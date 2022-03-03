DStv forced to no longer carry Russian government mouthpiece RT





Russian government mouthpiece RT is no longer available on DStv after a global distributor of the channel stopped providing its feed to suppliers, including MultiChoice.

Most European countries have blocked RT amid sanctions imposed on Russia by the EU.

RT is well-known for peddling views held by President Vladimir Putin.

MultiChoice didn’t make the decision… It’s out of their hands… Of course, the EFF is furious… Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire