Start a side hustle or small business: 'You must be desperate for it to work'





“I’ve never met anyone without an idea for a side hustle,” says “How to Start a Side Hustle” author Nic Haralambous.

“The thing that holds us back is a fear of failure.”

Whether you are at it on your side hustle after hours or over weekends or thinking about starting your own small business, finding what works for you is so important.

© artursz/123rf.com

RELATED: How to start a side hustle in South Africa

Africa Melane spoke with My SME founder Brend Badenhorst about what steps to take to get your side hustle or small business off the ground (scroll up to listen for more detail).

It is difficult to start a side hustle… People drastically underestimate the amount of work you need to do and how prepared you need to be when you want to start a business in South Africa… Brend Badenhorst, founder - My SME

You must be passionate about your business idea; it must be something you’re skilled in… You need the right market research… Your business strategy takes the idea and makes it viable… What makes you better than your competitor? Brend Badenhorst, founder - My SME

After you have a good brand in place, you need to set up… an online presence… Brend Badenhorst, founder - My SME