entertainment to keep you busy in the Mother City this weekend. 26 February 2022 9:38 AM
Viewers threaten to boycott DStv - again - over new streaming rules Presenter Mike Wills chats to MyBroadband journalist Hanno Labuschagne. 23 February 2022 4:46 PM
View all Entertainment
'Russian people panicking as payment system sanctions cause breakdown in trust' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ghita Erling, CEO of the Payments Association of SA (Pasa). 2 March 2022 8:57 PM
Distrust is now society’s default emotion - Edelman SA Trust Barometer 2022 Mandy Wiener is joined by Edelman South Africa which has released the local findings of its 2022 Trust Barometer report. 2 March 2022 3:39 PM
Boy, 9, embarks on 2500km solo trip - Googled 'How to get on plane unnoticed' Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe. 2 March 2022 11:02 AM
View all World
Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 22 February 2022 9:05 PM
Angola recovers looted assets worth R166 billion Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 15 February 2022 4:54 PM
Bushiri extradition: Malawian court rules on witnesses flying from SA to testify Africa Melane chats to journo Yvonne Sundu about the ruling expected today regarding self-proclaimed prophet and his wife Mary. 8 February 2022 10:57 AM
View all Africa
Don't get suckered into unwittingly paying double home insurance by your bank! Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler relates the horror story of a home loan client who was 'gaslighted' by his bank - on The Money Show 1 March 2022 7:43 PM
'If we don’t have fuel to sell in South Africa, then the price is a moot point' Refilwe Moloto asks Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association CEO Peter Morgan if a new fuel pricing model is the silver bullet we need. 1 March 2022 10:50 AM
Being off SWIFT will paralyse Russian trade - Ashburton Investments The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Patrice Rassou, Chief Investment Officer at Ashburton Investments. 28 February 2022 6:27 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Drop in profits for Cashbuild as it rebuilds looted stores and DIY trend slows

2 March 2022 9:32 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Looting
Bruce Whitfield
building materials
DIY
Home improvement
company results
Cashbuild
Werner de Jager
July Unrest
P&L
hardware stores

The Money Show talks to CEO Werner de Jager about Cashbuild's results for the six months ended 26 December 2021.

Cashbuild has reported a revenue decline of 12% for the six months ended 26 December 2021.

36 stores were impacted by last year's July unrest and looting during the period.

Revenue fell from to R5.8 billion, from R6.6 billion in December 2020.

RELATED: Cashbuild doubles its profit as lockdowns boost desire for home improvement

"Gross profit decreased by 11% with gross profit margin percentage increasing from 26.4% to 26.6%, mainly due to the store looting stock recovery claim net write-off."

© fascinadora/123rf.com

The building materials retailer says it did open two new stores during the six-month period.

25 Cashbuild stores and 3 P&L Hardware stores that were looted have also since been re-opened.

The group declared an interim dividend of 587 cents per ordinary share out of income reserves.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Werner de Jager, CEO of Cashbuild.

We've re-opened 28 of those stores since the looting... Three stores unfortunately we had to permanently close. Then there are another five we're busy with in shopping centres that have to be rebuilt from scratch - we're waiting for the landlords to finish those projects.

Werner de Jager, CEO - Cashbuild

If you normalise the revenues they're still down, but down by 5% which is more expected in the light of the boom we had... So all in all not a bad set of results.

Werner de Jager, CEO - Cashbuild

We still believe we're on track to get our 330 Cashbuild stores and also expand on the P&L model... In the next six months we should see another six stores coming online.

Werner de Jager, CEO - Cashbuild

Listen to the interview with the Cashbuild CEO on The Money Show:




2 March 2022 9:32 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Looting
Bruce Whitfield
building materials
DIY
Home improvement
company results
Cashbuild
Werner de Jager
July Unrest
P&L
hardware stores

More from Business

'Russian people panicking as payment system sanctions cause breakdown in trust'

2 March 2022 8:57 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ghita Erling, CEO of the Payments Association of SA (Pasa).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woolies repatriating R1bn from Australia to invest in SA food, fashion business

2 March 2022 7:35 PM

Bruce Whitifield interviews Group CEO Roy Bagattini about Woolworths Holdings' latest results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sanctions - how to cancel a country

2 March 2022 7:15 PM

When business tools become political weapons

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'How is ANC going to pay back the public money it abused in election campaigns?'

2 March 2022 7:03 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Paul Hoffman, Accountability Now Director, about the revelations in Part 3 of the State Capture report

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Treasury considers 'sugar tax' on 100% fruit juice

2 March 2022 11:40 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Lawrence Mbalati of the Healthy Living Alliance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Agrizzi reveals Watson believed he was 'bulletproof' - state capture report

2 March 2022 9:02 AM

Gavin Watson's former chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi revealed details about his boss's relationship with the ANC.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to survive record fuel prices

2 March 2022 8:59 AM

Refilwe Moloto asks Certified Financial Planner Ester Ochse (FNB Money Management) for tips on using less fuel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How Bosasa engineered the ANC’s poll victory to keep coining it

2 March 2022 7:20 AM

The Zondo commission of inquiry said that it would have been catastrophic for the company if the African National Congress lost the general election.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zondo Commission says Nomvula Mokonyane must be probed for Bosasa corruption

2 March 2022 6:51 AM

Lies and contradictions in Nomvula Mokonyane's testimony at the state capture commission meant she must be prosecuted, said the report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

It's likely Zuma broke the law with Bosasa - third state capture report release

1 March 2022 11:22 PM

The report also says there are "reasonable grounds" to suspect that Jacob Zuma was in breach of his obligations as president.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'How is ANC going to pay back the public money it abused in election campaigns?'

Business Politics Local

[WATCH] Mantashe: I will be taking the Zondo report on judicial review

Politics

ANC WC wants answers over claims DA bigwigs knew about Fritz conduct for years

Politics

EWN Highlights

MultiChoice pulls Russia's RT channel from DStv

2 March 2022 9:12 PM

Lamola: Claims that judiciary is captured are unfounded

2 March 2022 8:35 PM

DA, GOOD Party call for prosecution of those implicated in Zondo report

2 March 2022 8:27 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA