[WATCH] Mantashe: I will be taking the Zondo report on judicial review
- Former ANC SG Gwede Mantashe will be challenging the state capture report which implicates him in Bosasa graft
- He says that the outcomes of the report require legal scrutiny
- Part 3 of the state capture report was released on Tuesday night, focusing on corruption-accused state contractor Bosasa
Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe says he will be taking the state capture report on judicial review.
Mantashe held a briefing on Wednesday afternoon after the third installment of the state capture inquiry report was released to the public.
The report recommends that Mantashe should be investigated for benefiting from the corruption-accused facilities company Bosasa.
Bosasa allegedly carried out free security upgrades at three of Mantashe's properties when he was still the secretary-general of the ANC.
Mantashe, who's now the ANC's national chairperson, says the findings of the report require legal scrutiny.
He says his legal team is preparing for "the eventuality of supposed investigations recommended in the report".
The minister has asked the media to give him space to get on with his work in government and in the ANC until such a time that there is an investigation and a case to answer.
I have taken the decision that I will be taking the report on judicial review as we believe there are areas in the report that require that action.Gwede Mantashe, Mineral Resources Minister
The report makes specific findings in relation to me in my previous capacity as the secretary-general of the ANC, not as a minister.Gwede Mantashe, Mineral Resources Minister
My legal team is currently analysing the report and will thereafter advise me on the next steps to be taken.Gwede Mantashe, Mineral Resources Minister
I will not however at this stage address myself to the specifics of the findings as this is a matter that requires legal scrutiny.Gwede Mantashe, Mineral Resources Minister
WATCH: Mantashe briefs the media on state capture inquiry report
Mantashe cautioned reporters that the outcomes of the report should not be used to launch a witch hunt against certain political personalities.
"He says at this stage there is no prima facie evidence against him", says Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo.
Mantashe added that he would step aside should he be criminally charged in order to abide by the ANC's step aside rules, Sefularo reports.
He says he has not been charged and should he be charged, he'd be more than willing to step aside.Masechaba Sefularo, Reporter - Eyewitness News
He says the ANC itself has a process in place in which they will be looking at the findings of the state capture inquiry... He will step aside if it is the recommendation of the ANC.Masechaba Sefularo, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U1Rs_BFGgcM
