PPTA says Bolt complicit in safety issues: 'They're putting rapists in vehicles'

Streaming issues? Report here
capetalk-themiddayreport-natgeo-thumb-490x490png capetalk-themiddayreport-natgeo-thumb-490x490png
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:35
SALGA national conference (see crossing instruction sheet)
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Africa Melane
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:05
ZONDO III
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan Legal Journalist
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
From a wheelchair to the summit of Everest, author Robby Kojetin tells his story CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to adventurer, author and motivational speaker Robby Kojetin. 3 March 2022 12:44 PM
DStv forced to no longer carry Russian government mouthpiece RT Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other stories from around the web. 3 March 2022 10:36 AM
Woolies repatriating R1bn from Australia to invest in SA food, fashion business Bruce Whitifield interviews Group CEO Roy Bagattini about Woolworths Holdings' latest results. 2 March 2022 7:35 PM
View all Local
'How is ANC going to pay back the public money it abused in election campaigns?' Bruce Whitfield talks to Paul Hoffman, Accountability Now Director, about the revelations in Part 3 of the State Capture report 2 March 2022 7:03 PM
[WATCH] Mantashe: I will be taking the Zondo report on judicial review Presenter Mike Wills chats to Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo. 2 March 2022 6:52 PM
EC court set to watch video evidence in Malema firearm case Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Newzroom Afrika reporter Sipha Khema. 2 March 2022 2:04 PM
View all Politics
Start a side hustle or small business: 'You must be desperate for it to work' My SME founder Brend Badenhorst on steps to take to get your side hustle or small business off the ground. 3 March 2022 12:40 PM
PPTA says Bolt complicit in safety issues: 'They're putting rapists in vehicles' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Vhatuka Mbelengwa, the chair of Public-Private Transport Association. 3 March 2022 10:45 AM
Drop in profits for Cashbuild as it rebuilds looted stores and DIY trend slows The Money Show talks to CEO Werner de Jager about Cashbuild's results for the six months ended 26 December 2021. 2 March 2022 9:32 PM
View all Business
Vegetarians 14% less likely to develop cancer, according to new research Presenter Mike Wills chats to Cody Watling from the University of Oxford. 2 March 2022 6:08 PM
Treasury considers 'sugar tax' on 100% fruit juice Lester Kiewit interviews Lawrence Mbalati of the Healthy Living Alliance. 2 March 2022 11:40 AM
How to survive record fuel prices Refilwe Moloto asks Certified Financial Planner Ester Ochse (FNB Money Management) for tips on using less fuel. 2 March 2022 8:59 AM
View all Lifestyle
Simon Ince (62) swims across False Bay - 33kms of shark-infested water Lester Kiewit interviews Ince about his record-breaking swim. 23 February 2022 11:34 AM
Kamila Valieva doping scandal is damaging the Winter Olympics - Ross Tucker Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Sports Scientist, Ross Tucker. 16 February 2022 5:50 PM
Could SA rugby pay cap stand in way of Eben Etzebeth signing with the Sharks? Lester Kiewit speaks to Heinz Schenk, sports journalist at Sports24 about whether there should be pay caps for top rugby stars. 15 February 2022 1:17 PM
View all Sport
A play for our era: Sandra Prinsloo on SA premiere of Life & Times of Michael K SA acting icon Sandra Prinsloo shares her experience of working with puppets in the adaptation of JM Coetzee's novel with SJ King. 26 February 2022 12:50 PM
Top fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King shares her top pick of entertainment to keep you busy in the Mother City this weekend. 26 February 2022 9:38 AM
Viewers threaten to boycott DStv - again - over new streaming rules Presenter Mike Wills chats to MyBroadband journalist Hanno Labuschagne. 23 February 2022 4:46 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Russian soldier surrenders, cries as Ukrainians allow him to phone mom Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other stories from around the web. 3 March 2022 11:42 AM
Can China broker peace in Ukraine? Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 3 March 2022 9:01 AM
'Russian people panicking as payment system sanctions cause breakdown in trust' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ghita Erling, CEO of the Payments Association of SA (Pasa). 2 March 2022 8:57 PM
View all World
Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 22 February 2022 9:05 PM
Angola recovers looted assets worth R166 billion Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 15 February 2022 4:54 PM
Bushiri extradition: Malawian court rules on witnesses flying from SA to testify Africa Melane chats to journo Yvonne Sundu about the ruling expected today regarding self-proclaimed prophet and his wife Mary. 8 February 2022 10:57 AM
View all Africa
Don't get suckered into unwittingly paying double home insurance by your bank! Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler relates the horror story of a home loan client who was 'gaslighted' by his bank - on The Money Show 1 March 2022 7:43 PM
'If we don’t have fuel to sell in South Africa, then the price is a moot point' Refilwe Moloto asks Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association CEO Peter Morgan if a new fuel pricing model is the silver bullet we need. 1 March 2022 10:50 AM
Being off SWIFT will paralyse Russian trade - Ashburton Investments The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Patrice Rassou, Chief Investment Officer at Ashburton Investments. 28 February 2022 6:27 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

PPTA says Bolt complicit in safety issues: 'They're putting rapists in vehicles'

3 March 2022 10:45 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
background checks
Bolt
Bolt drivers
PPTA
Public-Private Transport Association
e hailing app
safety concerns

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Vhatuka Mbelengwa, the chair of Public-Private Transport Association.
  • The Public-Private Transport Association (PPTA) says e-hailing service Bolt is complicit in the platform's safety failures
  • Bolt South Africa has been hot water again after one of its drivers was accused of raping a woman using the app
  • A petition has been created demanding that Bolt improve the vetting of its drivers
Image copyright: arkadijschell/123rf.com

The Public-Private Transport Association (PPTA) has accused e-hailing service Bolt of being complicit in the rape and assault of women drivers using the platform.

Bolt has been back in the spotlight this week after yet another incident of alleged sexual assault was linked to one of their drivers.

According to reports, the platform has suspended a driver accused of rape over the weekend.

A woman took to Twitter last week claiming that her friend had been sexually assaulted, allegedly by a Bolt driver.

The Twitter post triggered a range of stories from social media users about their own traumatic experiences while using the platform.

The PPTA, a driver-born association in the e-hailing industry, claims Bolt is not concerned about improving its safety protocols.

PPTA chairperson Vhatuka Mbelengwa says Bolt's SADC regional manager, Gareth Taylor, is only worried about their bottom line.

Meanwhile, a petition has been created on Change.org demanding that Bolt improve the vetting of its drivers.

Mbelengwa says Bolt has to invest in its own internal processes to conduct background checks on drivers.

Unfortunately, I'm aware of not only this case, but a plethora of assaults that happen on women using these platforms. Gareth Taylor, in my opinion, is the principal rapist and sexual assault leader of a criminal enterprise named Bolt that is here to terrorise women in South Africa.

Vhatuka Mbelengwa, Chairperson - Public-Private Transport Association

We can't continually ask, "Why is Bolt not vetting drivers correctly?" and instead we need to ask why our own authorities are not coming to the party. We can't continually sit in shock when we know that they are putting rapists in vehicles.

Vhatuka Mbelengwa, Chairperson - Public-Private Transport Association

There's vast corruption at Bolt as to how people put fake PDPs. You can see it with the fake profiles that are found, people driving on profiles that are not theirs, people driving on rented profiles who have not been vetted properly. Somewhere, somehow the system is being circumvented and Bolt is a participant in this process.

Vhatuka Mbelengwa, Chairperson - Public-Private Transport Association

We need to get to a point where positive identification is being provided of both the rider and the driver so we know who is getting into the vehicle and who's driving who.

Vhatuka Mbelengwa, Chairperson - Public-Private Transport Association



3 March 2022 10:45 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
background checks
Bolt
Bolt drivers
PPTA
Public-Private Transport Association
e hailing app
safety concerns

More from Business

Start a side hustle or small business: 'You must be desperate for it to work'

3 March 2022 12:40 PM

My SME founder Brend Badenhorst on steps to take to get your side hustle or small business off the ground.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DStv forced to no longer carry Russian government mouthpiece RT

3 March 2022 10:36 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other stories from around the web.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Drop in profits for Cashbuild as it rebuilds looted stores and DIY trend slows

2 March 2022 9:32 PM

The Money Show talks to CEO Werner de Jager about Cashbuild's results for the six months ended 26 December 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Russian people panicking as payment system sanctions cause breakdown in trust'

2 March 2022 8:57 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ghita Erling, CEO of the Payments Association of SA (Pasa).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woolies repatriating R1bn from Australia to invest in SA food, fashion business

2 March 2022 7:35 PM

Bruce Whitifield interviews Group CEO Roy Bagattini about Woolworths Holdings' latest results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sanctions - how to cancel a country

2 March 2022 7:15 PM

When business tools become political weapons

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'How is ANC going to pay back the public money it abused in election campaigns?'

2 March 2022 7:03 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Paul Hoffman, Accountability Now Director, about the revelations in Part 3 of the State Capture report

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Treasury considers 'sugar tax' on 100% fruit juice

2 March 2022 11:40 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Lawrence Mbalati of the Healthy Living Alliance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Agrizzi reveals Watson believed he was 'bulletproof' - state capture report

2 March 2022 9:02 AM

Gavin Watson's former chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi revealed details about his boss's relationship with the ANC.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to survive record fuel prices

2 March 2022 8:59 AM

Refilwe Moloto asks Certified Financial Planner Ester Ochse (FNB Money Management) for tips on using less fuel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Start a side hustle or small business: 'You must be desperate for it to work'

Business Lifestyle

[WATCH] Russian soldier surrenders, cries as Ukrainians allow him to phone mom

World

Can China broker peace in Ukraine?

World

EWN Highlights

Fitch, Moody's slash Russia's sovereign debt to junk

3 March 2022 12:09 PM

Winde says complainants in Fritz sexual misconduct matter receiving support

3 March 2022 11:25 AM

One million refugees fled Ukraine in week: UNHCR

3 March 2022 11:18 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA