The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Strike Agrizzi's case off the roll until State gets its house in order - lawyer

3 March 2022 1:45 PM
by Qama Qukula
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to lawyer Daniel Witz.
  • Angelo Agrizzi wants his corruption case struck from the roll
  • The former Bosasa chief operating officer is currently in hospital due to cardiac health issues
  • Agrizzi has been ill since October 2020
  • His lawyer, Daniel Witz, says the State has still not appointed a doctor to examine Agrizzi despite his client's full cooperation
Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi appears in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on 14 October 2020. Agrizzi was denied bail in his corruption and bribery case. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN

Former Bosasa COO turned whistleblower Angelo Agrizzi wants the corruption case against him struck from the roll so that he can focus on his health.

Agrizzi has not appeared in court for several months due to his ill health, leading to numerous postponements of the matter.

RELATED: Agrizzi reveals Watson believed he was 'bulletproof' - state capture report

The State was meant to have him medically examined last year to ascertain whether he is fit to stand trial.

However, Agrizzi's lawyer, Daniel Witz, says the State has still not appointed a medical expert to examine him despite his client's full cooperation and assistance.

Witz says the matter should be struck from the roll "until the State has their house in order".

RELATED: Angelo Agrizzi describes Gavin Watson as a master at bribing people

He tells CapeTalk that his client is willing to face trial when he is fit to do so.

According to Witz, Agrizzi is currently in hospital undergoing a cardiac procedure.

Since May 2021, Mr. Agrizzi has availed himself to the State... and as of March 2022 we are still waiting for the State to appoint a medical expert to assess Mr. Agrizzi.

Daniel Witz, Attorney representing Angelo Agrizzi

Why must, at Mr. Agrizzi expense, the lawyers, and the State and at the taxpayer's expense go up and down to court? Remove the matter from the roll, let Mr. Agrizzi carry on and focus on his health, let the State appoint an expert, and [strike the matter off the roll] until the State has their house in order.

Daniel Witz, Attorney representing Angelo Agrizzi

At a later stage, we are happy to answer to the corruption charges, Mr. Agrizzi has a strong defence, he has good merits on the case but at this stage, unfortunately, medically... he's currently in hospital undergoing a cardiac procedure. He's not fit to stand trial and the State want him before court but he is in hospital.

Daniel Witz, Attorney representing Angelo Agrizzi



