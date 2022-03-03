Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Can China broker peace in Ukraine?

3 March 2022 9:01 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Russia
Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Xi Jinping
Adam Gilchrist
Wang Yi
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Russia invades Ukraine
Russian invasion of Ukraine
Dmytro Kuleba

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

China may yet play a role in pushing Russian President Vladimir Putin to peace talks with Ukraine.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the Russian invasion.

So far, China refuses to refer to the invasion as an invasion or war, preferring the term “conflict”.

Kuleba said he “looks forward to China’s help in mediating a ceasefire".

China has thus far avoided irritating Russia but decided to abstain from voting – rather than use its veto, as expected – at a UN Security Council resolution condemning the invasion.

© gyddik/123rf.com

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen – skip to 2:45).

Some wonder if the West’s response to an invasion of Ukraine could dictate what China does with Taiwan…

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

There is a thought that Xi Jinping… has an ego and the idea of being a global peacemaker might appeal… A Nobel Peace Prize always sits well on the bookshelf in retirement, doesn’t it?

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent



