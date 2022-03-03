Exxaro profits from rising coal prices, but SA's rail problems cost it billions
Exxaro Resources has posted its financial results for the year ended 31 December 2021.
The coal miner is a major supplier for Eskom.
Exxaro reported a 13% increase in group revenue to R32.8 billion, and a 77% jump in profit to R16.3 billion.
It declared a final cash dividend of R11.75 per share.
Bruce Whitfield asked Finance Director Riaan Koppeschaar about the outlook for coal as the world tries to wean itself off fossil fuels.
There is under-investment in coal, so definitely a lot of countries are still dependent on coal.. We think in the short-term there will be shortages of coal.Riaan Koppeschaar, Director of Finance - Exxaro Resources
This problem is also being compounded by what's currently happening in Ukraine and Russia... Russia exports about 60% of their coal to Europe... so overnight the coal price has moved more than $100 because of these concerns.Riaan Koppeschaar, Director of Finance - Exxaro Resources
Koppeschaar acknowledges that the $400 a ton price level for coal is probably not sustainable.
"What we definitely think is that for 2022 the energy suite of commodities will still be very elevated."
He notes that it is difficult for South African coal producers to capitalise on this opportunity while they experience logistical challenges due to current rail constraints.
Even on a comparative basis year on year we're almost down 33% on our exports.Riaan Koppeschaar, Director of Finance - Exxaro Resources
If we were able to export an additional 4 million tons last year, revenue-wise for Exxaro it would have been more than R5 billion, with the profits in the region of probably R1.5-R2 billion.Riaan Koppeschaar, Director of Finance - Exxaro Resources
Koppeschaar says Eskom's specific contracting mechanisms mean the power utility is not affected by global price increases.
It has mostly long-term fixed contracts with Exxaro linked to the life of a particular power station.
Listen to Koppeschaar also discuss the future of coal mining in South Africa:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_36224449_heaps-of-coal.html
