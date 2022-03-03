Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Good Hope Centre may seem like an eyesore now but it has a fascinating backstory Presenter Mike Wills chats to architect and author Micaela Antonucci. 3 March 2022 4:52 PM
Strike Agrizzi's case off the roll until State gets its house in order - lawyer Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to lawyer Daniel Witz. 3 March 2022 1:45 PM
From a wheelchair to the summit of Everest, author Robby Kojetin tells his story CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to adventurer, author and motivational speaker Robby Kojetin. 3 March 2022 12:44 PM
View all Local
'ANC members named in Zondo report won't be stepping aside without any charges' Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to ANC spokesperson Dakota Legoete. 3 March 2022 2:56 PM
'How is ANC going to pay back the public money it abused in election campaigns?' Bruce Whitfield talks to Paul Hoffman, Accountability Now Director, about the revelations in Part 3 of the State Capture report 2 March 2022 7:03 PM
[WATCH] Mantashe: I will be taking the Zondo report on judicial review Presenter Mike Wills chats to Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo. 2 March 2022 6:52 PM
View all Politics
Rating agencies cut Russia’s credit rating to 'junk' Moody’s and Fitch are worried about Russia’s ability - and willingness - to repay its debt. 3 March 2022 3:16 PM
Tax every household and business in South Africa to replace TV licenses – SABC The SABC wants to do away with TV licenses and for the government to introduce a "public media levy". 3 March 2022 2:29 PM
Battling with Sars? The tax ombud is ready to help – and it’s totally free Refilwe Moloto interviews Gert van Heerden from the Office of the Tax Ombud. 3 March 2022 1:50 PM
View all Business
Start a side hustle or small business: 'You must be desperate for it to work' My SME founder Brend Badenhorst on steps to take to get your side hustle or small business off the ground. 3 March 2022 12:40 PM
Vegetarians 14% less likely to develop cancer, according to new research Presenter Mike Wills chats to Cody Watling from the University of Oxford. 2 March 2022 6:08 PM
Treasury considers 'sugar tax' on 100% fruit juice Lester Kiewit interviews Lawrence Mbalati of the Healthy Living Alliance. 2 March 2022 11:40 AM
View all Lifestyle
Simon Ince (62) swims across False Bay - 33kms of shark-infested water Lester Kiewit interviews Ince about his record-breaking swim. 23 February 2022 11:34 AM
Kamila Valieva doping scandal is damaging the Winter Olympics - Ross Tucker Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Sports Scientist, Ross Tucker. 16 February 2022 5:50 PM
Could SA rugby pay cap stand in way of Eben Etzebeth signing with the Sharks? Lester Kiewit speaks to Heinz Schenk, sports journalist at Sports24 about whether there should be pay caps for top rugby stars. 15 February 2022 1:17 PM
View all Sport
Celebrity chef Pete Goffe-Wood swaps his pots and pans for a mic on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 3 March 2022 1:23 PM
A play for our era: Sandra Prinsloo on SA premiere of Life & Times of Michael K SA acting icon Sandra Prinsloo shares her experience of working with puppets in the adaptation of JM Coetzee's novel with SJ King. 26 February 2022 12:50 PM
Top fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King shares her top pick of entertainment to keep you busy in the Mother City this weekend. 26 February 2022 9:38 AM
View all Entertainment
Rating agencies cut Russia’s credit rating to 'junk' Moody’s and Fitch are worried about Russia’s ability - and willingness - to repay its debt. 3 March 2022 3:16 PM
[WATCH] Russian soldier surrenders, cries as Ukrainians allow him to phone mom Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other stories from around the web. 3 March 2022 11:42 AM
Can China broker peace in Ukraine? Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 3 March 2022 9:01 AM
View all World
Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 22 February 2022 9:05 PM
Angola recovers looted assets worth R166 billion Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 15 February 2022 4:54 PM
Bushiri extradition: Malawian court rules on witnesses flying from SA to testify Africa Melane chats to journo Yvonne Sundu about the ruling expected today regarding self-proclaimed prophet and his wife Mary. 8 February 2022 10:57 AM
View all Africa
Don't get suckered into unwittingly paying double home insurance by your bank! Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler relates the horror story of a home loan client who was 'gaslighted' by his bank - on The Money Show 1 March 2022 7:43 PM
'If we don’t have fuel to sell in South Africa, then the price is a moot point' Refilwe Moloto asks Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association CEO Peter Morgan if a new fuel pricing model is the silver bullet we need. 1 March 2022 10:50 AM
Being off SWIFT will paralyse Russian trade - Ashburton Investments The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Patrice Rassou, Chief Investment Officer at Ashburton Investments. 28 February 2022 6:27 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

From a wheelchair to the summit of Everest, author Robby Kojetin tells his story

3 March 2022 12:44 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Depression
Mental health
Mount Everest
Robby Kojetin
climber

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to adventurer, author and motivational speaker Robby Kojetin.
  • Author and adventurer Robby Kojetin says he rebuilt his life from absolute rock bottom to reach the summit of Mount Everest
  • He's written a book titled 'Mind over Mountain' detailing his journey from depression and permanent injury to conquering the highest peak on Earth
Image: Robby Kojetin/Facebook

South African adventurer and author Robby Kojetin says summiting Mount Everest helped him rebuild his life and find his ultimate purpose.

Kojetin's world was turned upside down in 2006 after he broke both of his ankles in an indoor climbing accident at the age of 28.

He was left with permanent damage to both ankles and ended up in a wheelchair for what turned into the longest year of his life.

He lost everything and was plunged into crippling debt, severe depression, and constant pain.

The grips of depression are a horrible, horrible place to be.

Robby Kojetin, Adventurer and international speaker

Eventually, Kojetin decided that he would claim back his life.

He set a goal to summit Mount Everest, the highest peak on Earth.

"I needed a reason to get out of bed the next morning and Mount Everest became that. It was a reason to get out of bed, brush my teeth, and put on fresh clothes because that had stopped happening", he says.

RELATED: Meet Monde Sitole, the audacious mountain climber uplifting male youth in CT

Kojetin summitted Mount Everest a few years later in May 2009, which unlocked a new journey of self-discovery for him.

He has since become a successful international speaker, sharing his inspiring story of resilience.

"Your success can be as big as anything, it will mean absolutely nothing unless you use it to make the lives of others better, only then does it become significant", Kojetin tells CapeTalk.

He has written a book titled 'Mind over Mountain' describing his journey.

The climber is also part of a team of South African mountaineers that will summit K2, the world’s second-highest mountain, in June this year.

I became disabled overnight. You kind of have to start at square one and break it down back to tiny little steps and start to rebuild, leaving behind what's not important and focusing on what is, and begin a journey of recovery. A journey that takes a hell of a long time, a journey that I'm still busy with.

Robby Kojetin, Adventurer and international speaker

Every single thing from my psychological to my physical identity was turned on its head.

Robby Kojetin, Adventurer and international speaker

The choice, the option of failure is ever-present. You do have those moments where you just want to give up and throw in the towel because it's too painful, it's too difficult, there's no escape, there's no time off from working on the dream.

Robby Kojetin, Adventurer and international speaker

I was lucky enough where I found myself in a position without a reason to live so, I invented one... I decided that [Mount Everest] would be the goal, I literally had nothing else.

Robby Kojetin, Adventurer and international speaker

The moment on top [Mount Everest] is absolutely surreal.

Robby Kojetin, Adventurer and international speaker



3 March 2022 12:44 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Depression
Mental health
Mount Everest
Robby Kojetin
climber

More from Local

Good Hope Centre may seem like an eyesore now but it has a fascinating backstory

3 March 2022 4:52 PM

Presenter Mike Wills chats to architect and author Micaela Antonucci.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Strike Agrizzi's case off the roll until State gets its house in order - lawyer

3 March 2022 1:45 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to lawyer Daniel Witz.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Celebrity chef Pete Goffe-Wood swaps his pots and pans for a mic on CapeTalk

3 March 2022 1:23 PM

Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DStv forced to no longer carry Russian government mouthpiece RT

3 March 2022 10:36 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other stories from around the web.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woolies repatriating R1bn from Australia to invest in SA food, fashion business

2 March 2022 7:35 PM

Bruce Whitifield interviews Group CEO Roy Bagattini about Woolworths Holdings' latest results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'How is ANC going to pay back the public money it abused in election campaigns?'

2 March 2022 7:03 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Paul Hoffman, Accountability Now Director, about the revelations in Part 3 of the State Capture report

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA teen with big dreams scores world's highest marks in two Cambridge exams

2 March 2022 4:32 PM

Presenter Amy MacIver chats to Jade Reynolds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Distrust is now society’s default emotion - Edelman SA Trust Barometer 2022

2 March 2022 3:39 PM

Mandy Wiener is joined by Edelman South Africa which has released the local findings of its 2022 Trust Barometer report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We cannot take it any further' - DA washes its hands of Fritz sex scandal

2 March 2022 1:00 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Jaco Londt, DA Western Cape Provincial Chairperson about the resignation of Albert Fritz.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A generational curse: Gang life is family life for some youth in Cape Town

2 March 2022 12:22 PM

Lester speaks to Edward Keenan Jacobs founder of Boys will be Joys and Coordinator of Ntsika yeThemba project at The Justice Desk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'ANC members named in Zondo report won't be stepping aside without any charges'

Politics

Strike Agrizzi's case off the roll until State gets its house in order - lawyer

Local

[WATCH] Russian soldier surrenders, cries as Ukrainians allow him to phone mom

World

EWN Highlights

ActionSA condemns SA’s no vote in UN meeting on Russian invasion in Ukraine

3 March 2022 4:55 PM

Talks between Russian, Ukrainian delegations due to start in Belarus

3 March 2022 4:42 PM

Mozambican PM sacked in major reshuffle

3 March 2022 3:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA