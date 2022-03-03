Start a side hustle or small business: 'You must be desperate for it to work'
“I’ve never met anyone without an idea for a side hustle,” says “How to Start a Side Hustle” author Nic Haralambous.
“The thing that holds us back is a fear of failure.”
Whether you are at it on your side hustle after hours or over weekends or thinking about starting your own small business, finding what works for you is so important.
RELATED: How to start a side hustle in South Africa
Africa Melane spoke with My SME founder Brend Badenhorst about what steps to take to get your side hustle or small business off the ground (scroll up to listen for more detail).
It is difficult to start a side hustle… People drastically underestimate the amount of work you need to do and how prepared you need to be when you want to start a business in South Africa…Brend Badenhorst, founder - My SME
You must be passionate about your business idea; it must be something you’re skilled in… You need the right market research… Your business strategy takes the idea and makes it viable… What makes you better than your competitor?Brend Badenhorst, founder - My SME
After you have a good brand in place, you need to set up… an online presence…Brend Badenhorst, founder - My SME
If you really want to be successful in your small business, you must put in absolutely everything. If you’re not desperate enough… it’s going to be very difficult to get the business to work…Brend Badenhorst, founder - My SME
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_106757257_conceptual-hand-writing-showing-side-hustle-business-photo-text-way-make-some-extra-cash-that-allows.html?term=side%2Bhustle&vti=ma2is1bg3taf7apz5s-1-27
More from Business
Formula E IS coming to Cape Town confirms founder ahead of big track reveal
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield catches up with the co-founder of Formula E, Alberto Longo.Read More
WATCH: Bold Nedbank ads highlight cost of consumerism in a status-chasing world
Bruce Whitfield talks advertising with Nkgabiseng Motau, co-founder of Think Creative Africa.Read More
Exxaro profits from rising coal prices, but SA's rail problems cost it billions
Exxaro is a major coal supplier for Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Finance Director Riaan Koppeschaar about its annual results.Read More
Santam pays record R24.5bn in claims, still declares special dividend
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Lizé Lambrechts about Santam's annual financial results.Read More
FirstRand's half-year profit jumps 41%, nearing pre-pandemic level
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Allan Pullinger about FirstRand's results for the half-year ended 31 December.Read More
Rating agencies cut Russia’s credit rating to 'junk'
Moody’s and Fitch are worried about Russia’s ability - and willingness - to repay its debt.Read More
Tax every household and business in South Africa to replace TV licenses – SABC
The SABC wants to do away with TV licenses and for the government to introduce a "public media levy".Read More
Battling with Sars? The tax ombud is ready to help – and it’s totally free
Refilwe Moloto interviews Gert van Heerden from the Office of the Tax Ombud.Read More
PPTA says Bolt complicit in safety issues: 'They're putting rapists in vehicles'
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Vhatuka Mbelengwa, the chair of Public-Private Transport Association.Read More
More from Lifestyle
[CAR REVIEW] The all-new Renault Clio V
Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King speaks to Motoring Journalist, Melinda Ferguson.Read More
Things to do in Cape Town this weekend
Sara-Jayne King shares her top picks of things to do in the Mother City on Saturday and Sunday.Read More
Meet Zandile Ndhlovu, the Black Mermaid giving Langa kids access to ocean spaces
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to free diving instructor Zandile Ndhlovu.Read More
Pre-race expo 'back with a bang', says Cape Town Cycle Tour
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust Director David Bellairs.Read More
Formula E IS coming to Cape Town confirms founder ahead of big track reveal
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield catches up with the co-founder of Formula E, Alberto Longo.Read More
WATCH: Bold Nedbank ads highlight cost of consumerism in a status-chasing world
Bruce Whitfield talks advertising with Nkgabiseng Motau, co-founder of Think Creative Africa.Read More
Battling with Sars? The tax ombud is ready to help – and it’s totally free
Refilwe Moloto interviews Gert van Heerden from the Office of the Tax Ombud.Read More
Celebrity chef Pete Goffe-Wood swaps his pots and pans for a mic on CapeTalk
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Vegetarians 14% less likely to develop cancer, according to new research
Presenter Mike Wills chats to Cody Watling from the University of Oxford.Read More