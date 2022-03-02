Drop in profits for Cashbuild as it rebuilds looted stores and DIY trend slows
Cashbuild has reported a revenue decline of 12% for the six months ended 26 December 2021.
36 stores were impacted by last year's July unrest and looting during the period.
Revenue fell from to R5.8 billion, from R6.6 billion in December 2020.
RELATED: Cashbuild doubles its profit as lockdowns boost desire for home improvement
"Gross profit decreased by 11% with gross profit margin percentage increasing from 26.4% to 26.6%, mainly due to the store looting stock recovery claim net write-off."
The building materials retailer says it did open two new stores during the six-month period.
25 Cashbuild stores and 3 P&L Hardware stores that were looted have also since been re-opened.
The group declared an interim dividend of 587 cents per ordinary share out of income reserves.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Werner de Jager, CEO of Cashbuild.
We've re-opened 28 of those stores since the looting... Three stores unfortunately we had to permanently close. Then there are another five we're busy with in shopping centres that have to be rebuilt from scratch - we're waiting for the landlords to finish those projects.Werner de Jager, CEO - Cashbuild
If you normalise the revenues they're still down, but down by 5% which is more expected in the light of the boom we had... So all in all not a bad set of results.Werner de Jager, CEO - Cashbuild
We still believe we're on track to get our 330 Cashbuild stores and also expand on the P&L model... In the next six months we should see another six stores coming online.Werner de Jager, CEO - Cashbuild
Listen to the interview with the Cashbuild CEO on The Money Show:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/fascinadora/fascinadora1803/fascinadora180300013/97293830-unscharfer-lagergang-von-baumaterialien-im-industiral-baumarkt.jpg
More from Business
'Russian people panicking as payment system sanctions cause breakdown in trust'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ghita Erling, CEO of the Payments Association of SA (Pasa).Read More
Woolies repatriating R1bn from Australia to invest in SA food, fashion business
Bruce Whitifield interviews Group CEO Roy Bagattini about Woolworths Holdings' latest results.Read More
Sanctions - how to cancel a country
When business tools become political weaponsRead More
'How is ANC going to pay back the public money it abused in election campaigns?'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Paul Hoffman, Accountability Now Director, about the revelations in Part 3 of the State Capture reportRead More
Treasury considers 'sugar tax' on 100% fruit juice
Lester Kiewit interviews Lawrence Mbalati of the Healthy Living Alliance.Read More
Agrizzi reveals Watson believed he was 'bulletproof' - state capture report
Gavin Watson's former chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi revealed details about his boss's relationship with the ANC.Read More
How to survive record fuel prices
Refilwe Moloto asks Certified Financial Planner Ester Ochse (FNB Money Management) for tips on using less fuel.Read More
How Bosasa engineered the ANC’s poll victory to keep coining it
The Zondo commission of inquiry said that it would have been catastrophic for the company if the African National Congress lost the general election.Read More
Zondo Commission says Nomvula Mokonyane must be probed for Bosasa corruption
Lies and contradictions in Nomvula Mokonyane's testimony at the state capture commission meant she must be prosecuted, said the report.Read More