Can China broker peace in Ukraine?
China may yet play a role in pushing Russian President Vladimir Putin to peace talks with Ukraine.
Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the Russian invasion.
So far, China refuses to refer to the invasion as an invasion or war, preferring the term “conflict”.
Kuleba said he “looks forward to China’s help in mediating a ceasefire".
China has thus far avoided irritating Russia but decided to abstain from voting – rather than use its veto, as expected – at a UN Security Council resolution condemning the invasion.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen – skip to 2:45).
Some wonder if the West’s response to an invasion of Ukraine could dictate what China does with Taiwan…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
There is a thought that Xi Jinping… has an ego and the idea of being a global peacemaker might appeal… A Nobel Peace Prize always sits well on the bookshelf in retirement, doesn’t it?Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
