Santam pays record R24.5bn in claims, still declares special dividend
The Santam Group paid record claims of R24.5 billion in 2021.
The payout was the highest in its history, Santam said in its 2021 annual financial statement.
The short-term insurer specified that only R3.2 billion out of the R24.5 billion went towards paying business interruption claims related to lockdown.
Over the past five years Santam has paid R101-billion in gross claims. We are very pleased to inject money of this scale back into the economy to help stimulate growth and restore continuity of livelihoods. This is the core purpose of insurance.Lizé Lambrechts, CEO - Santam
Headline earnings per share increased to R24.95, compared to R9.05 per share in 2020.
Santam declared a final dividend per share of 790 cents and a special dividend per share of 800 cents.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Santam CEO Lizé Lambrechts.
She details what constituted the bulk of the record 2021 claim payouts.
We saw a number of big fire claims in the first half of the year... Of course we also had the civil unrest where we had some reinsurance exposure that added to the number...Lizé Lambrechts, CEO - Santam
... and then the really bad weather up north in the fourth quarter... For the year, the agricrop had in excess of R1 billion claims, it was a really tough year for our agricrop business... but that is why exist, to pay claims for instance when our farmers have a difficult period.Lizé Lambrechts, CEO - Santam
Our previous highest year was about R21 billion, so this time around R3 billion higher... Of course you would expect it to go higher in time as the business grows...Lizé Lambrechts, CEO - Santam
Listen to the interview with the Santam CEO in the audio clip below:
Source : https://twitter.com/SantamInsurance/photo
