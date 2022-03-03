Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Battling with Sars? The tax ombud is ready to help – and it’s totally free

3 March 2022 1:50 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
SARS
Tax
South African Revenue Service
Refilwe Moloto
tax refunds
tax ombud
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Office of the Tax Ombud
Gert van Heerden

Refilwe Moloto interviews Gert van Heerden from the Office of the Tax Ombud.

Monday was the deadline for provisional taxpayers to submit their returns and pay their dues.

For some people and businesses, their Sars refund is a lifeline that keeps them afloat.

Nevertheless, anecdotes abound of taxpayers who desperately struggle to get refunds from Sars.

To promote its work, the Office of the Tax Ombud recently released a case study of a dairy farmer, whom it helped secure a diesel refund of more than R50 000.

Click here for more information and detailed guidelines in all of South Africa’s official languages.

© alexskopje/123rf.com

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Gert van Heerden from the Office of the Tax Ombud (scroll up to listen).

The Tax Ombud assists taxpayers with complaints they have against the South African Revenue Service… procedural, administrative, or service issues…

Gert van Heerden, Office of the Tax Ombud

Most people approach us for dispute resolution… People lodge a dispute then never hear from Sars again…

Gert van Heerden, Office of the Tax Ombud

When you really cannot go any further, come to us…

Gert van Heerden, Office of the Tax Ombud



