DStv forced to no longer carry Russian government mouthpiece RT
Russian government mouthpiece RT is no longer available on DStv after a global distributor of the channel stopped providing its feed to suppliers, including MultiChoice.
Most European countries have blocked RT amid sanctions imposed on Russia by the EU.
RT is well-known for peddling views held by President Vladimir Putin.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other stories from around the web (scroll up to listen).
MultiChoice didn’t make the decision… It’s out of their hands… Of course, the EFF is furious…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
Why does propaganda exist, if we were critical thinkers?Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
