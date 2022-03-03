Battling with Sars? The tax ombud is ready to help – and it’s totally free
Monday was the deadline for provisional taxpayers to submit their returns and pay their dues.
For some people and businesses, their Sars refund is a lifeline that keeps them afloat.
Nevertheless, anecdotes abound of taxpayers who desperately struggle to get refunds from Sars.
To promote its work, the Office of the Tax Ombud recently released a case study of a dairy farmer, whom it helped secure a diesel refund of more than R50 000.
Click here for more information and detailed guidelines in all of South Africa’s official languages.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Gert van Heerden from the Office of the Tax Ombud (scroll up to listen).
The Tax Ombud assists taxpayers with complaints they have against the South African Revenue Service… procedural, administrative, or service issues…Gert van Heerden, Office of the Tax Ombud
Most people approach us for dispute resolution… People lodge a dispute then never hear from Sars again…Gert van Heerden, Office of the Tax Ombud
When you really cannot go any further, come to us…Gert van Heerden, Office of the Tax Ombud
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_27015571_claim-tax-refund.html
More from MyMoney Online
How to survive record fuel prices
Refilwe Moloto asks Certified Financial Planner Ester Ochse (FNB Money Management) for tips on using less fuel.Read More
Need extra cash? Quit smoking and save R18 000 a year
Ditching sugary drinks and cigarettes is good for your financial health, says Susan Steward of Budget Insurance.Read More
Money – it’s difficult, but you’ve got to talk about it
Refilwe Moloto interviews Farzana Botha of Sanlam Savings.Read More
Look after your mental health when your financial wellbeing takes a dive
Refilwe Moloto interviews Jolandie Strydom, a money coach at The Smart Financial Group.Read More
How to be open with your partner about debt
Africa Melane interviews debt advisor Carla Oberholzer, who gave advice on helping to kickstart the difficult conversation.Read More
Road accident victims without medical aid can now get private healthcare
Africa Melane interviews Bianca van Zyl, CEO at Valomate Medical Services.Read More
Is the 'metaverse' the biggest opportunity since 1995?
John Maytham interviews Mike Abel, cofounder at M&C Saatchi Abel.Read More
Choosing the right financial advisor: 'Stay away from people selling products'
Africa Melane interviews Alan Botha, a wealth manager at Jurgens Finance.Read More
Customer loyalty rewards – not with finicky points, but shares
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles Savage, Group CEO at Purple Group Limited, owner of EasyEquities.Read More