'How is ANC going to pay back the public money it abused in election campaigns?'

2 March 2022 7:03 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
ANC
Gwede Mantashe
State Capture
The Money Show
Nomvula Mokonyane
Bruce Whitfield
Accountability Now
Graft
Paul Hoffman
Bosasa
state capture report
Zondo commission
African Global Operations
Bosasa corruption
patronage state

Bruce Whitfield talks to Paul Hoffman, Accountability Now Director, about the revelations in Part 3 of the State Capture report

Part Three of the State Capture report, released on Tuesday night, lifts the lid on Bosasa's suspect dealings with government.

It includes revelations about how the disgraced company greased the ANC election machinery.

The Zondo report names at least three senior current and former ANC leaders who it says should be investigated further for corruption in relation to Bosasa.

FILE: Former ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe (L) watches as former President Jacob Zuma (R) dances at the ANC victory celebrations in the Johannesburg CBD on 10 May 2014 following the party's comprehensive win in the 2014 national elections. Picture: Reinart Toerien/Eyewitness News.

These are former president Jacob Zuma, Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe and former Gauteng premier Nomvula Mokonyane

"The evidence reveals that there was widespread corruption on the awarding of contracts and tenders to Bosasa and its associated business entities or organisations by government departments. SOEs, agencies and entities."

RELATED: 'Latest state capture report shows ANC depends on corruption for its survival'

Exactly how much trouble are the named ANC leaders in? Whitfield asks Paul Hoffman, Director at Accountability Now.

Hoffman notes that Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said Bosasa whistleblower Angelo Agrizzi should be regarded as a reliable witness in any possible prosecutions or further litigation.

This is the most interesting volume so far... entirely devoted to Bosasa's doings... but I'm expecting more from the instalments to come.

Paul Hoffman, Director - Accountability Now

The cliffhanger here was whether Mr Agrizzi would be believed or not... and the judge has said while he accepts that Mr Agrizzi's not the best witness.. there is plenty of corroboration of his version, and where there is corroboration there is evidence of corruption or wrongdoing...

Paul Hoffman, Director - Accountability Now

Bosasa's standard "business practice" netted the company R2.3 billion in public money over the years, Hoffman points out.

One of the Commission's most interesting findings, he says, is that one of the corrupt beneficiaries of Bosasa's largesse has been the ANC itself.

That is going to have serious consequences from an accountability point of view because somebody, somewhere, is going to put up their hand and say: Pay back the money!

Paul Hoffman, Director - Accountability Now

This time it's not being said to Jacob Zuma... This time it's the ANC that had the benefit of transport, IT, war rooms, catering... all manner of assistance from Bosasa and as we know it was Monopoly money because it had been incorrectly obtained by Bosasa and now was being applied to keep the ANC onside.

Paul Hoffman, Director - Accountability Now

RELATED: How Bosasa engineered the ANC's poll victory to keep coining it

"If I was one of the leaders of the ANC at this stage I'd be really worried about how, at a time when it cannot even pay the wages of its workers, it's is going to deal with a demand from the state that the money must be paid back..."

But would the State actually turn on the ruling party if they're perceived in this country as being one and the same?

That is not how constitutional democracy works, Hoffman asserts.

We're in a country in which the Constitution is supreme, and conduct that is inconsistent with the Constitution is invalid.

Paul Hoffman, Director - Accountability Now

Our Constitution says that the elections in this country must be free and fair. You cannot have a fair election if one party in the race for office is using public money on a wholesale basis in order to support its campaigning... That has been the pattern with the ANC from the get-go...

Paul Hoffman, Director - Accountability Now

All of that money is money that ought to be recouped by the authorities... If nothing is done by the state in order to do that once the report is in... you can rest assured that the opposition parties who have suffered under this... will go to the courts and say that this conduct... is unconstitutional, invalid, illegal and void; and we want the money back.

Paul Hoffman, Director - Accountability Now

Listen to Hoffman's analysis in the audio clip below:




2 March 2022 7:03 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
