Vegetarians 14% less likely to develop cancer, according to new research

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Woollies repatriating R1bn from Australia to invest in SA food, fashion business Bruce Whitifield interviews Group CEO Roy Bagattini about Woolworths Holdings' latest results. 2 March 2022 7:35 PM
'How is ANC going to pay back the public money it abused in election campaigns?' Bruce Whitfield talks to Paul Hoffman, Accountability Now Director, about the revelations in Part 3 of the State Capture report 2 March 2022 7:03 PM
SA teen with big dreams scores world's highest marks in two Cambridge exams Presenter Amy MacIver chats to Jade Reynolds. 2 March 2022 4:32 PM
View all Local
[WATCH] Mantashe: I will be taking the Zondo report on judicial review Presenter Mike Wills chats to Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo. 2 March 2022 6:52 PM
EC court set to watch video evidence in Malema firearm case Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Newzroom Afrika reporter Sipha Khema. 2 March 2022 2:04 PM
ANC WC wants answers over claims DA bigwigs knew about Fritz conduct for years Presenter Mike Wills chats to the ANC's Cameron Dugmore. 2 March 2022 12:22 PM
View all Politics
Sanctions - how to cancel a country When business tools become political weapons 2 March 2022 7:15 PM
Treasury considers 'sugar tax' on 100% fruit juice Lester Kiewit interviews Lawrence Mbalati of the Healthy Living Alliance. 2 March 2022 11:40 AM
Agrizzi reveals Watson believed he was 'bulletproof' - state capture report Gavin Watson's former chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi revealed details about his boss's relationship with the ANC. 2 March 2022 9:02 AM
View all Business
Vegetarians 14% less likely to develop cancer, according to new research Presenter Mike Wills chats to Cody Watling from the University of Oxford. 2 March 2022 6:08 PM
How to survive record fuel prices Refilwe Moloto asks Certified Financial Planner Ester Ochse (FNB Money Management) for tips on using less fuel. 2 March 2022 8:59 AM
Don't get suckered into unwittingly paying double home insurance by your bank! Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler relates the horror story of a home loan client who was 'gaslighted' by his bank - on The Money Show 1 March 2022 7:43 PM
View all Lifestyle
Simon Ince (62) swims across False Bay - 33kms of shark-infested water Lester Kiewit interviews Ince about his record-breaking swim. 23 February 2022 11:34 AM
Kamila Valieva doping scandal is damaging the Winter Olympics - Ross Tucker Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Sports Scientist, Ross Tucker. 16 February 2022 5:50 PM
Could SA rugby pay cap stand in way of Eben Etzebeth signing with the Sharks? Lester Kiewit speaks to Heinz Schenk, sports journalist at Sports24 about whether there should be pay caps for top rugby stars. 15 February 2022 1:17 PM
View all Sport
A play for our era: Sandra Prinsloo on SA premiere of Life & Times of Michael K SA acting icon Sandra Prinsloo shares her experience of working with puppets in the adaptation of JM Coetzee's novel with SJ King. 26 February 2022 12:50 PM
Top fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King shares her top pick of entertainment to keep you busy in the Mother City this weekend. 26 February 2022 9:38 AM
Viewers threaten to boycott DStv - again - over new streaming rules Presenter Mike Wills chats to MyBroadband journalist Hanno Labuschagne. 23 February 2022 4:46 PM
View all Entertainment
Distrust is now society’s default emotion - Edelman SA Trust Barometer 2022 Mandy Wiener is joined by Edelman South Africa which has released the local findings of its 2022 Trust Barometer report. 2 March 2022 3:39 PM
Boy, 9, embarks on 2500km solo trip - Googled 'How to get on plane unnoticed' Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe. 2 March 2022 11:02 AM
[WATCH] Young Brits with no military training join fight to defend Ukraine Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 2 March 2022 10:42 AM
View all World
Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 22 February 2022 9:05 PM
Angola recovers looted assets worth R166 billion Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 15 February 2022 4:54 PM
Bushiri extradition: Malawian court rules on witnesses flying from SA to testify Africa Melane chats to journo Yvonne Sundu about the ruling expected today regarding self-proclaimed prophet and his wife Mary. 8 February 2022 10:57 AM
View all Africa
Don't get suckered into unwittingly paying double home insurance by your bank! Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler relates the horror story of a home loan client who was 'gaslighted' by his bank - on The Money Show 1 March 2022 7:43 PM
'If we don’t have fuel to sell in South Africa, then the price is a moot point' Refilwe Moloto asks Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association CEO Peter Morgan if a new fuel pricing model is the silver bullet we need. 1 March 2022 10:50 AM
Being off SWIFT will paralyse Russian trade - Ashburton Investments The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Patrice Rassou, Chief Investment Officer at Ashburton Investments. 28 February 2022 6:27 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Vegetarians 14% less likely to develop cancer, according to new research

2 March 2022 6:08 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Cancer
Food
Diet
Meat
research
University of Oxford
cancer study
vegeterian
cancer risk

Presenter Mike Wills chats to Cody Watling from the University of Oxford.
  • A new Oxford University study has found evidence that plant-based diets may reduce cancer risk
  • The research suggests that people who follow a meat-free diet are 14% less likely to develop cancer
Image copyright: maxsheb/123rf.com

A new study by researchers at Oxford University suggests that people who have meat-free diets are 14% less likely to develop cancer.

The study looked into the relationship between diet and cancer risk by analysing data collected from 472,377 British adults who were recruited to the UK Biobank between 2006 and 2010.

Participants reported on how frequently they ate meat and fish and the researchers grouped them into categories of regular meat-eaters, low meat-eaters, pescatarians, vegetarians, and vegans.

The researchers followed their health records over 11 years to calculate the incidence of new cancers that developed among them.

The study found that low meat-eaters had a 9% lower risk of colorectal cancer compared with regular meat-eaters.

Pescatarians and vegetarians also had a lower risk of prostate cancer (20% and 31% less respectively) in comparison to regular meat-eaters.

The study's lead author, Cody Watling, says the links between red and processed meat and cancer risk are well known.

However, he says more studies are needed to investigate how other lifestyle factors such as exercise could play a role.

"Further research is needed to explore this further and look at other potential explanations of why there is a difference", he tells CapeTalk.

We followed them and we linked with their health records and we looked to see if they developed cancer.

Cody Watling, PhD researcher - Nuffield Department of Population Health (University of Oxford)

After running some statistical models, we observed that vegetarians were 14% less likely to develop any time of cancer when compared to regular meat-eaters.

Cody Watling, PhD researcher - Nuffield Department of Population Health (University of Oxford)

We know that individuals who consume higher amounts of processed meat and potentially red meat are more likely to develop colorectal cancer as well as individuals that consume a high amount of whole grains, fruits and vegetables possibly have a lower risk of developing other specific types of cancer.

Cody Watling, PhD researcher - Nuffield Department of Population Health (University of Oxford)



2 March 2022 6:08 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Cancer
Food
Diet
Meat
research
University of Oxford
cancer study
vegeterian
cancer risk

More from Lifestyle

Treasury considers 'sugar tax' on 100% fruit juice

2 March 2022 11:40 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Lawrence Mbalati of the Healthy Living Alliance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to survive record fuel prices

2 March 2022 8:59 AM

Refilwe Moloto asks Certified Financial Planner Ester Ochse (FNB Money Management) for tips on using less fuel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Don't get suckered into unwittingly paying double home insurance by your bank!

1 March 2022 7:43 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler relates the horror story of a home loan client who was 'gaslighted' by his bank - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alien wasps are invading Cape Town

1 March 2022 4:25 PM

Mike Wills interviews entomologist Dr Ruan Veldtman of the SA National Biodiversity Institute.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to build a business – a practical guide

28 February 2022 7:47 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Nic Haralambous about his book "Business Builder’s Toolkit: A Practical Handbook for Business Leaders".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Two SA hotels voted onto 2022 list of 'Most Romantic in the World'

26 February 2022 2:36 PM

Sara-Jayne King chats to Werner Krause, GM of Franschhoek's La Residence, about what makes the luxury hotel stand out.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A play for our era: Sandra Prinsloo on SA premiere of Life & Times of Michael K

26 February 2022 12:50 PM

SA acting icon Sandra Prinsloo shares her experience of working with puppets in the adaptation of JM Coetzee's novel with SJ King.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Your pension fund will soon be able to invest more of your money offshore

24 February 2022 9:33 PM

Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram explains why the Section 28 announcement contained in the Budget Speech, is a huge move.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is it still possible for the average person to retire, and how do we get there?

24 February 2022 8:16 PM

How do we make sure we get to enjoy the fruits of our labour? Bruce Whitfield interviews personal financial adviser Warren Ingram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Need extra cash? Quit smoking and save R18 000 a year

24 February 2022 1:43 PM

Ditching sugary drinks and cigarettes is good for your financial health, says Susan Steward of Budget Insurance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'How is ANC going to pay back the public money it abused in election campaigns?'

Business Politics Local

[WATCH] Mantashe: I will be taking the Zondo report on judicial review

Politics

ANC WC wants answers over claims DA bigwigs knew about Fritz conduct for years

Politics

EWN Highlights

DUT says student protests sparked by political, socio-economic interests

2 March 2022 7:27 PM

Probe into NW crash that claimed 19 lives continues while govt helps families

2 March 2022 6:31 PM

WHO: Anxiety, depression cases up by over 25% globally due to COVID

2 March 2022 6:17 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA