[WATCH] Russian soldier surrenders, cries as Ukrainians allow him to phone mom
A video of a Russian soldier surrendering to Ukrainians on Wednesday is making its way around the world.
The soldier lays down his arms and civilians offer him pastries and tea – then gives him a phone to call his mom.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other stories from around the web (scroll up to listen – skip to 3:55).
The Russian soldier breaks down in tears. The Ukrainian people are very kind to him, giving him tea… Letting him speak to his mom. He is in tears…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_122694427_creative-badge-stop-wars-concept-no-war-stop-military-operations-world-peace-stop-war-sign-on-the-ba.html?vti=o93mg1nhwakyfku6fw-1-30
More from World
Can China broker peace in Ukraine?
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
'Russian people panicking as payment system sanctions cause breakdown in trust'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ghita Erling, CEO of the Payments Association of SA (Pasa).Read More
Distrust is now society’s default emotion - Edelman SA Trust Barometer 2022
Mandy Wiener is joined by Edelman South Africa which has released the local findings of its 2022 Trust Barometer report.Read More
Boy, 9, embarks on 2500km solo trip - Googled 'How to get on plane unnoticed'
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe.Read More
[WATCH] Young Brits with no military training join fight to defend Ukraine
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
Climate crisis is irreversible, and about to get worse – UN report
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Brave Ukrainian 'go f**ck yourself' soldiers are alive and well
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Ukrainian sailor sinks his Russian boss’s R117 million superyacht
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
'The look on their faces tells the whole story' - African students fleeing war
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Ezeogidi Lovina Chioma at Mgbemila Agency in Hungary which is supporting African students fleeing UkraineRead More