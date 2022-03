[WATCH] Russian soldier surrenders, cries as Ukrainians allow him to phone mom

A video of a Russian soldier surrendering to Ukrainians on Wednesday is making its way around the world.

The soldier lays down his arms and civilians offer him pastries and tea – then gives him a phone to call his mom.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other stories from around the web.

The Russian soldier breaks down in tears. The Ukrainian people are very kind to him, giving him tea… Letting him speak to his mom. He is in tears… Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire