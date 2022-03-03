'ANC members named in Zondo report won't be stepping aside without any charges'
- The ANC says members implicated in the state capture report are legally entitled to challenge the outcomes of the report
- ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe will be taking the Zondo report on judicial review after it recommended that he be investigated
- ANC spokesperson Dakota Legoete says the party won't be asking anyone to step aside if there are no formal charges
ANC spokesperson Dakota Legoete says the party won't be implementing its step aside guidelines against members implicated in the Zondo report just yet.
Legoete says members who have been named in the report can only be asked to step aside if they are facing criminal charges.
The ANC's national chairperson, Gwede Mantashe, will be taking the Zondo report on judicial review after it recommended that he be investigated for previous ties to state capture-accused company Bosasa.
Legoete says the party will give its members the space to exercise their legal right to challenge the report.
"For now, we don't want to jump the gun because law enforcement agencies have not started their investigations and nobody yet is charged. So, we will not want to act against anybody based on speculative evidence", he tells CapeTalk.
Legoete says Mantashe would have to step aside if there were charges brought against him.
Once the State can say that we are charging Gwede Mantashe today obviously it's an NEC decision, Gwede Mantashe, just like Ace Magashule, will have to step aside. There are no ifs or buts on our side as the ANC but so far, it's still speculative evidence.Dakota Legoete, ANC spokesperson
Gwede Mantashe reserves his right to take this particular case on judicial review.Dakota Legoete, ANC spokesperson
It must be an individual's prerogative to take the report on review... so far, we have heard... some of our members and leaders who are implicated raising their voices...Dakota Legoete, ANC spokesperson
We welcome the outcomes of the third part of the report and we also would like to congratulate the ANC for taking the initiative on establishing such a commission.Dakota Legoete, ANC spokesperson
Indeed we have said that members of the ANC who are aggrieved by the outcomes of the report deserve their right to take the report on judicial review.Dakota Legoete, ANC spokesperson
Normally, a report of the judicial commission brings what we call speculative evidence. It's still incumbent upon the law enforcement agencies to investigate it, to charge, to prosecute, and allow the court to reach the necessary sentence once anybody is found on the wrong side of the law.Dakota Legoete, ANC spokesperson
