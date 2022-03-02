Vegetarians 14% less likely to develop cancer, according to new research
- A new Oxford University study has found evidence that plant-based diets may reduce cancer risk
- The research suggests that people who follow a meat-free diet are 14% less likely to develop cancer
A new study by researchers at Oxford University suggests that people who have meat-free diets are 14% less likely to develop cancer.
The study looked into the relationship between diet and cancer risk by analysing data collected from 472,377 British adults who were recruited to the UK Biobank between 2006 and 2010.
Participants reported on how frequently they ate meat and fish and the researchers grouped them into categories of regular meat-eaters, low meat-eaters, pescatarians, vegetarians, and vegans.
The researchers followed their health records over 11 years to calculate the incidence of new cancers that developed among them.
The study found that low meat-eaters had a 9% lower risk of colorectal cancer compared with regular meat-eaters.
Pescatarians and vegetarians also had a lower risk of prostate cancer (20% and 31% less respectively) in comparison to regular meat-eaters.
The study's lead author, Cody Watling, says the links between red and processed meat and cancer risk are well known.
However, he says more studies are needed to investigate how other lifestyle factors such as exercise could play a role.
"Further research is needed to explore this further and look at other potential explanations of why there is a difference", he tells CapeTalk.
We followed them and we linked with their health records and we looked to see if they developed cancer.Cody Watling, PhD researcher - Nuffield Department of Population Health (University of Oxford)
After running some statistical models, we observed that vegetarians were 14% less likely to develop any time of cancer when compared to regular meat-eaters.Cody Watling, PhD researcher - Nuffield Department of Population Health (University of Oxford)
We know that individuals who consume higher amounts of processed meat and potentially red meat are more likely to develop colorectal cancer as well as individuals that consume a high amount of whole grains, fruits and vegetables possibly have a lower risk of developing other specific types of cancer.Cody Watling, PhD researcher - Nuffield Department of Population Health (University of Oxford)
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_121749164_woman-eating-grilled-chicken.html?vti=nyxei3wr5a4fao2aqk-1-58
More from Lifestyle
Treasury considers 'sugar tax' on 100% fruit juice
Lester Kiewit interviews Lawrence Mbalati of the Healthy Living Alliance.Read More
How to survive record fuel prices
Refilwe Moloto asks Certified Financial Planner Ester Ochse (FNB Money Management) for tips on using less fuel.Read More
Don't get suckered into unwittingly paying double home insurance by your bank!
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler relates the horror story of a home loan client who was 'gaslighted' by his bank - on The Money ShowRead More
Alien wasps are invading Cape Town
Mike Wills interviews entomologist Dr Ruan Veldtman of the SA National Biodiversity Institute.Read More
How to build a business – a practical guide
Bruce Whitfield interviews Nic Haralambous about his book "Business Builder’s Toolkit: A Practical Handbook for Business Leaders".Read More
Two SA hotels voted onto 2022 list of 'Most Romantic in the World'
Sara-Jayne King chats to Werner Krause, GM of Franschhoek's La Residence, about what makes the luxury hotel stand out.Read More
A play for our era: Sandra Prinsloo on SA premiere of Life & Times of Michael K
SA acting icon Sandra Prinsloo shares her experience of working with puppets in the adaptation of JM Coetzee's novel with SJ King.Read More
Your pension fund will soon be able to invest more of your money offshore
Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram explains why the Section 28 announcement contained in the Budget Speech, is a huge move.Read More
Is it still possible for the average person to retire, and how do we get there?
How do we make sure we get to enjoy the fruits of our labour? Bruce Whitfield interviews personal financial adviser Warren Ingram.Read More