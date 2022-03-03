WATCH: Bold Nedbank ads highlight cost of consumerism in a status-chasing world
"Will you grow it, or will you blow it?"
That's one of the catchy lines from Nedbank's #TakeMoneySeriously advertising campaign.
South Africans are known for their poor savings culture and the campaign uses fictitious product commercials to show the trouble that reckless spending can get you into.
It highlights the pressures present in a world of "constant upgrades" and "chasing status".
Nkgabiseng Motau, standing in for Andy Rice, picks the Nedbank campaign as the advertising "hero" of the week on The Money Show.
The co-founder and Chief Creative Officer at Think Creative Africa says she loves that they subvert a really serious issue, the cost of consumerism.
It's really contrarian - they're a bank, they give out personal loans, and this is a serious issue. In South Africa we haven't been the best at saving and living within our means... with various issues adding to that.Nkgabiseng Motau, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer - Think Creative Africa
Motau likes how the ads play into the consumerist tropes on social media.
... how the perfume ad would lure you in and make you feel you need it, and then serve you a chilling message about debt. In this one, called Descent, they use the metaphor of drowning. It's immersive, I can really feel the sense of being engulfed by debt.Nkgabiseng Motau, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer - Think Creative Africa
Motau refers to the trend for brands to now bring purpose to their work, basically going beyond just selling their product.
"I feel like a lot of the time they are championing a random cause... on which they can't make much impact."
She feels this campaign addresses an issue Nedbank can actually have a meaningful impact on.
I think Nedbank can do that with debt. It's something they can bring to people's consciousness - 'What does it cost us to keep spending like this?'.Nkgabiseng Motau, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer - Think Creative Africa
Listen to the Heroes and Zeroes slot on The Money Show (skip to 1:59):
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b7s0LjRuW4A
