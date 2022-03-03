PPTA says Bolt complicit in safety issues: 'They're putting rapists in vehicles'
- The Public-Private Transport Association (PPTA) says e-hailing service Bolt is complicit in the platform's safety failures
- Bolt South Africa has been hot water again after one of its drivers was accused of raping a woman using the app
- A petition has been created demanding that Bolt improve the vetting of its drivers
The Public-Private Transport Association (PPTA) has accused e-hailing service Bolt of being complicit in the rape and assault of women drivers using the platform.
Bolt has been back in the spotlight this week after yet another incident of alleged sexual assault was linked to one of their drivers.
According to reports, the platform has suspended a driver accused of rape over the weekend.
A woman took to Twitter last week claiming that her friend had been sexually assaulted, allegedly by a Bolt driver.
The Twitter post triggered a range of stories from social media users about their own traumatic experiences while using the platform.
A Bolt driver raped my friend last night, he strangled her half to death and took her virginity. Bolt doesn’t care about our safety, their instagram page is filled with people complaining about assault and they have done nothing about it. #moshe #casspernyovest #Russia pic.twitter.com/wYGGYxrjUB— Lulama (@Luluthebearr) February 25, 2022
The PPTA, a driver-born association in the e-hailing industry, claims Bolt is not concerned about improving its safety protocols.
PPTA chairperson Vhatuka Mbelengwa says Bolt's SADC regional manager, Gareth Taylor, is only worried about their bottom line.
Meanwhile, a petition has been created on Change.org demanding that Bolt improve the vetting of its drivers.
Mbelengwa says Bolt has to invest in its own internal processes to conduct background checks on drivers.
Unfortunately, I'm aware of not only this case, but a plethora of assaults that happen on women using these platforms. Gareth Taylor, in my opinion, is the principal rapist and sexual assault leader of a criminal enterprise named Bolt that is here to terrorise women in South Africa.Vhatuka Mbelengwa, Chairperson - Public-Private Transport Association
We can't continually ask, "Why is Bolt not vetting drivers correctly?" and instead we need to ask why our own authorities are not coming to the party. We can't continually sit in shock when we know that they are putting rapists in vehicles.Vhatuka Mbelengwa, Chairperson - Public-Private Transport Association
There's vast corruption at Bolt as to how people put fake PDPs. You can see it with the fake profiles that are found, people driving on profiles that are not theirs, people driving on rented profiles who have not been vetted properly. Somewhere, somehow the system is being circumvented and Bolt is a participant in this process.Vhatuka Mbelengwa, Chairperson - Public-Private Transport Association
We need to get to a point where positive identification is being provided of both the rider and the driver so we know who is getting into the vehicle and who's driving who.Vhatuka Mbelengwa, Chairperson - Public-Private Transport Association
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_135371894_taxi-driver-in-cape-town-south-africa-in-the-car-taxi-while-driving-in-the-back-seat-.html?vti=nxvjoho0r4gcbplsoj-1-3
More from Business
Start a side hustle or small business: 'You must be desperate for it to work'
My SME founder Brend Badenhorst on steps to take to get your side hustle or small business off the ground.Read More
DStv forced to no longer carry Russian government mouthpiece RT
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other stories from around the web.Read More
Drop in profits for Cashbuild as it rebuilds looted stores and DIY trend slows
The Money Show talks to CEO Werner de Jager about Cashbuild's results for the six months ended 26 December 2021.Read More
'Russian people panicking as payment system sanctions cause breakdown in trust'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ghita Erling, CEO of the Payments Association of SA (Pasa).Read More
Woolies repatriating R1bn from Australia to invest in SA food, fashion business
Bruce Whitifield interviews Group CEO Roy Bagattini about Woolworths Holdings' latest results.Read More
Sanctions - how to cancel a country
When business tools become political weaponsRead More
'How is ANC going to pay back the public money it abused in election campaigns?'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Paul Hoffman, Accountability Now Director, about the revelations in Part 3 of the State Capture reportRead More
Treasury considers 'sugar tax' on 100% fruit juice
Lester Kiewit interviews Lawrence Mbalati of the Healthy Living Alliance.Read More
Agrizzi reveals Watson believed he was 'bulletproof' - state capture report
Gavin Watson's former chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi revealed details about his boss's relationship with the ANC.Read More