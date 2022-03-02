Vegetarians 14% less likely to develop cancer, according to new research





A new Oxford University study has found evidence that plant-based diets may reduce cancer risk

The research suggests that people who follow a meat-free diet are 14% less likely to develop cancer

Image copyright: maxsheb/123rf.com

A new study by researchers at Oxford University suggests that people who have meat-free diets are 14% less likely to develop cancer.

The study looked into the relationship between diet and cancer risk by analysing data collected from 472,377 British adults who were recruited to the UK Biobank between 2006 and 2010.

Participants reported on how frequently they ate meat and fish and the researchers grouped them into categories of regular meat-eaters, low meat-eaters, pescatarians, vegetarians, and vegans.

The researchers followed their health records over 11 years to calculate the incidence of new cancers that developed among them.

The study found that low meat-eaters had a 9% lower risk of colorectal cancer compared with regular meat-eaters.

Pescatarians and vegetarians also had a lower risk of prostate cancer (20% and 31% less respectively) in comparison to regular meat-eaters.

The study's lead author, Cody Watling, says the links between red and processed meat and cancer risk are well known.

However, he says more studies are needed to investigate how other lifestyle factors such as exercise could play a role.

"Further research is needed to explore this further and look at other potential explanations of why there is a difference", he tells CapeTalk.

We followed them and we linked with their health records and we looked to see if they developed cancer. Cody Watling, PhD researcher - Nuffield Department of Population Health (University of Oxford)

After running some statistical models, we observed that vegetarians were 14% less likely to develop any time of cancer when compared to regular meat-eaters. Cody Watling, PhD researcher - Nuffield Department of Population Health (University of Oxford)