Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Start a side hustle or small business: 'You must be desperate for it to work'

3 March 2022 12:40 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Entrepreneurship
small business
Africa Melane
side hustle
Early breakfast
My SME
Brend Badenhorst

My SME founder Brend Badenhorst on steps to take to get your side hustle or small business off the ground.

"I've never met anyone without an idea for a side hustle," says "How to Start a Side Hustle" author Nic Haralambous.

"The thing that holds us back is a fear of failure."

Whether you are at it on your side hustle after hours or over weekends or thinking about starting your own small business, finding what works for you is so important.

RELATED: How to start a side hustle in South Africa

Africa Melane spoke with My SME founder Brend Badenhorst about what steps to take to get your side hustle or small business off the ground (scroll up to listen for more detail).

It is difficult to start a side hustle… People drastically underestimate the amount of work you need to do and how prepared you need to be when you want to start a business in South Africa…

Brend Badenhorst, founder - My SME

You must be passionate about your business idea; it must be something you're skilled in… You need the right market research… Your business strategy takes the idea and makes it viable… What makes you better than your competitor?

Brend Badenhorst, founder - My SME

After you have a good brand in place, you need to set up… an online presence…

Brend Badenhorst, founder - My SME

If you really want to be successful in your small business, you must put in absolutely everything. If you're not desperate enough… it's going to be very difficult to get the business to work…

Brend Badenhorst, founder - My SME



