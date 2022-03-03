PPTA says Bolt complicit in safety issues: 'They're putting rapists in vehicles'





The Public-Private Transport Association (PPTA) says e-hailing service Bolt is complicit in the platform's safety failures

Bolt South Africa has been hot water again after one of its drivers was accused of raping a woman using the app

A petition has been created demanding that Bolt improve the vetting of its drivers

Image copyright: arkadijschell/123rf.com

The Public-Private Transport Association (PPTA) has accused e-hailing service Bolt of being complicit in the rape and assault of women drivers using the platform.

Bolt has been back in the spotlight this week after yet another incident of alleged sexual assault was linked to one of their drivers.

According to reports, the platform has suspended a driver accused of rape over the weekend.

A woman took to Twitter last week claiming that her friend had been sexually assaulted, allegedly by a Bolt driver.

The Twitter post triggered a range of stories from social media users about their own traumatic experiences while using the platform.

A Bolt driver raped my friend last night, he strangled her half to death and took her virginity. Bolt doesn’t care about our safety, their instagram page is filled with people complaining about assault and they have done nothing about it. #moshe #casspernyovest #Russia pic.twitter.com/wYGGYxrjUB — Lulama (@Luluthebearr) February 25, 2022

The PPTA, a driver-born association in the e-hailing industry, claims Bolt is not concerned about improving its safety protocols.

PPTA chairperson Vhatuka Mbelengwa says Bolt's SADC regional manager, Gareth Taylor, is only worried about their bottom line.

Meanwhile, a petition has been created on Change.org demanding that Bolt improve the vetting of its drivers.

Mbelengwa says Bolt has to invest in its own internal processes to conduct background checks on drivers.

Unfortunately, I'm aware of not only this case, but a plethora of assaults that happen on women using these platforms. Gareth Taylor, in my opinion, is the principal rapist and sexual assault leader of a criminal enterprise named Bolt that is here to terrorise women in South Africa. Vhatuka Mbelengwa, Chairperson - Public-Private Transport Association

We can't continually ask, "Why is Bolt not vetting drivers correctly?" and instead we need to ask why our own authorities are not coming to the party. We can't continually sit in shock when we know that they are putting rapists in vehicles. Vhatuka Mbelengwa, Chairperson - Public-Private Transport Association

There's vast corruption at Bolt as to how people put fake PDPs. You can see it with the fake profiles that are found, people driving on profiles that are not theirs, people driving on rented profiles who have not been vetted properly. Somewhere, somehow the system is being circumvented and Bolt is a participant in this process. Vhatuka Mbelengwa, Chairperson - Public-Private Transport Association