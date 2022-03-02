Sanctions - how to cancel a country

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
Finance: How to start your side hustle / small business
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Brend Badenhorst - Founder & Professional Business Coach at MY SME
Today at 05:10
Significance of Prince Misuzulu Kazwelithini's coronation court ruling
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Siyabonga Ntombela - Politics Department at University Of Kwazulu-Natal
Today at 06:10
How data can help avoid hearing loss
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Wim Delva - founder, and co-director of Wimmy, leading data science specialists in health
Today at 06:25
Office of the Tax Ombud ready to assist taxpayers battling with SARS
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Gert van Heerden
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursday - holograms
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kirsty Bisset - Managing Director at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: How does e-hailing service Bolt screen/vet their drivers ?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Vhatuka Mbelengwa - chair of Public Private Transport Association
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Getting to know the who’s who in the latest edition of “The Big Issue”
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lorenzo Davids - CEO at Development Impact Fund
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on Russia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Irina Filatova
Today at 09:15
Alien wasp invasion: how to contact COCT’s invasive species unit
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Eddie Andrews
Dr Carine Marks - Director at Western Cape Poison Information Centre
Today at 09:20
Salga crossing
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Africa Melane
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
What does SA law say about going to fight in Ukraine?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Helmoed Heitman - Military and Defence Analyst at ...
Today at 10:15
Tax on 100% fruit juice - Fruit Juice Assoc of SA reax
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rudi Richards
Today at 10:45
Red tide: what happens if toxic shellfish are consumed?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 11:05
Job Reservation
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Botha - HR expert and COO at Global Business Solutions
James Chapman
Today at 15:35
SALGA national conference (see crossing instruction sheet)
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Africa Melane
Latest Local
Woolies repatriating R1bn from Australia to invest in SA food, fashion business Bruce Whitifield interviews Group CEO Roy Bagattini about Woolworths Holdings' latest results. 2 March 2022 7:35 PM
'How is ANC going to pay back the public money it abused in election campaigns?' Bruce Whitfield talks to Paul Hoffman, Accountability Now Director, about the revelations in Part 3 of the State Capture report 2 March 2022 7:03 PM
SA teen with big dreams scores world's highest marks in two Cambridge exams Presenter Amy MacIver chats to Jade Reynolds. 2 March 2022 4:32 PM
View all Local
[WATCH] Mantashe: I will be taking the Zondo report on judicial review Presenter Mike Wills chats to Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo. 2 March 2022 6:52 PM
EC court set to watch video evidence in Malema firearm case Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Newzroom Afrika reporter Sipha Khema. 2 March 2022 2:04 PM
ANC WC wants answers over claims DA bigwigs knew about Fritz conduct for years Presenter Mike Wills chats to the ANC's Cameron Dugmore. 2 March 2022 12:22 PM
View all Politics
Drop in profits for Cashbuild as it rebuilds looted stores and DIY trend slows The Money Show talks to CEO Werner de Jager about Cashbuild's results for the six months ended 26 December 2021. 2 March 2022 9:32 PM
'Russian people panicking as payment system sanctions cause breakdown in trust' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ghita Erling, CEO of the Payments Association of SA (Pasa). 2 March 2022 8:57 PM
Sanctions - how to cancel a country When business tools become political weapons 2 March 2022 7:15 PM
View all Business
Vegetarians 14% less likely to develop cancer, according to new research Presenter Mike Wills chats to Cody Watling from the University of Oxford. 2 March 2022 6:08 PM
Treasury considers 'sugar tax' on 100% fruit juice Lester Kiewit interviews Lawrence Mbalati of the Healthy Living Alliance. 2 March 2022 11:40 AM
How to survive record fuel prices Refilwe Moloto asks Certified Financial Planner Ester Ochse (FNB Money Management) for tips on using less fuel. 2 March 2022 8:59 AM
View all Lifestyle
Simon Ince (62) swims across False Bay - 33kms of shark-infested water Lester Kiewit interviews Ince about his record-breaking swim. 23 February 2022 11:34 AM
Kamila Valieva doping scandal is damaging the Winter Olympics - Ross Tucker Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Sports Scientist, Ross Tucker. 16 February 2022 5:50 PM
Could SA rugby pay cap stand in way of Eben Etzebeth signing with the Sharks? Lester Kiewit speaks to Heinz Schenk, sports journalist at Sports24 about whether there should be pay caps for top rugby stars. 15 February 2022 1:17 PM
View all Sport
A play for our era: Sandra Prinsloo on SA premiere of Life & Times of Michael K SA acting icon Sandra Prinsloo shares her experience of working with puppets in the adaptation of JM Coetzee's novel with SJ King. 26 February 2022 12:50 PM
Top fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King shares her top pick of entertainment to keep you busy in the Mother City this weekend. 26 February 2022 9:38 AM
Viewers threaten to boycott DStv - again - over new streaming rules Presenter Mike Wills chats to MyBroadband journalist Hanno Labuschagne. 23 February 2022 4:46 PM
View all Entertainment
'Russian people panicking as payment system sanctions cause breakdown in trust' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ghita Erling, CEO of the Payments Association of SA (Pasa). 2 March 2022 8:57 PM
Distrust is now society’s default emotion - Edelman SA Trust Barometer 2022 Mandy Wiener is joined by Edelman South Africa which has released the local findings of its 2022 Trust Barometer report. 2 March 2022 3:39 PM
Boy, 9, embarks on 2500km solo trip - Googled 'How to get on plane unnoticed' Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe. 2 March 2022 11:02 AM
View all World
Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 22 February 2022 9:05 PM
Angola recovers looted assets worth R166 billion Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 15 February 2022 4:54 PM
Bushiri extradition: Malawian court rules on witnesses flying from SA to testify Africa Melane chats to journo Yvonne Sundu about the ruling expected today regarding self-proclaimed prophet and his wife Mary. 8 February 2022 10:57 AM
View all Africa
Don't get suckered into unwittingly paying double home insurance by your bank! Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler relates the horror story of a home loan client who was 'gaslighted' by his bank - on The Money Show 1 March 2022 7:43 PM
'If we don’t have fuel to sell in South Africa, then the price is a moot point' Refilwe Moloto asks Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association CEO Peter Morgan if a new fuel pricing model is the silver bullet we need. 1 March 2022 10:50 AM
Being off SWIFT will paralyse Russian trade - Ashburton Investments The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Patrice Rassou, Chief Investment Officer at Ashburton Investments. 28 February 2022 6:27 PM
View all Opinion
Sanctions - how to cancel a country

2 March 2022 7:15 PM
by Colin Cullis
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual

When business tools become political weapons

The results of two polls show that while taking a stance is expected, it may not necessarily be enough.

Humans have probably always used limitations to products or services but the first documented economic sanction is attributed to Athens that prevented merchants from a neighbouring area to trade with the city, that was more than 2000 years ago.

The modern use spiked after the 1st World War with the League of Nations hoping to avoid the huge loss of human life from conventional conflict to opt instead to impose sanctions following the relative success blockades during the war had on getting towns or groups to stop fighting.

A successful economic intervention was between Greece and Bulgaria in the early 1920s that looked like they may escalate tensions into war.

Both sides were threatened with significant sanctions if they did not withdraw their troops from the conflict zone, which they did.

How it works

It worked in part because the nations that would apply the sanctions were large nations and had agreed to coordinate their efforts to have maximum impact from the limitations and, in this case, threatened to apply them to a country that was less powerful.

The ideal scenario requires agreement between all the nations that are expected to apply the sanctions, that the sanctions themselves would cause the other country to review its behaviour but not harm the nation itself, just not with weapons. It also requires that the population of the errant country would be able to pressure their government when the impact of the sanctions take effect.

That is a difficult list to get right as typically you don’t get the full agreement or the intervention that will add the most pressure will probably harm the citizens more than the government. There is also a good chance that the nature of the government of a problem country will not have the kind of system that allows the citizens to get their government to change.

Smart Sanctions

As economic systems became more sophisticated and the world became more globally integrated, the idea of smart sanctions became the preferred option from the 90s.

Rather than a blanket sanction, the limitation could be targeted at certain ministries or specific politicians or companies.

This is less likely to be as harmful to citizens or help companies and opposition organisations that support the change.

The catch is that it needs a lot more political and economic coordination.

Let’s assume the sanction will limit the export of a major commodity for the country like oil. For nations that don’t require it from that country it looks to be a good sanction, but if your country needs it, then you are going to suffer too.

The current situation following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has seen oil prices increase dramatically and for sanctions to target Russia’s significant oil and gas exports that would cause the prices to rise rapidly. If a short-term spike was offset by other oil nations offering to increase supply to compensate it may work, but that might cause too much harm to nations not able to absorb the price increases of the nations that have to undervalue their own resources. If the oversupply does not keep prices down, then other oil-producing countries could be seen to be profiting from the conflict.

When if fails

It would be sensible to consider sanctions as a first response, the challenge is at what point to introduce them and how severe to make it to get the hoped-for outcome.

It is difficult to get everyone to agree about when and what should be introduced and then there are issues about how to ensure they are enforced.

While sanctions were implemented against Russia in 2014 already and were kept in place, they failed to stop Russia.

Before the actual invasion it looked unlikely that more sanctions might get enough support to be implemented but once the troops crossed the border, the scale and extent of the sanctions have been significant. Switzerland, surprisingly, opted to not remain neutral but joined other EU countries in freezing access to accounts belonging to high-level Russians who support President Vladimir Putin.

Sport and entertainment bodies cancelled events and barred Russian participation, travel embargoes were implemented and limitations on Russian business to operate in other countries has seen the currency and the value of the Russian stock market fall dramatically.

The significant move to block most Russian banks, including their central bank, and suspending the access to the SWIFT banking messaging platform is a major step.

The US stating that it may even look to impose restrictions on Russia’s ability to trade its oil and gas is very dramatic.

But China has been less likely to ramp up sanctions even as it has moved to call for an end to the fighting.

South Africa may not play a major role but it too has been reluctant to be seen to be too critical of Russia given the relationship of the ANC with Russia and Putin.

The most dramatic call might be to remove Russia from the UN’s security council, at the moment the UN would be prevented from taking significant action as Russia would veto it.

This is where the issue of sanctions become more apparent. When the US chose to invade Iraq, it was not done with UN agreement but given that most sanctions rely on the US implementing them as the dollar is the principal currency of trade, the US was not removed from its permanent seat or suspended from the organisation as it contributes a significant portion of the costs and hosts the seat of the UN in New York.

The biggest drawback for sanctions is that they typically target governments that have rejected serious negotiations and are often not democratic so their citizens could not force the government to return to negotiations or leave power.

The result is significant harm to the economy of the country and its neighbours as a result of refugees. Businesses in and that work with those countries suffer major harm too.

It may be less than the death from actual war, but the time to end the conflict and the cost to repair the damage may be as bad.

The terms of Germany’s surrender after World War 1 set up the resentment that Hitler used to convince Germany to go to war.

Putin has relied on the fall of the Soviet Union to get Russians to agree to his moves to annex Crimea even if it now appears he may have gone too far.

Is there something better

Returning to the question of removing a permanent member of the security council which does not have a mechanism that automatically would see that happen points to the real issue. We simply have not created the rules that limit what nations may do.

Even with the global agreement that something must be done to counter the impact of climate change, the pledges that nations have made are simply promises with limited consequences if not implemented.

Donald Trump was able to remove the US from the Paris Climate accord without too much trouble.

So the charters adopted by bodies like the UN need to be adopted by the participating countries in their highest level laws. Until we can update country constitutions to include those undertakings following sufficient consultation we are doomed to rely on powerful nations keeping the peace even as we can only hope they don’t become the rogue state.

Perhaps digital contracts that automatically trigger the sanctions for failure to meet the undertakings will keep the populists and strongmen from sending their and other countries to the brink


This article first appeared on 702 : Sanctions - how to cancel a country




