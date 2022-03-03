From a wheelchair to the summit of Everest, author Robby Kojetin tells his story





Author and adventurer Robby Kojetin says he rebuilt his life from absolute rock bottom to reach the summit of Mount Everest

He's written a book titled 'Mind over Mountain' detailing his journey from depression and permanent injury to conquering the highest peak on Earth

South African adventurer and author Robby Kojetin says summiting Mount Everest helped him rebuild his life and find his ultimate purpose.

Kojetin's world was turned upside down in 2006 after he broke both of his ankles in an indoor climbing accident at the age of 28.

He was left with permanent damage to both ankles and ended up in a wheelchair for what turned into the longest year of his life.

He lost everything and was plunged into crippling debt, severe depression, and constant pain.

The grips of depression are a horrible, horrible place to be. Robby Kojetin, Adventurer and international speaker

Eventually, Kojetin decided that he would claim back his life.

He set a goal to summit Mount Everest, the highest peak on Earth.

"I needed a reason to get out of bed the next morning and Mount Everest became that. It was a reason to get out of bed, brush my teeth, and put on fresh clothes because that had stopped happening", he says.

Kojetin summitted Mount Everest a few years later in May 2009, which unlocked a new journey of self-discovery for him.

He has since become a successful international speaker, sharing his inspiring story of resilience.

"Your success can be as big as anything, it will mean absolutely nothing unless you use it to make the lives of others better, only then does it become significant", Kojetin tells CapeTalk.

He has written a book titled 'Mind over Mountain' describing his journey.

The climber is also part of a team of South African mountaineers that will summit K2, the world’s second-highest mountain, in June this year.

I became disabled overnight. You kind of have to start at square one and break it down back to tiny little steps and start to rebuild, leaving behind what's not important and focusing on what is, and begin a journey of recovery. A journey that takes a hell of a long time, a journey that I'm still busy with. Robby Kojetin, Adventurer and international speaker

Every single thing from my psychological to my physical identity was turned on its head. Robby Kojetin, Adventurer and international speaker

The choice, the option of failure is ever-present. You do have those moments where you just want to give up and throw in the towel because it's too painful, it's too difficult, there's no escape, there's no time off from working on the dream. Robby Kojetin, Adventurer and international speaker

I was lucky enough where I found myself in a position without a reason to live so, I invented one... I decided that [Mount Everest] would be the goal, I literally had nothing else. Robby Kojetin, Adventurer and international speaker